thespruceeats.com
Butterscotch Cookies
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Butterscotch cookies are the caramel-lover’s answer to the chocolate chip cookie. These butterscotch cookies are tender and chewy with just the barest bit of crisp on the edges. The brown sugar...
Real Simple
Salty Coffee Toffee Bars
Each layer of this decadent treat delivers a satisfying surprise. Top a buttery cracker base with toasted pecans and walnuts before pouring on a coffee vanilla syrup to make a rich caramel-esque toffee bar. After a short 10-minute bake, chocolate and butterscotch chips melt into a pretty marble pattern that sets up in the refrigerator. A scattering of flaky sea salt is the finishing touch to this sweet-and-salty treat that will be devoured in a snap. Gift these toffee bars in glass jars, clear candy bags, or include them in a cookie box. They're sure to bring joy.
EatingWell
Breakfast Carrot-Cake Oatmeal Cakes
Combine oats, milk, brown sugar, applesauce, eggs, cinnamon, baking powder, vanilla, nutmeg and salt in a large bowl. Fold in carrot, raisins and walnuts. Divide the batter between the prepared muffin cups, about 1/3 cup each. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Run a knife around the edges of the cups to release the oatmeal cakes. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Holiday Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Home for the Holidays Series: This year, local reporters and editors are using Thanksgiving week to share our favorite holiday traditions and recipes with you, our readers. Melt margarine in a 9 x 1 1/2-inch round baking pan in oven. Stir in sugar and 1 tablespoon water. Arrange pineapple and...
shugarysweets.com
Rugelach Cookie Recipe
Rugelach has a rich cream cheese dough and a sweet fruity and nutty filling that gets rolled into crescent shapes and baked until flaky and delicious!. If you love cream cheese cookie doughs, our sugar cookie cut out recipe is the BEST. Holds it’s shape and tastes amazing. Or give our simple kolachky recipe a try next.
KATU.com
Mexican Hot Cocoa and Chocolate Mexican Wedding Cookies
Santa isn't the only one who loves milk and cookies! Food blogger, Renee Fuentes, joined us with a recipe for Mexican Hot Cocoa and Chocolate Mexican Wedding Cookies. For more great recipes from Renee, check out her website, Thai Caliente. https://thaicaliente.com/dairy-free-mexican-hot-cocoa/. Dairy Free Version. 1 cup Unsweetened Oat Milk or...
gordonramsayclub.com
When Life Gives You Lemons, Make LEMON SHEET CAKE
Extra moist and delicious, this lemon sheet cake with a lemon buttercream frosting is so easy, simple, and quick to prepare! Plus, amazingly tasty! If you are a fan of fruit desserts, then this recipe is ideal for you! Try it:. Servings 14-16 Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 box lemon...
gordonramsayclub.com
Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)
Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
Banana Bread Recipe
Top view banana bunPhoto byfreepik (freepik) If you like desserts or bread but are skeptical of these dishes in terms of weight or calories, this recipe may be for you. This recipe, which does not contain oil but does not compromise its taste, can be your go-to.
gordonramsayclub.com
6-Minutes Pineapple Cream Pie
This 6-minute pineapple creamy pie is so rich, creamy, and tasty! It is extremely quick to prepare – it took me exactly 6 minutes to make it! If you are a pineapple fan – you got to try this creamy dessert! Here is the recipe:. Servings 8. Ingredients:
Holiday peppermint cheesecake brownie recipe
Recipe for cheesecake brownies topped with crushed peppermint candies.
gordonramsayclub.com
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake Pie
This chocolate peanut butter cheesecake pie is so easy and simple to prepare! So, do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this amazingly delicious dessert that is rich and so creamy. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 8 oz. (1 package) cream cheese, softened. 1 Oreo crumb crust,...
Real Simple
French Onion Soup Bites
French onion soup is comforting and divine, but definitely not finger food. In comes this bite-size appetizer that borrows all the best parts of the beloved and classic soup. Melty Gruyere cheese and jammy, savory onions live in a tender, custard-like mixture that makes every nibble a flavor explosion. Store-bought phyllo pastry shells take the fuss out of preparing these for a crowd, leaving you to simply caramelize onions, whisk together a mixture of eggs and cream, and assemble these delectable bites before baking them off to crispy perfection.
gordonramsayclub.com
Key Lime Pie with Almond-Chocolate Crust
Key lime pie is a classic spring-summer dessert and one of the most refreshing treats that you can try! And this key lime pie with almond-chocolate crust is a real perfection! Simple, easy, and delicious! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 7 tablespoons unsalted melted butter, plus more...
Food Network Chef Giada De Laurentiis: Baked Mashed Potatoes with Parmesan Cheese and Bread Crumbs
If you are a fan of Giada De Laurentiis then you'll want to try her Baked Mashed Potatoes with Parmesan Cheese and Bread Crumbs. It is a tasty side dish for Thanksgiving or anytime you crave mashed potatoes. You have creamy soft mashed potato topped with parmesan and breadcrumbs and baked in the oven until it's a golden brown. Also, this recipe can be prepared hours ahead of time.
gordonramsayclub.com
Peanut Butter Mousse Pie
Peanut butter is an incredible food, not only because it’s tasty and healthy but because it’s one of the most versatile ingredients. In this recipe, you can find many “diet enemies” – but you can always find a day to celebrate sweets and enjoy life – so, the following peanut butter mousse pie is just ideal for that kind of days! I mixed a few delicious, hard- to- resist ingredients that make this recipe rich and tasty.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Here were Americans' most ordered foods of 2022, according to Grubhub
Grubhub offered a deep dive into what its customers ordered the most in 2022: a lot of burritos, beer, and iced coffee. The food delivery service shared its annual report on national food ordering trends and eating habits, calling it "a year of takeout wrapped in layers of comfort." The...
Holiday Dutch oven cornbread dressing
Holiday Dutch oven cornbread dressing/Photo byGin Lee. Dutch oven style dressing is a classic holiday recipe (in my home). I always bake my cornbread ahead of time, at least one day in advance, then prepare the rest of my dressing in my Dutch oven the following day. You can totally make the dressing in a casserole dish, or any other pan. I cook my cornbread dressing in a Dutch oven on the burner of my wood stove (to free up the oven space).
