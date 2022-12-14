Read full article on original website
Daniel Dale Skinner of Sag Harbor Dies
Daniel Dale Skinner of Sag Harbor died peacefully after a year-long illness. He was 75. He was born in Bristol, Connecticut, the son of the late Lillian (née Brodeur) and... more. Pamela van Egmond Schilthuis Rossbach died peacefully in North Haven on December 10. She was ... by Staff...
Potter’s Partners Bow Out of Sag Harbor Affordable Housing Proposal
Two of the outside partners in the major affordable housing and commercial development in Sag Harbor proposed by developer Adam Potter have withdrawn from the project. Conifer Realty, which owns... more. Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, the chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Working Group, joins the ... 15 Dec 2022...
27Speaks: Public Transit on Demand
Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, the chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Working Group, joins the editors on the podcast this week to discuss the redesign of the Suffolk County Transit bus network, including a new on-demand bus service connecting the Southampton and Sag Harbor areas for the same price as a regular bus fare.
East Hampton Officials Take Off With New Effort To Limit Airport Flights, Smirk at ‘Desperate’ Smear Campaign by Aviators in Print Ads
It’s back to square one this week for the effort to privatize East Hampton Airport and limit flight traffic to the facility. The Town Board on Thursday, December 15, will... more. Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, the chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Working Group, joins the ... 15 Dec...
Hampton Bays Man Convicted in 2020 Murder of Romantic Rival From Sag Harbor
Alcides Lopez Cambara’s murderous jealousy and greed ensured that Marco Grisales would never celebrate another birthday, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said in a press release announcing a... more. Elmon D. Webb, of New York City and Quogue died on December 8, after a short illness. He...
Southampton Town Planning Board’s Split Vote Approves East Quogue Golf Resort Project
It’s all over but the lawsuits. A decade-long, often convoluted and always controversial process came to an end on December 8, when a majority of the members of the Southampton... more. Elmon D. Webb, of New York City and Quogue died on December 8, after a short illness. He...
Sag Harbor Village Board Approves New Zoning Rules for Historically Black Neighborhoods
The Sag Harbor Village Board on Tuesday unanimously approved the creation of a special zoning district for the three historically Black beachfront communities on the east side of the village.... more. Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, the chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Working Group, joins the ... 15 Dec 2022...
Two Resolutions Are Tabled, Against the Mayor’s Wishes, at Southampton Village Board Meeting
A resolution to establish a vacant property registry — an initiative championed by Southampton Village Mayor Jesse Warren — was tabled on December 8 after Village Board members Bill Manger,... more. Elmon D. Webb, of New York City and Quogue died on December 8, after a short illness....
Santa Arrives in Herrick Park Via Helicopter
Santa arrived in Herrick Park in East Hampton via a Suffolk County Police helicopter on Saturday afternoon. KYRIL BROMLEY PHOTOS. The first-ever lighted boat parade and viewing party at Inlet Seafood on Saturday to benefit ... by Staff Writer. Guild Hall this week unveiled renderings of new designs for the...
East Hampton Town Officials Confirm That They Will Offer Land Swap to County, As Speculated, To Make Way For Sewer System in Montauk
East Hampton Town officials on Tuesday confirmed plans to propose a land swap with Suffolk County, offering a 19-acre parcel that the town just purchased off East Lake Drive in... more. Nine states along the Eastern Seaboard are seeking to appoint a single administrator in charge ... by Michael Wright.
Southampton High School Has Strong Showing in Regents, AP, SAT,/ACT Scores, Targets Areas of Improvement
The 2021-22 school year not only ushered in the return of New York State’s grades three through eight assessments but also all Regents exams — offered and required for the... more. Amy Wesolowski, the Flanders mother who drove high and crashed on Flanders Road last winter that resulted...
Westhampton Beach Middle School Breaks Records at State Youth and Government Conference
Westhampton Beach Middle School broke records last month at the New York State YMCA Youth and Government Conference. The cohort of 36 students, which traveled to Albany in November for... more. Heart of the Hamptons hosted its 19th annual Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday at Coopers ... by Staff Writer.
Habitat for Humanity Dedicates Home for Veteran, Son in East Hampton
Habitat for Humanity of Long Island dedicated a new home in East Hampton on Monday for a local veteran and his son. The two-story, four-bedroom house with a garage on... more. Next week will be the winter equinox, the official calendar start of winter. Are you ... 15 Dec 2022 by Andrew Messinger.
Cornell Cooperative Extension Proposes Installation of Groundwater Monitoring Wells on Springs School Property
The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County Marine Program is looking to install two groundwater monitoring wells under the ball field at Springs School. Ronald Paulsen P.G., a hydrogeologist, presented... more. Nine states along the Eastern Seaboard are seeking to appoint a single administrator in charge ... by Michael Wright.
Portable Toilet Is Turning Heads in Sagaponack
When you’ve gotta go, you’ve gotta go — even when you’re in the middle of a work day in one of the most expensive zip codes in the country. That’s... more. Through its first three games of the season, it’s clear the Pierson boys basketball team ... by Drew Budd.
Alleged Shooter from Incident Outside Congressman Zeldin’s Family Home Indicted
Noah Green has been indicted on the charge of attempted murder in the second degree for allegedly shooting two victims in the chest outside the home of Congressman Lee Zeldin (R, NY-1) on October 9, 2022. Green’s indictment was announced by Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney as one of 18 individuals charged in connection with the “No Fake Love” gang.
Detectives In Ronkonkoma Stop Scammer From Getting Almost $10K From Elderly Victim: Police
Nearly $10,000 in cash that an out-of-state elderly man mailed as part of a scam was intercepted by detectives on Long Island, police said. On Friday, Dec. 16 around 12:40 p.m., detectives in Suffolk County seized an envelope containing $9,800 in cash at a location in Ronkonkoma that had been mailed by an 82-year-old man from Lafayette, Louisiana as part of a cyber scam, according to Suffolk County Police.
Woman, 32, killed in Long Island house fire, 3 others injured
Suffolk County officials are investigating a house fire that killed a woman and injured three others on Long Island early this morning, according to officials.
Revival by Toast opens in Port Jefferson
Restauranter Terry Scarlatos has teamed up with Chef Scott Andriani to open Revival by Toast in Port Jefferson Village. Located in the former Toast Coffeehouse at 242 East Main Street, the new upscale restaurant will offer farm forward cuisine. “Inspired by the season and artisan’s best, our progressive small plate...
Know Him? Police Asking For Help Identifying Long Island Robbery Suspect
Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted for the alleged armed robbery of a gas station.The robbery took place in Yaphank around 2:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 2 at the Speedway located at 80 Horseblock Road.According to Suffolk County Police, the man, armed with a gun…
