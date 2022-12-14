Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Bentley Will Add Real 3D-Printed Gold Inside The Batur, If You Tick The Right Box
Bentley highlighted the 3D-printed gold components that are optionally available in the limited-production Mulliner Batur grand tourer, as an industry-first feature. According to Bentley, the gold is sustainably sourced from recycled jewelry to avoid the environmental impacts of mining. The most prominent gold component is the “Charisma Dial” centerpiece, wrapped...
Carscoops
BMW’s Trolling Us With Its Biggest Grille Yet In Tokyo
People love to complain about BMW‘s new giant kidney grilles almost as much as BMW loves doubling down on the design and making it bigger next time. First it was the 7 Series, then it was the M3/4, then the XM really started pushing the limits, and now the German automaker has taken it about as far as it can go.
fordauthority.com
2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E Redesign Could Include Coupe Model
The Ford Mustang Mach-E has been a big hit for The Blue Oval, which has already produced 150,000 units of the EV crossover since its launch for the 2021 model year. However, we already know that a next-generation model is in the works that will ride on a brand new, dedicated platform that the Mach-E will share with other future all-electric models. Now, AutoForecast Solutions is reporting that the next-gen Mach-E is expected to launch in 2026, but that isn’t the most interesting part of this report – rather, it also lists a 2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E coupe joining the lineup as well.
Carscoops
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Prototype Tries To Blend In With The Snow, Fails
Volkswagen’s development team has been pounding the snow again to get the 2024 Tiguan SUV ready for its global real next year. Earlier this month our spy photographers spotted a black car equipped with small wheels and chrome-look window trim and roof rails and although we were able to pick out the new design of the body, which swaps the strong horizontal lines for a curvier shape with pronounced fender eyebrows, the dark color scheme made it hard to see the details in the front bumper.
Carscoops
Lamborghini Releases Final Engine Song Playlist Celebrating The Urus’ V8
Back in November, Lamborghini announced that it had partnered with a music industry expert to create three different playlists to celebrate the distinct sounds generated by its three engines. Today, it released the final playlist, celebrating the 4.0-liter V8 that powers the Urus SUV. In a video released by the...
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
'Too Good To Go' app aims to combat food waste while offering cheap meals in LA
Want to save the planet while saving money on your next meal? Too Good to Go connects hungry customers with food that otherwise would end up in the trash.
Carscoops
Audi Starts Production Of The Newly Named, Next-Gen Q8 e-tron In Belgium
Audi announced today that the first new Q8 e-trons have started rolling through the production line at its plant in Brussels, Belgium. A thorough update of the e-tron SUV, Audi decided not just to revise the vehicle’s appearance and technology, but to give it a shiny new nameplate, too, to make it fit better within the lineup.
Carscoops
Tesla Offers UK Buyers 6,000 Free Charging Miles To Supercharge December Sales
Tesla is gifting 6,000 miles worth of free charging to UK buyers who take delivery of their cars before the end of the year. The offer only applies to new cars bought in the UK and delivered between 15-31 December. Just taken delivery or not expecting to pick your Tesla up until January? Tough luck, because the deal’s terms are set in stone and can’t be transferred to another person or vehicle.
Carscoops
Citroën Produces Chariot Inspired By The 2CV For New Asterix & Obelix Film
Gaul’s favorite warriors will be riding in style in the latest addition to the Asterix franchise because Citroën has created a chariot for the characters. Inspired by the legendary 2CV, the vehicle will cart the characters in the upcoming film, “Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom.”. Conceived...
Carscoops
This Looks To Be The Hardcore Version Of Ferrari’s SF90 Stradale
The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is already one of the most powerful and quickest production cars on the market but that hasn’t stopped the Italian marque from readying a hardcore variant. Ferrari has been spied testing a host of mysterious SF90 Stradale prototypes in recent months and was most recently...
Carscoops
Nio ES8 Electric SUV Gets A Clean New Look, Lidar And Up To 631-HP
Nio’s updated ES8 electric SUV has been uncovered two weeks ahead of its official launch thanks to official documents filed with Chinese authorities. The three-row EV is due to be officially unveiled on December 24, but photos and specifications of the car logged with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) reveal the second-generation SUV’s clean new styling, a power boost and the presence of LiDAR technology for enhanced driver-assistance capabilities.
Carscoops
Toyota Hilux Revo EV, Lotus Type 133 Sedan, And Cenntro At CES: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. By now you’ll have noticed our refreshed site, and V3 brings with it a new look, new logo, and improved performance. We consider it very much an evolution of the CarScoops of old, so you’ll still find the features you know and love. But, the retooling should make us faster, while the layout across devices offers a better experience too. As always, we want to know what you think while we make a few tweaks and iron out any kinks. Do let us know in the comments!
Carscoops
DP Motorsport Has Created The Porsche 964 911 Of Our Dreams
A gorgeous Porsche 964 has been comprehensively restored and modified thanks to DP Motorsport. The company, led by Patrick Zimmermann, has a wealth of experience with classic 911s and in this case, left no stone unturned in transforming the sports car and making it even more impressive than it was when it left the Porsche factory.
Carscoops
2024 Ford Edge Hybrid Shows Off New Styling In China
Thanks to documents published by Chinese authorities, we now get our best look yet at the new Ford Edge Hybrid. With sleek, simplified new styling, the new Edge looks like a significant update over the current model. The hybrid version will look just like the ICE-only versions of the Edge,...
Carscoops
Saipa Atlas Is A New Iranian Crossover Based On The Very Old 1980’s Kia Pride
Saipa, the largest automaker in Iran known for producing licensed products, launched a new model featuring a crossover supermini bodystyle. The Saipa Atlas is an improved version of the Saiba Quick, although its underpinnings date back to the old Kia Pride from 1986. The Atlas is a facelift of the...
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 Corvette E-Ray Configurator Leaks, Revealing the Hybrid C8 Early
The Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray configurator was leaked online Thursday night, before being quickly taken down. The sleuths over at Mid-Engine Corvette Forum and Corvette Blogger spotted the configurator before it got taken down, and were able to grab an assortment of screenshots. The leaked images give us an early glimpse...
Carscoops
2023 Kia EV6 GT With 430kW Launching In Australia Next Month
Kia Australia is gearing up for the local launch of the flagship EV6 GT and will officially unveil the car at the Australian Open tennis tournament in January. While the EV6 GT is already available in overseas markets, including the U.S. where we will soon be driving one, it has not yet arrived Down Under. It will benefit from a comprehensive local ride and handling tune and is Kia’s most powerful production car ever.
Carscoops
Faraday Future Says FF 91 Production Will Begin In March, Maybe
Following a fire, an executive shake-up, and yet another production delay, Faraday Future is hoping to reverse a string of failures. During a Global Investor Business Update, the company said they now intend to start production in late March and have the first FF 91 Futurist roll off the assembly line the following month. They then hope to begin deliveries towards the end of April.
Carscoops
What Would You Do With A Brand New Ferrari Enzo V12 Crate Engine That’s Still In The Box?
There are good crate engines and then there are thrilling crate engines. This is your chance to own one from the latter category, because someone is selling an unused Ferrari Enzo V12 that’s still in its factory crate. A beautiful piece of design in its own right, the engine...
