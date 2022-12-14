ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday shipping deadlines, here’s the last days to send your gifts

By Rian Bossler
 2 days ago

(WTAJ) — With the hustle and bustle of the holiday season in full swing, Americans will be spending much of December shopping for gifts for family members and friends alike.

While shopping for gifts alone can bring a certain level of stress, those looking to ship those gifts to their loved ones may be concerned they won’t reach them in time.

Before you run, run, Rudolph to your local post office or closest delivery service, here are some shipping deadlines for holiday packages:

Here’s how to score free coffee at Sheetz for the holidays

FedEx

  • Ground Shipping: Wednesday, Dec. 14
  • Freight Priority: Wednesday, Dec. 14
  • Freight Direct: Wednesday, Dec. 14
  • SameDay: Friday, Dec. 23
  • First Overnight, Priority Overnight and Standard Overnight: Thursday, Dec. 22
  • Two Day and Two Day a.m.: Wednesday, Dec. 21
  • Express Saver: Tuesday, Dec. 20
  • One-Day Freight: Thursday, Dec. 22
  • Two-Day Freight: Wednesday, Dec. 21
  • Three-Day Freight: Tuesday, Dec. 20

UPS

  • Ground Shipping: Deadlines depend on your location and the destination of the package. More information on shipping times can be found on the UPS website .
  • Three-Day Select: Tuesday, Dec. 20
  • 2nd Day Air Services: Wednesday, Dec. 21
  • Next Day Air Services: Thursday, Dec. 22

USPS

  • Retail Ground Service: Saturday, Dec. 17
  • First-Class Mail Service: Saturday, Dec. 17
  • Priority Mail Service: Monday, Dec. 19
  • Priority Mail Express Service: Friday, Dec. 23

While the deadlines should deliver your package before or by the Christmas holiday, weather can cause delays. However, the United States Postal Service says the earlier you send your gifts the better.

