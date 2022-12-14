Read full article on original website
Related
Billionaire Seeking On-Ramp Into Formula 1
Formula 1 is more popular than ever and a billionaire businessman wants in. Calvin Lo, who made his riches in life insurance, is looking for an on-ramp into F1 by 2026. Lo told the BBC that he would ideally start a new team, but could also buy into an existing one.
Carscoops
Mercedes F1 Signs Mick Schumacher to 2023 Lineup
Mick Schumacher has signed with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team almost exactly 10 years after his famous father, Michael, left the outfit. Schumacher junior was left without a seat for 2023 when Haas announced in November that it was dropping him to sub in Nico Hulkenburg, but even this new deal doesn’t guarantee modestly-quick Mick any race action.
Carscoops
This Looks To Be The Hardcore Version Of Ferrari’s SF90 Stradale
The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is already one of the most powerful and quickest production cars on the market but that hasn’t stopped the Italian marque from readying a hardcore variant. Ferrari has been spied testing a host of mysterious SF90 Stradale prototypes in recent months and was most recently...
Carscoops
Latest Gran Turismo 7 Update Adds Ferrari Vision GT, Alfa Giulia GTAm And More
Polyphony Digital announced the last update of the year for the Gran Turismo 7 video game, highlighted by the addition of the Ferrari Vision GT concept, alongside four other vehicles. The Ferrari Vision GT debuted on November 27 during the GT World Finals at Monaco, but its availability in the...
Carscoops
Honda Lists Used Acura On BaT That Happens To Have Set Pole At Daytona
Honda Performance Development has, apparently, decided to start an account on Bring a Trailer. Race teams, they really are just like us! What they sell, though, is not your average car. For, you see, the car that Honda Performance Development is selling is the #007 Acura ARX-05 race car that...
Top Speed
This Tesla Model 3 Looks Like An EV Take On BMW's Art Cars
Cars are an expression of what owners love. Some are just used for transportation and their appearances don’t matter as much, but enthusiasts want their cars to be unique and to stand out in contrast to everyone else. The cars enthusiasts drive are customized to look more unique while many also modify their cars’ performance to improve drivability and capability. With cars as a blank canvas, many brands will create rolling artwork, but the same cannot always be said when individuals attempt it on their vehicles. While these art cars involve hundreds of hours and are generally done with paint, some owners hope to recreate these looks with vinyl stickers and wheel paint. One such example is this wild-looking Tesla Model 3.
Carscoops
BMW’s Trolling Us With Its Biggest Grille Yet In Tokyo
People love to complain about BMW‘s new giant kidney grilles almost as much as BMW loves doubling down on the design and making it bigger next time. First it was the 7 Series, then it was the M3/4, then the XM really started pushing the limits, and now the German automaker has taken it about as far as it can go.
Carscoops
2024 BMW i5 Touring Spied As An Electrifying SUV Alternative
Spy photographers recently snapped the first pictures of the 2024 BMW 5-Series Touring and now we’re getting a better look at the wagon as it has finally taken to the streets of Germany. Dressed in heavy camouflage, the wagon follows in the footsteps of the redesigned sedan and adopts...
Carscoops
Ford Hikes F-150 Lightning Price By 9% Yet Again, EV Now Starts At $56,000
Ford has once again raised the price of the F-150 Lightning Pro, its website revealed today. The cheapest variant of the all-electric pickup truck now starts at $55,974 – a price which rises to $58,514 when the $1,895 destination fee and the $645 acquisition fee are added to the total.
Carscoops
2024 Ford Edge Hybrid Shows Off New Styling In China
Thanks to documents published by Chinese authorities, we now get our best look yet at the new Ford Edge Hybrid. With sleek, simplified new styling, the new Edge looks like a significant update over the current model. The hybrid version will look just like the ICE-only versions of the Edge,...
Carscoops
Ford Adds Third Shift To F-150 Lightning Production Line To Cope With Huge Demand
Ford said this week that it has added a third shift at its River Rouge complex near Detroit in order to match the demand for the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck. Speaking to Automotive News, Ford’s head of commercial vehicles, Ted Cannis, said that there was “huge demand” for the electric vehicle, which debuted earlier this year. In addition, he said that the automaker is anticipating that the subsidies for electric vehicles laid out in the Inflation Reduction Act may propel the demand for electric trucks and vans even higher.
Carscoops
Watch The Ferrari Purosangue Out In Public For The First Time
The Ferrari Purosangue has yet to reach the hands of customers and already, it appears to be a huge success for the Italian car manufacturer. Ferrari is a little late to the SUV party but its customers don’t appear to care. Indeed, order books for it have already closed as allocations have been sold out for the next two years. For enthusiasts in London, Christmas recently came early as HR Own Ferrari Mayfair took delivery of a lovely gloss black example and parked it in its showroom.
RideApart
Motori Minarelli Has A New Two-Stroke Engine That’s Euro 5-Compliant
Two-stroke engines have pretty much been relegated to off-road use these days, with the notion of them being approved for road use nearly impossible due to their smelly, smoky, and noisy nature. Indeed, when was the last time a manufacturer released a street-legal two-stroke model? Nevertheless, this hasn’t stopped companies from pushing the envelope of two-stroke technology.
Comments / 0