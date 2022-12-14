Read full article on original website
Suspect threatened to ‘shoot up’ courthouse, deputies allege
A 30-year-old Galesburg man faces felony charges after an alleged threat at the Knox County Courthouse, according to a news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded Wednesday to the Knox County Courthouse Traffic Division for a report of a threat. Deputies allege Matthew K. Sullivan called the traffic division about ongoing cases and threatened to “shoot up” the courthouse, according to the release.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect hid in dentists’ office with patients present, police allege
A 33-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after Bettendorf Police allege he drove a stolen car, ran from it, then tried to hide in a dentists’ office, where he caused thousands of dollars of damage. Travis Baker faces felony charges of first-degree theft, criminal mischief, and control of a...
KBUR
Burlington man arrested for Burglary in Henderson County
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sherriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man on burglary charges. According to a news release, on Wednesday, December 14th, at about 5:02 PM an off-duty Stronghurst Police Officer witnessed a robbery at the Henderson county library in Biggsville, Ill. The officer...
Galesburg man charged after fleeing from police
Shortly after midnight on Saturday, Decmeber 10th, Galesburg Police observed a van without headlights pull up behind officers at a red light on East Main Street. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle that made a turn onto Mulberry Street without signaling and then ran numerous stop signs as it accelerated away from police – still without its headlights on. Officers then responded back to Main Street to utilize security cameras outside of downtown businesses that showed the male driver in great detail. Officers were able to identify the 36-year-old man due to previous encounters. Police responded to the man’s residence and the vehicle was impounded. The man would later call the Public Safety Building and wished to turn himself in. He said he fled because his parole officer told him to not have any contact with police. The man was charged with Driving while License is Revoked, Fleeing and Eluding, and numerous traffic offenses.
1470 WMBD
Man arrested for two Fulton County burglaries
LEWISTOWN, Ill. – Authorities in Fulton County say they’ve arrested man allegedly responsible for at least a pair of burglaries more than a month ago. The Fulton County Sheriffs Department says Michael Barker, 48 of Cuba, is facing two counts of Residential Burglary and one other count of Burglary after his arrest on December 10.
KWQC
Police searching for suspects in vandalism case at United Township High School
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police are asking for help in finding two people who “decided to illegally decorate United Township High School.”. According to a sarcastic post on Facebook, it happened on the evening of December 11, 2022. Photos of the “substandard artists” were taken by surveillance cameras, which show the individuals wearing hoods, masks, and gloves, holding what appears to be cans of spray paint. A glass and metal door to the building is seen with what appears to be letters spray-painted on it.
977wmoi.com
Two Arrested Following Marketplace Sale Gone Wrong in Henderson County
On December 14th, 2022 at approximately 5:02pm, an off duty Stronghurst Police Officer witnessed a Robbery at the Henderson County Library in Biggsville, IL. The Officer was able to follow the suspects in his personal vehicle and relay to Deputies their location. Deputies were able stop the vehicle in rural Gladstone. After investigation Deputies arrested Trevor J. Howell, age 18 of Burlington, IA and a male juvenile for Robbery and Obstructing Justice-Destruction of Evidence. It is alleged that Howell and the juvenile were meeting people for a Facebook Marketplace sale of a Playstation5. The money transfer for the sale was not agreed upon so a scuffle ensued and the Playstation5 was stolen. Howell and the juvenile fled in a vehicle and later threw the Playstation5 out of the vehicle window. Howell is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. The juvenile was charged and released to parents.
1470 WMBD
One arrested, one injured following shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – One person is believed to be in custody after late-morning shooting in Central Peoria. Peoria Police say the shooting was reported around 11:30 Thursday morning on West Joan Court near Sheridan Road. 25 News reports witnesses believe two men were fighting before shots rang out. Police...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria carpenter accused of swindling over $100,000 from customers
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The owner of a cabinetry business has been arrested for defrauding multiple customers on Thursday. According to a Peoria Police Dept. press release, 35-year-old Thomas Murray was arrested for 16 counts of deceptive practice (each being a felony count). In the summer of 2022, Peoria Police...
25newsnow.com
Peoria man shot during carjacking
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is in serious condition after being shot during a carjacking on Wednesday. Around 9:33 p.m. Peoria Police were responding a 5 round Shot Spotter alert near the 1900 block of N. Knoxville when they were informed by dispatch that an adult male had been shot at the location.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspected vandals? The East Moline Police Department wants to know!
The East Moline Police Department needs your help finding two suspected vandals. On the evening of December 11, two suspects were caught on surveillance video using spray paint to vandalize United Township High School on Avenue of the Cities in East Moline:. Anyone with information on this incident should contact...
Man and woman charged after domestic incident
Galesburg Police on Thursday last week, December 8th, responded to the 1200 block of Garden Lane after a female reported another female came to her apartment after a domestic disturbance. It was just before 2:30 in the morning at the time. Police arrived and made contact with the 26-year-old female who was hysterical and crying, according to police reports. The intoxicated woman told police she was drinking in an apartment with her then 28-year-old female friend and her 41-year-old boyfriend. The woman told police she and her female friend went into a bedroom and began getting intimate. The female friend’s boyfriend then entered the room and attempted to move the other woman’s clothing despite the woman repeatedly telling him no. The 26-year-old woman had bruising on her legs and neck. Officers were unable to get a coherent account from the 28-year-old woman due to her level of intoxication, but the woman did ultimately confirm the victim’s story. The 28-year-old woman was charged with Battery causing bodily harm. The 41-year-old man was charged with Unlawful Restraint and Battery causing bodily harm.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Davenport police
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Brianna Moss, 30, is wanted by Davenport police for possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy and criminal mischief. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Moss is 5-foot-6, 180 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. If you know where she...
25newsnow.com
Man shot Wednesday night in Peoria carjacking
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was shot during a carjacking Wednesday night after carjacking in Peoria. Peoria Police were called about 9:30 p.m. to the 1900 block of North Knoxville at East Nebraska after five shots were fired in the area. Police said the adult male suffered serious...
Police arrest 16-year-old in connection to Rock Island attempted robbery
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Update:. On Thursday, the Rock Island Police Department obtained formal charges for the 16-year-old connected to an alleged armed robbery that took place in Rock Island on Tuesday evening. 16-year-old Taeshaun J. Rhymes has been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of...
KBUR
Keokuk man arrested on felony drug charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug charges. 28-year-old Shelby Kobra Kelly of Keokuk was arrested Thursday, December 15th by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in the 300 block of North Park Drive in Keokuk. Kelly is...
Galesburg man in jail after allegedly threatening to shoot courthouse
GALESBURG, Ill. — A Galesburg man was arrested for allegedly threatening to attack the courthouse, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday, Deputies responded to the Knox County Courthouse after a threat was reported. Deputies learned that 30-year-old Matthew Sullivan had called the county's traffic division about...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Peoria shooting suspect identified
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Detectives have identified a juvenile suspect in Friday’s shooting incident, according to a Peoria Police press release. The suspect was being held at the Juvenile Detention Center for an unrelated case. He has been charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Discharge, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, and Endangering the Life and Health of a Child.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. BRANDON PATRICK, 28, 5’9”, 170 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Davenport Police for burglary first degree....
ourquadcities.com
Teen charged after man shot in hand in Rock Island
A 16-year-old boy was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons and possession of stolen property after an investigation, the Rock Island Police Department announced Wednesday. Police say they responded to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital around 7:06 p.m. Tuesday after an 18-year-old man arrived with a gunshot wound to his hand.
