Broken Arrow, OK

KTUL

Saudi-backed golf tournament coming to Broken Arrow

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The controversial LIV Golf invitational series is coming to Broken Arrow in May. Forty-eight of the world’s top golfers will compete at the Cedar Ridge Country Club in a tournament announced Wednesday. City officials were abuzz regarding the economic opportunity the event will bring. They said there’s a lot of tourism money on the table.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

U.S Marine returns home to Tulsa after three years away

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — U.S. Marine Corporal Riley Ingram has returned home to Tulsa for the first time in three years. Riley Ingram's mother, Debra Morrow Ingram, said her son was stationed in Okinawa, Japan on Jan. 12, 2020, and when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, there became no clear answer on when he would be able to return.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma State's pediatrics group brings gifts to Eugene Field elementary

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State's Center for Health Sciences and Medicine Pediatrics visited the Eugene Field Elementary School Friday morning. And they came bearing gifts. Students received books, toys and even winter clothes for the cold weather. This day of holiday spirit is a tradition at Eugene Fields,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Botanic Garden begins installing new bridge

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It won't be long until there's something new at the Tulsa Botanic Garden. They began work Friday morning to install a new bridge on the grounds. The 31-foot-long bridge will eventually link the Bumgarner Lotus Pool with the future Stanford Family Liberty Garden. The bridge...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa officers bring toys to Sand Springs elementary school

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Santa joined officers to spread Christmas cheer with Sand Springs students on Thursday. The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and Fraternal Order of Police visited children at Northwoods Fine Arts Academy this morning to give each student a toy. For nearly 15 years, the FOP has...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KTUL

John 3:16 Mission Christmas Store opens

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The John 3:16 Mission's Christmas Store is opening this week. From Wednesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., financially challenged parents involved in the mission's programs will be able to buy holiday gifts for their children at greatly reduced prices. The mission says...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Canine flu spreading quickly through Green Country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With a table set up outside the main entrance, and notices posted on the doors, Woodland West isn't messing around when it comes to dog flu. "We recommend across the board, every dog, every dog in Tulsa gets the vaccine," said Dr. Beka Heinz. Angela...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Green Country toy drives spread holiday cheer

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — December is the season of giving, and few things are given more than toys. But when people have to stretch every dollar, it’s hard to make the holidays feel as magical as they should. Despite this, plenty of Tulsans are being generous to those...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Rogers State University announces chemical engineering program starting fall 2023

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rogers State University announced Thursday it will offer a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering beginning in the fall 2023 semester. The BS in chemical engineering will be housed in RSU’s School of Arts and Sciences in the Department of Mathematics and Physical Sciences. It is the first engineering degree offered at Rogers State University.
CLAREMORE, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Blood Institute encourages donations with $250 during 12 days of Christmas

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Blood Institute is offering a chance to win a $250 Visa gift card for donating blood during the 12 days of Christmas. Beginning Dec. 13 and running through the 24, individuals can go to any donor center or mobile blood drive and receive a 202 red Christmas ornament on top of being entered in a raffle to win a gift card.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow holds annual State of the City

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual State of the City luncheon on Wednesday. City Manager Michael Spurgeon discussed economic development, community development and upcoming bond projects. He will also provided an update on completed, current and future construction projects. "We love holding...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Midtown donut shop burglarized twice in 2 days

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A midtown Tulsa donut shop was left with glass-covered floors this morning after being burglarized for the second night in a row. Big Baby Rolls, a donut shop near East 11th Street and South Harvard Avenue, suffered two break-ins, just 24 hours apart. At this...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Midtown Tulsa's OK Cookie Momster robbed

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The OK Cookie Momster was robbed Tuesday night according to a Facebook post. The dessert shop reported that no one was hurt during the incident. They praised the Tulsa Police Department for its fast response to assist. The shop says will operate its regular business...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Beloved Philbrook garden cat Acer dies

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Philbrook Museum made the heartbreaking announcement that beloved garden cat Acer has crossed the rainbow bridge. Acer is the Philbrook's most well-known and outgoing garden cat, becoming a local celebrity to many visitors. “The entire Philbrook team, and especially those staff who cared for...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Big Baby Rolls and Donuts robbed for second night in a row

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Big Baby Rolls and Donuts were burglarized for a second night in a row Tuesday night. The shops posted an update early Tuesday morning saying their new glass door that was donated by Know Glass has been smashed once again. The store said another register had been stolen.
TULSA, OK

