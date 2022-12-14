Read full article on original website
Gaila Ann Glass
2d ago
If she was a teacher in my school district, I would have her fired. Such things should not be shared on a platform where children can listen to her BS.
30
Logical Dude
2d ago
We need help in this country. Serious mental health help. God help us. This world's morals are diminishing by the day.
22
Maureen Curtin
1d ago
we need to take our kids out of public schools either homeschool set up alternative schools to public schools or if they can afford it send their kids to private parochial schools but if you send them to those schools make sure they are not as bad as the public schools.
9
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible BankruptcyTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Get a free sandwich at Potbelly to celebrate the holidaysJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Customers Have Mixed Feelings As Aldi Gets Self-Checkouts Because Stores Only Have One CashierC. HeslopChicago, IL
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Check out 4 of the most festive holiday pop-up bars Chicago has to offerJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Second Coolest Neighborhood In America Is In Illinois
It's easy to say you live in the best neighborhood ever, but what if we told you one of the coolest was not to far away and located in Illinois? Who knows, you may even live there!. timeout.com got the numbers, and we have the answer. It's time to see...
Colorado foundation champions 'post-traumatic growth' to fight yuletide suicide among America's heroes
The Boulder Crest Foundation is a Colorado non-profit dedicated to teaching America's heroes post-traumatic growth. It is raising money to combat yuletide suicide.
muddyrivernews.com
Lawmakers hear more pleas for assault weapon ban; experts say gun control only one part of bigger puzzle
SPRINGFIELD – A legislative committee on Thursday heard more witnesses call for a ban on high-power, semi-automatic rifles and large-capacity magazines, but some experts said that alone won’t solve the problem of violent crime in Illinois. During its second hearing on a proposed assault weapon ban, an Illinois...
Which City in Illinois is Shrinking the Fastest?
No, it's not Chicago, but the city that is shrinking quickly can probably blame Chicago for some of its issues. People are leaving Illinois in droves, but which city here in the Land of Lincoln is shrinking the fastest?. According to the website earnspendlive.com, the town of Thorntonship is the...
Michigan Democrats want to steal my rights so they can reward their union buddies
Michigan Democrats want to end right-to-work and force me to join a union. That's so Gov. Whitmer and her Democrat allies can reward their union buddies.
Medical Care and Politics Go Hand in Hand at a Chicago Safety Net Hospital
Under the leadership of CEO Tim Egan, Chicago’s Roseland Community Hospital has awarded business to his friends and acquaintances, employees have donated to his political funds and he has appeared in a campaign ad for the state’s comptroller.
Semi-auto gun ban only part of solution, Illinois House told
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — At an Illinois House committee hearing Thursday, researchers and community activists said having fewer firearms in communities will help stop bloodshed — from the persistent gun violence haunting Chicago to mass shootings like the one at a suburban July Fourth parade — but this must be followed by programs to change attitudes and give people alternatives.
Central Illinois company's workers vote to oust union
(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union. Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work...
10 Illinois-isms That Will Leave Non-Illinoisans Scratching Their Heads
As an Illinois native, I've grown up surrounded by unique phrases and slang that might sound foreign to those not from the Prairie State. From the way we refer to our beloved sports teams to the nicknames we give to our iconic landmarks, Illinois has its own distinct language that can be a bit bewildering to outsiders. In this post, I'll be sharing 10 common Illinois-isms that are sure to leave non-Illinoisans scratching their heads. So grab a slice of Chicago-style deep dish pizza and get ready to learn some local lingo!
Illinois leads nation again in firearm background checks
(WTVO) — Illinois is expected to lead the country in 2022 for the number of firearm background checks connected. According to the FBI statistics, Illinois processed nearly 4 million background checks between January and November of this year. Experts say the influx in background checks is in direct response to events that unfolded in 2020. “It’s […]
Satanic Temple adds ‘Serpent of Genesis’ to Illinois Capitol Rotunda holiday display
A controversial holiday exhibit has returned to the Illinois Capitol.
Why Are Flags Flying at Half-Staff in Illinois, But Not Wisconsin?
While driving around Rockford today I noticed flags flying at half-staff, but when crossing over into Wisconsin all of the flags were at full-staff. What is up with that? Or what I suppose I should ask is, what is half up with that?. Before personally doing the research to see...
Virginia students in certain schools could be required to wear masks despite Gov. Glenn Younkin's mandate ban
Disabled students can request that their peers be required to wear masks in class in 12 Virginia schools under the terms of a settlement reached Monday.
Biden jets back to White House from Delaware for meetings, holiday receptions – then will fly back home
President Biden traveled from Delaware to the White House Friday and will fly back to Delaware in the evening on Air Force One. He said he would sign legislation.
Minnesota science teacher claims cell biology lessons are part of 'capitalist indoctrination'
Mandi Jung, a 7th grade science teacher in Highland Park Middle School in Minnesota, claimed that cell biology lessons were part of 'capitalist indoctrination.'
2 people killed, 2 wounded in shooting outside Chicago high school
Two people were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting outside Benito Juarez High School southwest of downtown Chicago Friday afternoon, Police Superintendent David Brown told reporters Friday.
Police union president, mayoral candidates skeptical as Lightfoot silences scanners
CHICAGO — Some of the candidates for Chicago mayor are responding to the city’s ongoing move to block the press and public’s ability to listen live to police activity. It comes after WGN Investigates first reported on the silencing of police scanners on Monday. In Chicago, more than half the city has already gone silent […]
Did You Know Illinois Is Infamous For Three Weird Christmas Traditions?
When it comes to odd holiday traditions, Illinois is closely linked to three of the weirdest ones. During the holiday season, most families have a whole set of traditions they do each year and many of them may be the same as our neighbors and friends, while others may be vastly different.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban Chicago bakery cancels drag show citing recent terrorism advisory bulletin
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - UpRising bakery in Lake in the Hills has canceled another drag show. The Slay Belles Holiday Drag Spectacular was scheduled for this Saturday. The owners cited a recent Terrorism Advisory Bulletin from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as the reason. The bulletin was...
stlpublicradio.org
Group pushing secession from Illinois says Madison County is a key target
Lori Fuller started to consider the idea of seceding from Illinois when state legislators doubled the gas tax in 2019. “A lot of people started getting really angry,” said Fuller, a retired high school English teacher. Fuller, who lives in Highland on the eastern edge of Madison County, is...
