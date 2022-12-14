Read full article on original website
KTUL
Saudi-backed golf tournament coming to Broken Arrow
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The controversial LIV Golf invitational series is coming to Broken Arrow in May. Forty-eight of the world’s top golfers will compete at the Cedar Ridge Country Club in a tournament announced Wednesday. City officials were abuzz regarding the economic opportunity the event will bring. They said there’s a lot of tourism money on the table.
KTUL
Tulsa little leaguer who went viral for moment of sportsmanship nominated for Musial Award
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa little leaguer, Isaiah Jarvis, has been nominated for a Musial Award for his display of extraordinary sportsmanship after getting hit with a pitch during a tournament in August. Jarvis was hit with a pitch by the other team's pitcher, Kaiden Shelton, but was able...
KTUL
U.S Marine returns home to Tulsa after three years away
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — U.S. Marine Corporal Riley Ingram has returned home to Tulsa for the first time in three years. Riley Ingram's mother, Debra Morrow Ingram, said her son was stationed in Okinawa, Japan on Jan. 12, 2020, and when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, there became no clear answer on when he would be able to return.
KTUL
Oklahoma State's pediatrics group brings gifts to Eugene Field elementary
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State's Center for Health Sciences and Medicine Pediatrics visited the Eugene Field Elementary School Friday morning. And they came bearing gifts. Students received books, toys and even winter clothes for the cold weather. This day of holiday spirit is a tradition at Eugene Fields,...
KTUL
Broken Arrow golfer receives state's first high school 'Name, Image, Likeness' deal
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow's Peyton Coburn is the first high school athlete to receive a name, image, and likeness deal in Oklahoma. The National Scouting Report announced the news Wednesday after it worked to help broker the deal. Coburn is a junior and golfer. "I play a...
KTUL
Tulsa Botanic Garden begins installing new bridge
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It won't be long until there's something new at the Tulsa Botanic Garden. They began work Friday morning to install a new bridge on the grounds. The 31-foot-long bridge will eventually link the Bumgarner Lotus Pool with the future Stanford Family Liberty Garden. The bridge...
KTUL
Tulsa officers bring toys to Sand Springs elementary school
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Santa joined officers to spread Christmas cheer with Sand Springs students on Thursday. The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and Fraternal Order of Police visited children at Northwoods Fine Arts Academy this morning to give each student a toy. For nearly 15 years, the FOP has...
KTUL
John 3:16 Mission Christmas Store opens
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The John 3:16 Mission's Christmas Store is opening this week. From Wednesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., financially challenged parents involved in the mission's programs will be able to buy holiday gifts for their children at greatly reduced prices. The mission says...
KTUL
Canine flu spreading quickly through Green Country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With a table set up outside the main entrance, and notices posted on the doors, Woodland West isn't messing around when it comes to dog flu. "We recommend across the board, every dog, every dog in Tulsa gets the vaccine," said Dr. Beka Heinz. Angela...
KTUL
Public memorial for Oklahoma Club Q victim at All Souls Unitarian Church
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Friends and family are remembering a Broken Arrow man killed in the mass shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub last month. All Souls Unitarian Church is hosting a public memorial Friday for 28-year-old Daniel Aston. During the service, the minister will address hate crimes against...
KTUL
Green Country toy drives spread holiday cheer
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — December is the season of giving, and few things are given more than toys. But when people have to stretch every dollar, it’s hard to make the holidays feel as magical as they should. Despite this, plenty of Tulsans are being generous to those...
KTUL
Rogers State University announces chemical engineering program starting fall 2023
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rogers State University announced Thursday it will offer a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering beginning in the fall 2023 semester. The BS in chemical engineering will be housed in RSU’s School of Arts and Sciences in the Department of Mathematics and Physical Sciences. It is the first engineering degree offered at Rogers State University.
KTUL
Oklahoma Blood Institute encourages donations with $250 during 12 days of Christmas
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Blood Institute is offering a chance to win a $250 Visa gift card for donating blood during the 12 days of Christmas. Beginning Dec. 13 and running through the 24, individuals can go to any donor center or mobile blood drive and receive a 202 red Christmas ornament on top of being entered in a raffle to win a gift card.
KTUL
Broken Arrow holds annual State of the City
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual State of the City luncheon on Wednesday. City Manager Michael Spurgeon discussed economic development, community development and upcoming bond projects. He will also provided an update on completed, current and future construction projects. "We love holding...
KTUL
Midtown donut shop burglarized twice in 2 days
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A midtown Tulsa donut shop was left with glass-covered floors this morning after being burglarized for the second night in a row. Big Baby Rolls, a donut shop near East 11th Street and South Harvard Avenue, suffered two break-ins, just 24 hours apart. At this...
KTUL
Midtown Tulsa's OK Cookie Momster robbed
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The OK Cookie Momster was robbed Tuesday night according to a Facebook post. The dessert shop reported that no one was hurt during the incident. They praised the Tulsa Police Department for its fast response to assist. The shop says will operate its regular business...
KTUL
Beloved Philbrook garden cat Acer dies
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Philbrook Museum made the heartbreaking announcement that beloved garden cat Acer has crossed the rainbow bridge. Acer is the Philbrook's most well-known and outgoing garden cat, becoming a local celebrity to many visitors. “The entire Philbrook team, and especially those staff who cared for...
KTUL
Big Baby Rolls and Donuts robbed for second night in a row
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Big Baby Rolls and Donuts were burglarized for a second night in a row Tuesday night. The shops posted an update early Tuesday morning saying their new glass door that was donated by Know Glass has been smashed once again. The store said another register had been stolen.
KTUL
ENDUI sobriety checkpoints in place across Green Country this weekend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma troopers, deputies, and police are trying to make the roads a little safer this holiday season by setting up ENDUI sobriety checkpoints in an attempt to stop intoxicated drivers before they hurt someone. According to the state, over 400 people died last year due...
