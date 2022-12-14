The Philadelphia 76ers had a matchup against the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Friday and James Harden came out ready to play. Harden dropped 15 points in the opening quarter, putting him on par with Kobe Bryant in terms of most first quarters with at least 15 points over the last 25 seasons as per ESPN’s Stats&Info page. Friday’s first quarter gave Harden 210 games, 30 behind Kobe Bryant’s 240. During Harden’s NBA career, he’s made a name for himself as one of the most prolific scorers the game has ever seen.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO