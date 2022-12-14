ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games

There are few greater players in Miami Heat franchise history than LeBron James. On Thursday night, Tyler Herro joined King James in the Heat history books with yet another mind-blowing performance in a 111-108 win over the Houston Rockets. Herro dropped a career-high 41 points against the Rockets on 13-of-20 shooting. He also went 10-of-15 […] The post Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong message for Khris Middleton after brutal shooting night in loss vs. Grizzlies

Khris Middleton missed the start of the season for the Milwaukee Bucks after undergoing wrist surgery to repair an injury back in July. The Bucks have remained one of the best teams in the NBA despite his absence, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Middleton’s return was expected to put the Bucks over the top. After all, the Bucks sorely missed his presence in their seven-game defeat vs. the Boston Celtics in last year’s playoffs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Jayson Tatum drops LeBron James truth bomb after toppling Lakers

Jayson Tatum got the better of LeBron James on Tuesday. The Boston Celtics came out victorious in an absolutely wild clash with the Los Angeles Lakers that saw both teams pull off improbably comebacks. But Tatum’s respect for James hasn’t diminished one bit. The Celtics star was asked about the matchup with LeBron that saw […] The post Jayson Tatum drops LeBron James truth bomb after toppling Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
1 Lakers player who must be traded soon

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make moves before the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9. In the interim, unofficial trade season begins Thursday, when a crop of last summer’s free agent signings become eligible to be dealt (the next wave hits on Jan. 15). The Lakers (11-16) have shown recent signs of […] The post 1 Lakers player who must be traded soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2 wings Sixers must target in trade talks

The NBA trade season is about to begin. The Philadelphia 76ers, like most teams, will be looking to upgrade their team. Sadly, the Sixers don’t have the flexibility or assets to make any move they want, so the pickings are slim. With no first-round picks to trade within the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Stephen Curry breaks silence on shoulder injury, potential surgery

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry commented on his shoulder injury, per Anthony Slater. “One thing I did notice is once you hurt something like this, it becomes a little more unstable and there’s nothing you can really do about that unless you are going to get surgery,” Curry said. “So just trying to manage […] The post Stephen Curry breaks silence on shoulder injury, potential surgery appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Stephen Curry gets brutally honest on current state of Warriors

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are arguably the most confounding team in the West this season. They have games where they look the part of the defending champions, like when they dismantled the Boston Celtics early last week. Then they have stinkers like the one they had on Tuesday against the previous season’s champion, the Milwaukee Bucks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Quinn Cook’s monster 54-point explosion in China

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James couldn’t be more hyped up after seeing Quinn Cook explode in China. Cook, who won the championship with the Golden State Warriors (2018) and Lakers (2020), recently went viral after his incredible performance for the Guangsha Lions in the Chinese Basketball Association. He actually went full Stephen Curry in a game against the Shandong Hi-Speed Kirin, banking 12 triples on his way to a ridiculous 54 points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ja Morant enters MVP convo with numbers only LeBron James has done

The Memphis Grizzlies have a legit franchise superstar on their hands in Ja Morant. He’s gotten better each season he’s been in the NBA and this year he has emerged as a legitimate MVP candidate. As of now, the numbers that Morant is putting up are on par with LeBron James in the 2009-10 season when James won his second MVP Award as per the Twitter page StatMuse.
MEMPHIS, TN
James Harden enters Kobe Bryant territory with latest first quarter outburst

The Philadelphia 76ers had a matchup against the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Friday and James Harden came out ready to play. Harden dropped 15 points in the opening quarter, putting him on par with Kobe Bryant in terms of most first quarters with at least 15 points over the last 25 seasons as per ESPN’s Stats&Info page. Friday’s first quarter gave Harden 210 games, 30 behind Kobe Bryant’s 240. During Harden’s NBA career, he’s made a name for himself as one of the most prolific scorers the game has ever seen.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Frustrations mount as Clippers continues to play without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George

LOS ANGELES, CA — Thirty-one games through the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Clippers still have more questions than answers. And now, frustration is mounting on the team as they continue to play shorthanded without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Thursday night’s game between the Clippers and Phoenix Suns marked the ninth game this […] The post Frustrations mount as Clippers continues to play without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Chauncey Billups drops truth bomb on Luka Doncic ahead of Blazers game vs. Mavs

Luka Doncic is one of the absolute best players in the NBA and a nightmare for opposing defenses. The Portland Trail Blazers were set to matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday and Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups is tasked with trying to devise a game plan to slow Doncic down. Prior to the game, Billups mused about the difficulty of trying to throw a defense at Doncic that he hasn’t seen before while calling him a generational talent as per Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News.
PORTLAND, OR
Clipper Darrell knocked out by security guard at Clippers game vs. Celtics

Clipper Darrell is one of the most popular and longest-tenured Los Angeles Clippers fans around, so this latest incident at Crypto.com Arena was definitely shocking, to say the least. During LA’s impressive 20-point victory against the Boston Celtics on Monday night, the superfan appeared to get into an altercation with a security guard. After a […] The post Clipper Darrell knocked out by security guard at Clippers game vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RUMOR: Latest Jae Crowder rumblings feature new 3-team trade option, Lakers

Reports came out earlier this week that the Milwaukee Bucks almost pulled off a three-team trade for Phoenix Suns outcast Jae Crowder, with the hold-up being the Houston Rockets’ desire for a first-round pick for their involvement. However, the Bucks have stiff competition for Crowder’s services, with the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks involved in […] The post RUMOR: Latest Jae Crowder rumblings feature new 3-team trade option, Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
