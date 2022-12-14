Did Correa's deal push Braves out of Dansby sweepstakes?

Contracts combined for 35 years and $930 million.

That's what was handed out to free agent shortstops Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, and Carlos Correa from the Phillies, Padres, and Giants, respectively.

If you were to ask Alex Anthopoulos, even he is surprised how just how much those guys got paid this off-season. Did those three contracts officially push the Braves out of resigning Dansby Swanson?

Alex appeared on yesterday's Steakhouse with Steak and Sandra and spoke on the contract handed out so far, expressing a little awe at some of the numbers. "I think there's no doubt the length of the contracts, definitely that's not something anybody expected. It hasn't been done in awhile."

The Braves GM, however, did believe that the market this off-season would be a "robust" one at the shortstop position, including Dansby. "You knew that there were only so many elite shortstops out there, and you knew that were more than 4 teams that were looking to add."

The biggest deal at the position so far this off-season was signed last night by Carlos Correa and the Giants, at 350 million over 11 years. That deal might push any negotiations on the Braves end with Dansby to a place where they aren't able to go. As the 4th elite level shortstop, and the last one left unsigned, Dansby could command at least 25 million per season. And why wouldn't his agent, Casey Close, look at the other deals and not want 10 or 11 years for him as well?

If the Braves aren't able to bring Dansby back, there's an option in house in Vaughn Grissom. Vaughn started out strong, hitting .335 over his first 25 games in the majors. he slowed a bit down the stretch, though, with only 8 hits in his final 15 regular season games. And the last week of the season when the Braves looked to clinch saw a lot more Orlando Arcia in lineup than Vaughn. Vaughn, to his credit, has been down working with Ron Washington this winter. And he's been getting rave reviews about his improvements.

You can hear Alex's comments on the free agent shortstop market above.