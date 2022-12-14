Galesburg Police on Thursday last week, December 8th, responded to the 1200 block of Garden Lane after a female reported another female came to her apartment after a domestic disturbance. It was just before 2:30 in the morning at the time. Police arrived and made contact with the 26-year-old female who was hysterical and crying, according to police reports. The intoxicated woman told police she was drinking in an apartment with her then 28-year-old female friend and her 41-year-old boyfriend. The woman told police she and her female friend went into a bedroom and began getting intimate. The female friend’s boyfriend then entered the room and attempted to move the other woman’s clothing despite the woman repeatedly telling him no. The 26-year-old woman had bruising on her legs and neck. Officers were unable to get a coherent account from the 28-year-old woman due to her level of intoxication, but the woman did ultimately confirm the victim’s story. The 28-year-old woman was charged with Battery causing bodily harm. The 41-year-old man was charged with Unlawful Restraint and Battery causing bodily harm.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO