Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys 'could break' according to Jerry Jones | UNDISPUTED
When Jerry Jones was asked about how soon a final decision on signing Odell Beckham Jr. would be made by the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry said quote, “I don't want to talk about that but stand by.” Jerry also expanded on Odell saying quote, "great players make great plays. Great ones make exceptional plays. And so I hope we advance here where a handful of great plays, if I may be arm waving about it, could be the difference in a world championship." Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Jerry’s comments on Odell Beckham Jr.
Tyreek Hill argues with Shannon Sharpe about the Top 5 WRs in the NFL | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill argue about the Top 5 WRs in the NFL including Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams and more. Tyreek argues that if a WR is placed in the right system he can be a Top 5 WR.
Why Tom Brady unlikely returns to Bucs for 2023 season | THE HERD
Will Tompa Bay come to an end after this season? According to Albert Breer, familiarity elsewhere can help Brady leave the Tampa Bay Bucs, including how 'coaching could be a factor.' The San Francisco 49ers are popping up again despite rejecting TB12 twice and the Las Vegas Raiders were reportedly interested in him back in 2020. Colin Cowherd explains why this will be Brady's final season in Tampa, including where he lands in 2023 (if he does not retire).
Why does Jalen Hurts' MVP candidacy continue to be questioned? | SPEAK
Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons made headlines for initially questioning Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts MVP candidacy. Now, NFL analyst and former QB Phil Simms shared his thoughts, saying that Hurts is not more valuable to his than Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow or Josh Allen is to theirs, later adding quote: 'If you'd put Gardner Minshew in the Eagles, they'd still be very good.' Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, David Helman and Will Blackmon break down why Hurts' MVP candidacy is being questioned.
Packers, Raiders headline Colin's ‘Blazin' 5’ for Week 15
Week 15 of the NFL season brings us a full slate of games, including three on Saturday. That means Colin Cowherd has some picks to make. On Friday's "The Herd," he shared who he likes this weekend in his "Blazin' 5," which includes a pair of road teams upsetting teams with winning records.
Tyreek Hill calls Usain Bolt washed up: 'I'm definitely beating him' | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill discuss Tyreek’s challenge to Olympic Gold Medalist Usain Bolt. Tyreek calls Usain washed up in the process: “If there is a 40 yard dash I’m definitely beating Usain Bolt…now if we go 80 then he maybe has a chance.” Tyreek goes onto issue an open challenge to DK Metcalf and other WRs around the league.
Can Brock Purdy carry the 49ers to a Super Bowl after clinching the NFC West? | THE HERD
FOX Sports NFL analyst Eric Mangini joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss the San Francisco 49ers 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15. With the win the 49ers clinched the NFC West. The two discuss whether rookie quarterback Brock Purdy can carry the 49ers to a Super Bowl.
Possible landing spots for Tom Brady next season? | THE CARTON SHOW
Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers certainly aren't seeing a Super Bowl this season, and with the way the veteran quarterback has struggled, it would be no surprise if he ended up leading another team. Craig Carton's guess? The Miami Dolphins. Watch as he lays out for Greg Jennings why he thinks Tua Tagovailoa may have some competition for this QB spot next season, and that that competition may be coming from Tampa Bay.
Skip on whether it's awkward running into players he's criticized | The Skip Bayless Show
How would you feel if you run into an athlete you criticized on the air? Watch as Skip Bayless describes how he feels when running into players he has criticized in the past.
NFL odds Week 15: Green Bay Packers will cover at Lambeau, other best bets
Well, we have reached the point in the season when we have NFL games on Saturdays. That's how you know it's almost time for playoffs. But not so fast, as we've still got a few weeks of the regular season left. There are a ton of huge matchups with potential playoff implications this week, so let's dive into my Week 15 best bets that will hopefully win us all some cash (odds via FOX Bet).
Why Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are the most dangerous team in the NFC | SPEAK
Joy Taylor believes the Philadelphia Eagles are the most dangerous team in the NFC because their offense is explosive and consistent. Dave Helman explains the San Francisco 49ers are a close second with their dominant defense but lack a dangerous quarterback leading the offense.
Russell Wilson ruled out vs. Cardinals despite passing concussion protocol
The Denver Broncos will be without their starting quarterback when they take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Russell Wilson has been ruled out in the aftermath of suffering a concussion this past Sunday in the Broncos' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson actually cleared concussion protocol, but the club felt it was best for him to rest this weekend and start Brett Rypien instead.
Is Kyler Murray or Kliff Kingsbury the primary problem in Arizona?
An already bad year for the Arizona Cardinals turned disastrous on Monday night. On just the third offensive play of the game against the New England Patriots, Cardinals Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray tore his ACL, ending his season and perhaps putting much of 2023 in jeopardy as well. The...
Tyreek Hill credits Chiefs TE Travis Kelce for his development at WR | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe ask Tyreek Hill to reveal his mentors when he entered the NFL as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. Tyreek said Jermey Maclin, Albert Wilson and Chris Conley were all helpful in his career but it was his former TE teammate Travis Kelce who he credits the most. Tyreek said: “Kelce really put his arms around me and really taught me the way. We don’t play the same position but he broke down certain ways to play the game.”
49ers seal NFC West behind 'poised' Brock Purdy, suffocating defense
SEATTLE — Fred Warner has been in this spot before. This time, he noted, he made sure to enjoy the moment. Three years ago, the San Francisco 49ers won the NFC West in prime time at Lumen Field before advancing to the Super Bowl. So, it’s only fitting that...
T.Y. Hilton isn't OBJ. But he's healthy and could absolutely help Cowboys
The Cowboys have always known what they wanted for Christmas: a receiver who can help them make a Super Bowl run. It's why they had spent so much time the last month shopping for Odell Beckham. Ultimately, they're better off with T.Y. Hilton instead. Maybe a fully healthy, still-in-his-prime Beckham...
Von Miller on Josh Allen ahead of BUF vs. MIA: 'He's one of one' | THE HERD
Von Miller takes some time out of rehabbing his knee to talk to Colin Cowherd about the Buffalo Bills upcoming matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills fell to the Dolphins in a surprising upset earlier in the season, and Von tells Colin what the Bills will do to prevent that from happening again. He also talks the similarities and differences between the Bills and his former team, the Los Angeles Rams, and talks what makes Josh Allen special.
