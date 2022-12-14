Angelina Jolie, 47, reacted to her ex-husband Brad Pitt‘s claims about her wanting to sell her portion of their French winery, which they bought in 2008, and called them “malicious” among other words, in new court documents obtained by HollywoodLife. In 2021, the actress revealed she wanted to sell her interest in Chateau Miraval S. because of her personal objections to owning an alcohol company, and the actor, 58, who sued her, claimed they were working on finding a buyer until they found out the decision in their custody battle over their children was in his favor. He said she then stopped talking with him about the vineyard and went on to sell her stake to a company called Tenute del Mondo, which is owned by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler.

