ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Don’t blame the coyotes — humans play a role in attacks, CA wildlife experts say

By Brooke Baitinger
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00tROb_0jiOt04u00

Pet owners and parents are on edge in Southern California after a string of recent coyote attacks left three dogs dead and a toddler injured.

But the wild animals aren’t to blame, at least not entirely. Humans can unknowingly habituate coyotes and other predators to their presence, making the highly intelligent creatures more likely to come around in search of food, experts say.

“It can happen to a lot of different animals, not just coyotes,” Mackenzie Rich, a human wildlife conflict specialist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, told McClatchy News. “It’s the result of being exposed to human stimuli without consequences.”

Coyotes can thrive in both urban and rural settings , and they eat both meat and plant material, Rich said. They go after food as it’s available, so they’re just as likely to go for a squirrel or rabbit as they are to wander around where they know there might be fruit or other food they can eat.

Because of that, everything from garbage to pet food to fruit trees can attract them, she said. Communities that remove those attractants are less likely to experience a conflict with a coyote or other predator.

How to avoid conflicts with coyotes

Other than removing attractants, people can also “haze” coyotes with loud noises to deter them. It’s a good idea to carry around a mini air horn, Rich said.

Household items can also be effective in scaring off coyotes, she said. Snapping a trash bag in the coyote’s direction or shaking a can or jar full of nails, old screws or anything that makes noise should scare them off.

As with any predator, it’s important to keep pets close and keep an eye on them when they’re in your backyard. Dogs should be walked on short, six-foot leashes and you should be alert and ready to pick them up if you spot a coyote nearby. Experts also recommend keeping cats indoors.

It’s best to avoid areas “known to have coyote activity” and to “stick to trails and open paths,” according to Friends of San Francisco Animal Care and Control.

The animals are most active in the early morning and late evening, so experts advise avoiding walking pets during sunrise or sunset.

Coyotes are found in most of California, and experts estimate there are between 250,000 and 750,000 living in the state, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

“We can coexist peacefully, but sometimes things can happen,” Rich said. “Communities that do haze the animals and make a community effort to remove attractants see less human-coyote conflict.”

Coyote killed following attack on 2-year-old outside home, California officials say

Coyotes ‘hiding in wait’ kill two dogs in family’s backyard, California video shows

Mountain lions kill 9 dogs near one Colorado town. Here are tips for keeping pets safe

Comments / 9

Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coyote Attacks On The Rise in Southern California, Humans To Blame

Humans could be to blame for a recent string of coyote attacks on pets and children. “In almost every case of a coyote or a mountain lion or a bear coming into our homes and our communities, it’s because as humans we are just not doing the job we need to do to discourage those visits,” said Tim Daly, Public Information Officer for California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Whether it’s pet food or pets or fruits that have fallen from a backyard tree or garbage cans not being as secure as they could be.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

State Fish & Wildlife Seeks Public Comment on Bees

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is seeking data and public comments on a petition to list the Crotch’s bumble bee, Franklin’s bumble bee, Suckley’s cuckoo bumble bee and western bumble bee under the California Endangered Species Act (CESA). The Crotch’s bumble bee (Bombus crotchii)...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

So long, California: Major county votes to study secession

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD, JAE HONG and AMY TAXIN RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — The November elections saw Californians continue to embrace progressive leadership, but voters in one of the state’s most populous counties are so frustrated with this political direction that they voted to consider seceding and forming their own state. An advisory ballot The post So long, California: Major county votes to study secession appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
nbc16.com

California activists ask for land and $350k+ in reparations, warn of 'backlash' if request denied

OAKLAND, Calif. (TND) — A recommendation to provide over $223,000 in reparation payments per eligible Black Californian, sent to California’s Reparations Task Force, stirred a frenzy earlier this month over the high dollar amount. But, despite opposition to the seemingly heavy-handed payout, some individuals think the task force is still hundreds-of-thousands of dollars, and 15-20 acres of land, short.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

New California Laws to Know in 2023

The end of the year marks the beginning of several new laws in California. Hundreds of new laws were passed by the State Assembly and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2022, and many go into effect on New Year's Day in the nation's most populous state. They include matters of reproductive rights, worker protections and pay, the climate and environment, housing, health and more.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Megaflood | California’s disaster in waiting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When you think of California's climate, drought probably comes to mind first, but California has a long history of floods. Some floods were so punishing and relentless they crippled the state. New research indicates these "megafloods" are twice as likely in the future with a changing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

49K+
Followers
707
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy