Angelina Jolie Back On The Dating Scene, Having Fun With Younger Men 6 Years After Brad Pitt Split
Actress Angelina Jolie has been single since her 2016 split from Brad Pitt but sources reveal she’s getting back into the swing of things, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the 47-year-old Hollywood star revealed, “She gets a thrill out of arranging to meet up for afternoon trysts.” The insider added, “She’s very alpha about the whole thing. She makes the guys sign NDAs, arranges the hotel suites — never under her own name — and she sets the time and never, ever spends the night,” The source added that Jolie only hangs out with men she knows through mutual...
How Angelina Jolie Feels About Brad Pitt’s Reported New Romance With Ines de Ramon (Exclusive)
There’s a lot of attention on Brad Pitt, 58, right now, after the actor went on a date night with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife, Ines de Ramon, 29. But someone that isn’t paying attention to Brad’s love life is his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, 47. “Angelina stopped paying attention to rumors about Brad a long time ago, she doesn’t have the bandwidth,” a source close to the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
buzzfeednews.com
Margot Robbie Admitted She Snuck In An Unscripted Kiss With Brad Pitt On The “Babylon” Set Because She Thought The “Opportunity Might Never Come Up Again”
Two months ago, the first trailer for upcoming period comedy-drama Babylon was released — and it quickly garnered tons of hype. The film, which is set to be released in select theaters on Dec. 23 and elsewhere on Jan. 6, was directed by Damien Chazelle, who also wrote and directed critically acclaimed projects La La Land and Whiplash.
thedigitalfix.com
Brad Pitt played a hilarious prank on George Clooney in Ocean’s Twelve
George Clooney and Brad Pitt have amazing chemistry in the Ocean’s Eleven thriller movies, and it turns out their friendship is just as strong off-screen. Well, friendship might be a strong description considering the pranks they used to pull on each other, like what Pitt did to Clooney on Ocean’s Twelve.
thedigitalfix.com
Jennifer Lopez wants a sequel to one of her worst movies
Jennifer Lopez is one of many popstar-actor hybrids in Hollywood, and like many of those performers, she has made some pretty great movies and also some pretty bad ones. When asked which of her films should get a sequel, J-Lo picked arguably the worst of them all. The movie based...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie's kiss in 'Babylon' wasn't in the script — it was improvised by Robbie
Margot Robbie shared in a recent interview that her kiss with co-star Brad Pitt in "Babylon" was not a scripted moment and rather one that was suggested by Robbie.
msn.com
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Harrison Ford Says Reuniting with Mosquito Coast Costar Helen Mirren for 1923 Was a 'Pleasure'
The pair, who appeared together in the 1986 film directed by Peter Weir, opened up about working with one another again at the 1923 premiere in Los Angeles on Friday After first appearing on-screen together 36 years ago, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are back at it for the Yellowstone franchise's latest offering, 1923. The Yellowstone prequel series sees the actors reunite decades after Peter Weir's 1986 film The Mosquito Coast. As Ford, 80, explained at the Hollywood Legion Theater Post 43 series premiere on Friday evening, his respect...
Angelina Jolie Calls Brad Pitt’s Claims About Her Wanting To Sell Their Winery ‘Malicious’
Angelina Jolie, 47, reacted to her ex-husband Brad Pitt‘s claims about her wanting to sell her portion of their French winery, which they bought in 2008, and called them “malicious” among other words, in new court documents obtained by HollywoodLife. In 2021, the actress revealed she wanted to sell her interest in Chateau Miraval S. because of her personal objections to owning an alcohol company, and the actor, 58, who sued her, claimed they were working on finding a buyer until they found out the decision in their custody battle over their children was in his favor. He said she then stopped talking with him about the vineyard and went on to sell her stake to a company called Tenute del Mondo, which is owned by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler.
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Will Smith Fans Upset He's on 'Personal Baggage' List With Brad Pitt
The Hollywood Reporter listed Will Smith and Letitia Wright on a list with Brad Pitt and several others whose alleged behavior might affect their Oscar success.
Albany Herald
Olivia Colman and Sam Mendes on the Comfort and Magic of the Movies in 'Empire of Light'
Empire of Light harkens back to audiences' first film experiences that drew them back again and again. The film, starring Oscar winner Olivia Colman, is a moving drama about the power of human connection that takes place during extremely turbulent times.
Margot Robbie improvised scene for ‘opportunity’ to kiss Brad Pitt: ‘Sue me’
She’s kissing and telling. Margot Robbie admits she persuaded “Babylon” director Damien Chazelle to get her and Brad Pitt’s characters to kiss in their upcoming movie. “That wasn’t in the script,” the actress, 32, said of her and Pitt’s “iconic” smooch in the film while chatting with E! News Monday. “But I thought, ‘When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I’m just gonna go for it.’” Robbie convinced Chazelle, 37, to let her lock lips with Pitt, 58, arguing that she thought it was what their characters would do in the scene. “I said, ‘Damien, I think Nellie would...
Reese Witherspoon to Star in and Produce ‘Election’ Sequel at Paramount+
Reese Witherspoon will star in and produce “Election” sequel “Tracy Flick Can’t Win” at Paramount+. The “Big Little Lies” actress will reprise her role as Tracy Flick in the adaptation based on Perrotta’s latest novel of the same name. “Tracy Flick Can’t...
Tom Cruise to Receive David O. Selznick Award From Producers Guild of America
Tom Cruise is synonymous with movie stardom. But over the decades, Cruise has also developed a talent for producing the films he stars in, along with a few other movies where he’s not the name above the title. In gratitude for, you know, nearly saving the movie business this summer with “Top Gun: Maverick,” Cruise will be honored with the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award by the Producers Guild of America (PGA). He will accept the honor at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Feb. 25, 2023, at The Beverly Hilton. The award’s namesake, David O. Selznick, oversaw the...
Washington Examiner
Top Gun: Maverick named best film of 2022
Top Gun: Maverick is the best film of 2022, according to the National Board of Review. Tom Cruise's return as Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell was the most successful box-office hit of the year, raking in nearly $1.5 billion worldwide. "Top Gun: Maverick is a thrilling crowd-pleaser that is expertly crafted...
Hollywood Minute: Producers Guild to honor Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise to be honored for his producing work, and Michelle Yeoh is headed to Oz for the 'Wicked' movies. David Daniel reports.
Matt Damon, Casey Affleck to Star in Doug Liman’s ‘The Instigators’
Matt Damon and Casey Affleck are set to star in director Doug Liman’s The Instigators for Apple Original Films. Damon and Affleck will play two thieves on the run with the help of one of their therapists after a robbery goes wrong. Damon, Ben Affleck, Jeff Robinov, John Graham and Kevin Walsh will produce the drama that reunites Damon with director Liman after their work on The Bourne Identity franchise.More from The Hollywood ReporterMatt Damon, Ben Affleck Say New Production Company Aims for "More Equitable" Talent Experience#MeToo, Five Years Later: No One's Fully Returned From "Cancellation" -- No, Not Even Louis C.K. (Analysis)Alan Arkin, Kathy...
Reese Witherspoon to return as Tracy Flick in Election sequel
Reese Witherspoon is set to reunite with director Alexander Payne for an Election sequel. The film will be an adaptation of Tom Perrotta’s Tracy Flick Can’t Win, his 2022 novel that follows the character of Tracy Flick as she battles to become the principal of a suburban high school. “She hasn’t fulfilled her dreams of a political career,” Perrotta said of Tracy in the book. “And she’s looking back and starting to realize that she wasn’t as extraordinary an individual as she believed. That she was a kind of representative woman rather than a unique superhero.”
Walk of Fame star for Octavia Spencer unveiled
A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Thursday honoring Octavia Spencer for a film acting career that has gone from a one-line role to stardom and three Oscar nominations, including winning for best supporting actress in 2012. Will Farrell and Allison Janney were among those joining Spencer...
