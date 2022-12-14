ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sag Harbor, NY

27east.com

Daniel Dale Skinner of Sag Harbor Dies

Daniel Dale Skinner of Sag Harbor died peacefully after a year-long illness. He was 75. He was born in Bristol, Connecticut, the son of the late Lillian (née Brodeur) and... more. Pamela van Egmond Schilthuis Rossbach died peacefully in North Haven on December 10. She was ... by Staff...
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Potter’s Partners Bow Out of Sag Harbor Affordable Housing Proposal

Two of the outside partners in the major affordable housing and commercial development in Sag Harbor proposed by developer Adam Potter have withdrawn from the project. Conifer Realty, which owns... more. Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, the chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Working Group, joins the ... 15 Dec 2022...
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

27Speaks: Public Transit on Demand

Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, the chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Working Group, joins the editors on the podcast this week to discuss the redesign of the Suffolk County Transit bus network, including a new on-demand bus service connecting the Southampton and Sag Harbor areas for the same price as a regular bus fare.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

East Hampton Officials Take Off With New Effort To Limit Airport Flights, Smirk at ‘Desperate’ Smear Campaign by Aviators in Print Ads

It’s back to square one this week for the effort to privatize East Hampton Airport and limit flight traffic to the facility. The Town Board on Thursday, December 15, will... more. Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, the chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Working Group, joins the ... 15 Dec...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Santa Arrives in Herrick Park Via Helicopter

Santa arrived in Herrick Park in East Hampton via a Suffolk County Police helicopter on Saturday afternoon. KYRIL BROMLEY PHOTOS. The first-ever lighted boat parade and viewing party at Inlet Seafood on Saturday to benefit ... by Staff Writer. Guild Hall this week unveiled renderings of new designs for the...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Cornell Cooperative Extension Proposes Installation of Groundwater Monitoring Wells on Springs School Property

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County Marine Program is looking to install two groundwater monitoring wells under the ball field at Springs School. Ronald Paulsen P.G., a hydrogeologist, presented... more. Nine states along the Eastern Seaboard are seeking to appoint a single administrator in charge ... by Michael Wright.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Portable Toilet Is Turning Heads in Sagaponack

​When you’ve gotta go, you’ve gotta go — even when you’re in the middle of a work day in one of the most expensive zip codes in the country. That’s... more. Through its first three games of the season, it’s clear the Pierson boys basketball team ... by Drew Budd.
SAGAPONACK, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Alleged Shooter from Incident Outside Congressman Zeldin’s Family Home Indicted

Noah Green has been indicted on the charge of attempted murder in the second degree for allegedly shooting two victims in the chest outside the home of Congressman Lee Zeldin (R, NY-1) on October 9, 2022. Green’s indictment was announced by Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney as one of 18 individuals charged in connection with the “No Fake Love” gang.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Detectives In Ronkonkoma Stop Scammer From Getting Almost $10K From Elderly Victim: Police

Nearly $10,000 in cash that an out-of-state elderly man mailed as part of a scam was intercepted by detectives on Long Island, police said. On Friday, Dec. 16 around 12:40 p.m., detectives in Suffolk County seized an envelope containing $9,800 in cash at a location in Ronkonkoma that had been mailed by an 82-year-old man from Lafayette, Louisiana as part of a cyber scam, according to Suffolk County Police.
RONKONKOMA, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Revival by Toast opens in Port Jefferson

Restauranter Terry Scarlatos has teamed up with Chef Scott Andriani to open Revival by Toast in Port Jefferson Village. Located in the former Toast Coffeehouse at 242 East Main Street, the new upscale restaurant will offer farm forward cuisine. “Inspired by the season and artisan’s best, our progressive small plate...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY

