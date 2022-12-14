ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catherine Zeta-Jones: ‘National Treasure’ honors legacy of grandiose adventure

By Karen Butler
 2 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones says her new Disney + series, National Treasure: Edge of History , maintains the spirit of the preceding two films, while introducing an ensemble of primarily Gen Z puzzle-solvers.

Catherine Zeta-Jones' "National Treasure: Edge of History" premieres Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Disney+

"It has a little tongue-in-cheek humor, the kind of grandiose adventure of it all, flying private planes to Mexico. It has that great roller-coaster ride feel," Zeta-Jones told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

"I think we've done a great homage to the originals. We didn't just take the name, cast somebody else and try to sell it off. It really is from the writers of the originals, and they really brought it into what we have 20 years later."

Premiering Wednesday on Disney+, the show follows the 2004 movie, National Treasure , and its 2007 sequel, National Treasure: Book of Secrets . The films starred Nicolas Cage , Diane Kruger , Justin Bartha, Harvey Keitel and Jon Voight . Bartha and Keitel guest star in Edge of History.

In the show, the life of amateur puzzle-solver Jess Valenzuela (Lisette Olivera) is upended when an enigmatic stranger gives her a clue to a centuries-old treasure that might be connected to her long-dead father.

Zeta-Jones plays Billie, a resourceful and powerful figure who tries to thwart Jess and her friends in their quest to find and save the priceless relics.

The show is executive produced by the franchise's original creative team of Jerry Bruckheimer , Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, and Jon Turteltaub.

Monsoon Wedding and The Namesak e filmmaker Mira Nair directed and executive produced the first season.

Zeta-Jones recalled being immediately intrigued by how Bruckheimer pitched the character of Billie to her, but she emphasized she didn't want to play her unless she also had a juicy storyline.

"The description of her is a badass antiques dealer, black-market trader. I was like: 'Hmm, but why does she want this so bad? What is it about this that she wants? Why this?'" Zeta-Jones said, suggesting she was satisfied with the ultimate explanation of Billie's motives. "That was an interesting arc to play."

The Wednesday, Chicago and America's Sweetheart star said her adult kids were fans of the original National Treasure movies and excited she had joined the franchise.

"I became the coolest mother on the East Coast, and I was very happy," she admitted.

As a parent, she thinks it is vital to teach children about the past in a fun way.

"History is so important -- call out to politicians around the world -- in that history usually repeats itself and it is a great marker of where we are as a civilization," the actress said.

"We have to learn from historic events. We have to learn what is bad, what is good and where we can improve on what has been done before. History is such a powerful part of our existence, whatever country you've come from," Zeta-Jones added. "It's where we grow from."

Show business newcomer Olivera said she found it is easy to understand and connect to Jess, the character she she landed after about a month of auditions and callbacks.

"Jess is someone who is very determined, ambitious. She has a very big heart for her friends and family," the actress told UPI in a separate Zoom chat.

"What I relate to her the most on is how much she cares for and wants to be there for her friends and her family," she added.

"Our show is about a chosen family. Throughout the entire series, we watch their relationship with each other ebb and flow, and I think at the core of it, is always the heart that have for each other while also going through the craziness that it is a huge potential treasure that's lost in time and space."

The said she actress loves the idea that families can watch and enjoy the show together, since something in the story and characters might appeal to all different ages.

"I love shows that I can watch with my own family," she said. "I think it's the perfect time [for it to air] because the holidays are starting up. It's just something I think will bring joy to a lot of people."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Related
EW.com

Susan Sarandon loses her crown as Fox cancels country music drama Monarch after 1 season

"Queen of Country Music" Dottie Roman is singing the blues. EW has confirmed Fox has canceled the Susan Sarandon-led musical drama Monarch after one season. Sarandon played Dottie Cantrell Roman, the fictional matriarch of Nashville's royal family who's got fringe on her jackets and skeletons in her closet. The series was originally slated to premiere in January but, due to COVID complications, bowed in September, airing its 11th and now final episode on Tuesday.
The Hollywood Reporter

Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy Endure Awkward Culture Clash in Trailer for Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’

Netflix released its first look at Kenya Barris’ directorial debut You People on Monday, teasing what’s in store for the modern rom-com starring Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Nia Long and Lauren London. Co-written and produced by Barris and Hill, the film follows a new couple, Ezra Cohen and Amira Mohammed, played by Hill and London respectively, who meet after he accidentally gets into her car. While initially shocked by his request for a date, the two quickly bond and consider taking their relationship to a more serious level. More from The Hollywood ReporterAmy Robach and T.J. Holmes Temporarily Pulled From...
ETOnline.com

Catherine Zeta-Jones 'Became the Coolest Mom' After Joining the 'National Treasure' Reboot (Exclusive)

The National Treasure universe expands with Disney+'s new series, National Treasure: Edge of History, which stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as black-market antiquities dealer Billie Pearce, and Lisette Olivera as Jess Valenzuela, who finds herself caught up in the world of treasure-hunting after learning an ancient artifact may be a connection to her late father. The upcoming action-adventure series continues the story established by the popular Nicolas Cage films in 2004 and 2007, and reunites original screenwriters Cormac Wibberley and Marianne Wibberley, with Justin Bartha and Harvey Keitel back in the fold.
RadarOnline

Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance

Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Looper

Katrina Law Says Her NCIS Role Is The Character Who Most Closely Resembles Her Real-Life Personality

"NCIS" is nearing the middle of its 20th season, and it has remained one of television's most popular shows (via Variety). The current cast of the Major Case Response Team has undoubtedly had its ups and downs in Season 19, especially with the exit of significant character Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs. He was arguably a father-like figure to Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) and Nicholas 'Nick' Torres (Wilmer Valderrama). So the adjustment of having Alden Parker (Gary Cole) lead the team came with some hesitation. Nevertheless, the MCRT is always a family, and they proved that during the Season 20 premiere as McGee, Torres, Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover), Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), and even Dr. Donald 'Ducky' Mallard (David McCallum) fought for Parker's innocence.
Looper

Yellowstone Star Luke Grimes' First Celebrity Sighting Was Ironically Kevin Costner

Since its 2018 premiere on Paramount Network, "Yellowstone" has defied seemingly all odds to become one of the most popular series in the cable TV realm. And somehow the neo-Western melodrama only seems to be getting more popular as the seasons pile up (per The Hollywood Reporter). That popularity undoubtedly owes much to the writing and vision of series co-creator Taylor Sheridan. Still, it's easy enough to argue the real coup of "Yellowstone" has always been in its casting.
People

2023 Critics Choice Nominations Include Nods for Beloved Late Stars Leslie Jordan and Ray Liotta

The 2023 Critics Choice Awards nominations were led by Abbott Elementary in the comedy category and Better Call Saul among the drama series contenders The Critics Choice Awards acknowledged the work of late actors Ray Liotta and Leslie Jordan in their 2023 nominations, which were led by ABC's Abbott Elementary with six nominations and five nominations for AMC's Better Call Saul. The late actors are part of the exclusive list of nominees that were announced by the Critics Choice Association on Tuesday. Liotta, who died at the age of 67 in May,...
