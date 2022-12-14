Read full article on original website
Breakfast With Santa Dec. 17 at Erie Meyer Civic Center
Breakfast With Santa Dec. 17 at Erie Meyer Civic Center. Children will have the opportunity to visit with Santa at the Erie H. Meyer Civic Center on Dec. 17 at 8 a.m. Families can enjoy sausage, bacon, eggs, and pancakes. Admission is $5, with children 3 and under admitted free. Children will also receive a complimentary picture with Santa. More info: gulfshoresal.gov.
Gulf Shores Garden Club seminar is Feb. 1
The Gulf Shores Garden Club 30th Annual Floral Seminar will be February 1, 2023, at the Erie Myers Civic Center. The theme this year is “A Time To Celebrate With Flowers.” The tickets cost $25.00. This includes lunch and door prizes. Tickets will not be sold at the event. Tickets go on sale October 21. Tickets can be purchased at: Thomas Norton Public Library, 221 West 19th Ave, Gulf Shores; Island Enclosures, 3757 Gulf Shores Parkway Suite E, Gulf Shores. Mail orders to: Charlotte Higgins, 1484 Sandpiper Lane, Unit 5, Gulf Shores, AL 36542. Checks should be made out to: Gulf Shores Garden Club.
Community Christmas program Dec. 18 at Bayside Baptist
Community Christmas program Dec. 18 at Bayside Baptist. Pastor Greg Brown and music director Gene Davis along iwth the Bayside Baptist Church congregation invite the community to join them for a Christmas program on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. The presentation will include Christmas carols, scripture readings, choral selections, congregational music, and solos “Mary Did You Know” and “O Holy Night.” The church is located at 33677 Hwy. 98 in Lillian. For more info, call 812-371-2323.
Elberta Middle FCCLA Supports Police Dept.Angel Tree
Elberta Middle FCCLA Supports Police Dept.Angel Tree. Elberta Middle School’s chapter of Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) raised funds to sponsor eight children from the Elberta Police Department Angel Tree. They also raised additional funds to purchase supplies for all faculty and staff at their school. Twenty-eight members went shopping for all items after school on December 7 and organized them to hand out on December 9.
O.B. Garden Club Game Day & Salad Luncheon is Feb. 15
O.B. Garden Club Game Day & Salad Luncheon is Feb. 15. The 35th Orange Beach Garden Club Game Day and Salad Luncheon will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf from 10 3 p.m.. This year’s theme is “Wild at Heart” and...
Lights nightly thru NYE at Lillian Recreational Park
Lights nightly thru NYE at Lillian Recreational Park. Christmas in the Park continues until Dec. 31 at Lillian Recreational Park beginning around 5:30 p.m. nightly. Come see how the Park has been transformed into a one-of-a-kind Christmas wonderland, with thousands of twinkling lights, a 20’ Wonderland Tree, and festive exhibits all around the Park.
HIPPY program topic of Dec. 21 Lunch & Learn in Foley
HIPPY program topic of Dec. 21 Lunch & Learn in Foley. Foley Public Library will host a Lunch & Learn on Wed, Dec 21 at noon in the upstairs meeting room. This program will include a presentation by Shannon Kern, HIPPY Coordinator for the Gulf Coast Goodwill. HIPPY is a home visitation program that supports parents in the critical role as their child’s first and most important teacher. HIPPY works directly with parents who then work with their children. Their mission is to partner with parents to prepare their children for success in school. A free meal will be provided so a reservation is required. Please RSVP on the library’s website by 5 pm on Monday, Dec 19, to ensure enough food is purchased. You may also call 251-943-1031 to make a reservation by phone. More info: foleylibrary.org.
OWA Theatre Christmas Show scheduled Dec. 18-23
OWA Theater in Foley will transform into a winter wonderland for an original Christmas play the whole family from Dec. 18 – 23. Enjoy the story of main character, Bastian, who breaks a “not-so-magical” family heirloom. Once asleep, he finds himself aboard the Holiday Express where he will travel far and beyond to meet friends and a familiar foe, revealing that the heirloom holds more wonders than he could ever imagine. More show details and ticket options can be found at visitowa.com or by calling (251) 369-6100.
Fisher’s Breakfast w. Santa Dec. 17, kids crafts Dec. 18-22
Fisher’s Breakfast w. Santa Dec. 17, kids crafts Dec. 18-22 Fisher’s at Orange Beach Marina will host a Christmas Brunch Buffet with Santa on Dec. 17 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The buffet includes a pancake decorating station and hot chocolate bar. Reservations are available by calling 251-981-7305. Fishers...
St. Joseph’s Alter Society In Lillian Installs Officers
St. Joseph’s Alter Society In Lillian Installs Officers. Members of the St. Joseph Altar Society in Lillian met to discuss past and future programs and to install officers for the coming year. Pictured from left are, Marge Handzus, Nicole Todd, Secretary Sally McKinney, Mary Jane Marion, Sue Karsten, Betty Bovat, Marie Manley, Barbara Bennett, and Margaret Wilcox. Seated are Mary Lou Partridge, President Harriet Shields, Treasurer Barbara Krouse and Vice President Pam West. Also pictured is visiting priest, Fr. Tom Weise.
