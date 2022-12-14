Read full article on original website
David L Baublitz — Service TBA
David L Baublitz of Herculaneum passed away on November 30th, he was 88 years old. Memorial services pending at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
Thomas A. Tarrillion – Celebration Of Life 1/14/23 At 10:30 A.M.
Thomas A. Tarrillion of Perryville died Wednesday, December 14th at the age of 89. A celebration of life will be held Saturday morning, January 14th at 10:30 at the Rivers Hills Eagles in Perryville. Doors open at 10. Arrangements are through Ford & Young Funeral Home.
Gary Lynn – No Service
Gary Lynn of Farmington died Wednesday, December 14th, 2022 at the age of 71. Per Gary’s request, there will be no formal services. Arrangements are under the care of Cozean Memorial Chapel. For details, call 573-756-4541 or go to cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Gerald “Jerry” Lynn Hurtgen — Service 12/20/22 11 A.M.
Gerald “Jerry” Lynn Hurtgen of Hillsboro passed away Saturday, December 10th, he was 70 years old. The visitation will be Monday (12/19) evening from 6 to 8 pm at First Baptist Church of Hillsboro. A second visitation will be held Tuesday (12/20) morning from 10 until the time...
Donna Jo Mullins – Service – 12/17/22 at 3 p.m.
Donna Jo Mullins of Perryville died Tuesday at the age of 75. The funeral service will be Saturday afternoon at 3 at the United Methodist Church in Perryville. Burial will be at a later date at the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation for Donna Mullins is Saturday afternoon from 2 until 3...
Mary Kennon – 10am 12/17/22
Mary Kennon of Desloge died Monday at the age of 68. The funeral service will be 10:00 Saturday at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington with burial in Parkview Cemetery. Visitation for Mary Kennon will be 5 to 8 Friday and 8 to service time at the funeral home on Saturday.
Farmington Chamber Honors Chief Baker
(Farmington) The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce honored Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker at it’s meeting on Thursday. Baker is retiring after nearly 40 years with the department. The chamber announced that it would be dedicating a park bench in his honor that would be located near the police department. Baker says he’s humbled by the recognition.
St. Francois County Shop With A Cop A Big Success
(Farmington) The Walmart Super Center in Farmington was full of youngsters and first respondors this morning as day one of the St. Francois County Shop With a Cop program took place. Sheriff Dan Bullock says it was a great morning for everyone involved. The sheriff says they couldn’t do this...
Coverage Of The MAC Rotary Shootout Can Be Heard On J98 And KREI
(Park Hills) It’s a full day of hoops at the Bob Sechrest Fieldhouse in Park Hills with six high school games, a couple of unified games and then both Mineral Area College teams in action to conclude the 2022 Rotary Shootout. We’ll broadcast all the high school games on Regional Radio.
Electrical Connection Has Backed Shop with a Cop in St. Francois County Since the Beginning
(Farmington) A record number of children will be helped this year through the St. Francois County Shop with a Cop program. Hundreds of children were met by a law enforcement member from either the sheriff’s department, city police departments or other first responders on Friday morning at Walmart in Farmington.
Shop With A Cop Four Wheeler Given Away On J-98
(Farmington) Dennis Burns is the owner of a new youth four wheeler. The four wheeler was donated to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department for it’s Shop With A Cop program by Midwest Sports Center and J-98. The sheriff’s department sold chances for the four wheeler throughout the year, and then joined us on the radio today to choose the winner. Shop With a Cop will take place Friday at the Farmington Walmart. Lora Henson with the sheriff’s department says it should be quite the morning.
Kangaroo spotted in Jefferson County is safe
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A kangaroo hopped its way through a Jefferson County neighborhood on Sunday morning. Leaving her High Ridge driveway, Julia Hidemann met her new, rather exotic, neighbor. You can see in a video from Hidemann the kangaroo hopping up the road. She said it went up...
Lots of visitors to the Lenhard Family Christmas Light Show
(Festus) There have been countless visitors to take in the Lenhard Family Christmas Light Show at Crites Memorial Park in Festus. Justin Lenhard says the set list has some classic and well-known Christmas songs with a mix of more recent recordings and some comedy. The Lenhard Family Christmas Light Show...
Madison County Crash
(Madison County, MO) A 17 year old male juvenile from Washington, Missouri, is suffering serious injuries after a one vehicle crash in Madison County. Highway Patrol reports show the accident took place Wednesday at 5:30 pm as a car driven by 20 year old Emma A. Henry, of St. Louis, was headed north on Highway 67, 7 miles south of Fredericktown. It ran off the right side of the road, struck a driveway, and rolled over. Neither Henry or the 17 year old male were wearing a seat belt during the crash. The teen was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis while Henry was transported to Madison Medical Center at Fredericktown.
Bismarck Man Struck by SUV on I55
(Jefferson County, MO) A man from Bismarck, 73 year old Terrence L. Ruck, is suffering serious injuries. He was hurt during a crash on Interstate 55 in Jefferson County while standing next to a pick up that was parked on the side of the highway following a previous accident it was involved in. Highway Patrol reports the crash that injured Ruck took place Wednesday morning at 12:41 just south of McNutt Street. An SUV, driven by a man from Perryville, 48 year old John T. Bishop, struck the front of the parked truck causing it's door to strike Ruck. After the collision both the truck and the SUV went off the left side of the road crashing into the cable median barrier. Ruck was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis, Bishop was not injured.
MSHP Investigators Assist In Betty Alexander Missing Case
Sullivan Police welcomed assistance from Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators with the case of missing Sullivan resident Betty Alexander, 73. Alexander vanished from her home at Center St. Apartments. Daughter Tonya Tolliver noticed she was missing. “We received communications from the MSHP offering to send investigators down to work with...
Farmington Senior Taylor Branch Signs To Play College Soccer
(Farmington) Farmington High School Senior Taylor Branch has signed her letter of intent to play soccer on the college level. Branch says she’ll be attending Southwest Baptist University. Branch tells us how the coach plans on using her. Branch says she’s really enjoyed her time at Farmington. Branch...
All lanes of St. Charles Rock Road at Taussig blocked following fatal crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - All lanes of St. Charles Rock Road at Taussig have been blocked following a fatal crash Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C says this was reported around 5:48 a.m. and involved one person being transported to a hospital with serious injuries. They were later pronounced dead.
Northwest schools Teacher Proud Tuesday’s
(Jefferson County) Northwest, as well as schools across St. Louis in conjunction with Education Plus, have been recognizing teachers on Teacher Proud Tuesday. Northwest School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Hecktor says this is a great way to celebrate teachers and the hard work they put forth in the classroom. My...
Former Metro East power broker Tom Lakin dies at 82
MADISON COUNTY — Tom Lakin, a once-prominent Metro East trial lawyer and Democratic Party power broker later sentenced to prison on federal drug charges, died Monday at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. He was 82. Lakin, who headed the influential Lakin Law Firm in Wood River, established himself by the 1990s as...
