Nearly $10,000 in cash that an out-of-state elderly man mailed as part of a scam was intercepted by detectives on Long Island, police said. On Friday, Dec. 16 around 12:40 p.m., detectives in Suffolk County seized an envelope containing $9,800 in cash at a location in Ronkonkoma that had been mailed by an 82-year-old man from Lafayette, Louisiana as part of a cyber scam, according to Suffolk County Police.

RONKONKOMA, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO