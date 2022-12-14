Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Washington job market shrugs off recent tech layoffs — for now
Washington's tech companies are cutting thousands of jobs, but hiring in other industries remains surprisingly strong despite new signs of a slowdown next year. Employers in Washington added an estimated 13,100 jobs in November, the state Employment Security Department reported this week. That's roughly double the job growth in October and also beats the 11,000 new jobs the state averaged each month during the preceding 12 months.
Centre Daily
November Georgia job market cools as jobless rate ticks up
Georgia's red-hot job market continued to cool in November, with unemployment ticking up and payrolls flat. While the numbers don't show an economy in reverse, the rapid job growth of the last two years appears to have stalled. The state's jobless rate rose to 3% in November from 2.9% in...