Christmas Sharing At Catholic Social Services
Each year members of Catholic churches in Baldwin County purchase specific gifts for children in need who register with Catholic Social Services in Robertsdale for the Christmas Sharing Program. CSS offers help for all ages including emergency assistance, legal immigration services, To Be Options for pregnant women, Backpack Program for students, and Senior Bags. It also operates the Second Hand Blessings Thrift Store next to the office building. Pictured: This year Kevin and Pami McKinney, representing St. Joseph Church in Lillian, delivered more than 40 gifts for 13 boys and girls. Accepting the donations is CSS Director Angela Hickey.
Body, Mind, Spirit Expo Jan. 7 at O.B. Event Center
Body, Mind, Spirit Expo Jan. 7 at O.B. Event Center. Come get a New Year’s reading at The Orange Beach: Body, Mind, Spirit Expo scheduled on January 7 from 10 a.m. ‘til 7 p.m. at the Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf. The event is a perfect way to spend an afternoon for people who are into alternative health, and wellness tools and products. It will also feature holistic and metaphysical practitioners.
Volunteers needed for Dec. 29 O.B. theatre costume workshop
Volunteers needed for Dec. 29 O.B. theatre costume workshop. Orange Beach’s Expect Excellence Community Theater is inviting community volunteers with artistic flair to a costume workshop to help produce fish costume headpieces needed for the upcoming performances The Little Mermaid at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center in early February.
Elf on Dec. 15 is final Movie at Meyer Park
The third and final film in the Movies at Meyer Park Series sponsored by the City of Gulf Shores is Elf (PG) on Dec. 15. Movies are free and begin at 6 p.m. Meyer Park is located in the Waterway Village District at 400 East 22nd Avenue in Gulf Shores. A food truck will be present, and beverages for all ages will also.
Tickets on sale for Feb. 4 Mako Masquerade Ball
Tickets are on sale now for the Mako Masquerade Ball and Drawdown at the Orange Beach Events Center, Saturday, February 4, 2023. Enjoy a fun-filled night of music with Fly By Radio, dinner catered by Wolf Bay Lodge, and a chance to win $7,500! A ticket is $75 per person and comes with a drawing to win the jackpot. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the formal event begins at 7:00 pm. BYOB. The annual drawdown is hosted by the Makos Academics, Arts, and Athletics Club also known as (MAAAC). MAAAC is a non-profit organization that represents and funds the interests of students at the Orange Beach Elementary, Middle, and High School. MAAAC’s core mission is to raise funds that directly support and enhance our children’s educational experience. For more information contact the MAAAC at (251) 200-8037 or to purchase your tickets go to www.obmaaac.org.
McCollough Plastic Surgery Clinic partners with Inspire
McCollough Plastic Surgery Clinic partners with Inspire. Drs. E. Gaylon McCollough and Brentley R. Taylor of the Gulf Shores’ based McCollough Plastic Surgery Clinic have partnered with Inspire Aesthetics, a national plastic surgery network of elite practices. With the addition of the McCollough clinic, skin center and total health spa, located at Craft Farms, Inspire’s geographic footprint is now in the Gulf Coasts of Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi. Plus, it further enhances Inspire’s best-in-class provider base. More info: mccolloughinstitute.com.
Christmas Movie Night On The Trail is Dec. 16
Join Orange Beach Coastal Resources and the Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail Foundation for a free Christmas Movie Night on the Trail at 6 p.m. Friday, December 16th at Al’s Parkour Park. They will be showing “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and serving popcorn and hot chocolate. Bring...
Hicks part of Dec. 17 Charlie Brown Christmas
The 13th annual family-friendly Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas is taking place on Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Saenger Theatre Mobile. The show features The Joe Cool Trio performing Vince Guaraldi’s A Charlie Brown Christmas. This year’s show will also feature American Idol winner Taylor Hicks, a former Pleasure Island resident who went on to multiple residencies at a Las Vegas casino, and a part in a broadway production of Greece. Tickets are on sale online and in person at the Saenger or at the event. Call 251-208-7381 for more info.
SBCT’s The Odd Couple (female version) opens on Jan. 5
SBCT’s The Odd Couple (female version) opens on Jan. 5. South Baldwin Community Theatre will present The Odd Couple (Female Version) Jan. 5-8 and Jan. 12-15, with evening shows starting at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. aReed Beaman is the director. Tickets are $15 for students and $20 for adults. South Baldwin Community Theater is located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. For more info or to buy tickets, visit sbct.biz or call 251-968-6721. Brought to you by Lucy Buffett’s Lulu’s.
BCSD Superintendent warns parents that vape devices being used to inhale THC
BCSD Superintendent warns parents that vape devices being used to inhale THC. Narcan kits used to treat fentanyl overdoses are available in all district schools. At a recent press conference and a letter sent out to Baldwin County Public Schools parents, Superintendent Eddie Tyler stated that although there is no drug problem in the schools he oversees, he wanted to alert parents about the dangers of drug-laced vape pens and issue a wake-up call to our Baldwin County communities to what is happening with vape devices being used to inhale THC and the deadly opioid fentanyl.
