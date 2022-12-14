Read full article on original website
Macron chooses China over the US, rebuking Biden's state visit honor
The struggle between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party is the keystone geopolitical issue of our time. Whether the U.S. is able to preserve the post-1945 democratic international order, or whether China replaces said order with a Beijing-led mercantilist rule, will heavily determine global freedom and prosperity in the 21st century. Americans may soon fight and die over this contest. The support of U.S. allies in constraining China’s imperial excesses is thus absolutely critical.
China is preparing for war, not saving the planet
President Joe Biden met with Xi Jinping and focused on climate change, but China has been preparing for war amid a green energy push.
World War 3? Biden Threatens To Take Action If North Korea Continues Missile Tests
North Korea's launch of an unprecedented 25 missiles and the dispatch of 180 military planes along its border two days ago have raised tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the Pacific.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
The US must play China at its own game in the Taiwan Strait
It is time for the United States to start playing offense in the Taiwan Strait. China’s People’s Liberation Army is demonstrating a developing capability to assault Taiwan while operating in ways that advance its preparations to do so and diminish Taipei’s capacity for self-defense. These stepped-up military...
Saudi Arabia and China will align on everything from security to oil, but agree not to interfere on domestic issues
China and Saudi Arabia expressed aligned policies on a range of areas from security to oil in a joint statement Friday, adding they will support each other while not interfering in each other's internal affairs.
Rosatom to Produce Liquefaction Equipment for Novatek
An engineering subsidiary of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom will produce key liquefaction equipment for Novatek’s large-scale LNG projects, the subsidiary said Wednesday, in the Kremlin's latest move to escape dependence on foreign technology in its LNG export sector. Turkey's president has alluded to the possibility of Turkmenistan...
Diesel Demand Drives Oil Prices Higher
Oil prices surged as fuel switching from expensive natural gas continued to stoke global demand for diesel/gasoil. Industrial activity has held up surprisingly well despite continued fears of a global recession. Global gasoil deliveries rose by 520,000 barrels per day in the third quarter of 2022, according to the International Energy Agency, "exceeding expectations in all regions." Europe remains a hotspot, with the agency now expecting gas-to-oil switching to add 550,000 b/d to European gasoil demand until the end of March. It comes as the EU prepares to ban imports from its main overseas diesel supplier Russia from Feb. 5.
Indian Refiners Boost Jet Output to Meet Domestic and Export Demand
Indian refiners are ramping up jet fuel production not only to meet a rebound in demand, but also to boost exports as they fill the gap left by Western sanctions against Russian refined products. India’s jet fuel exports have climbed steadily this year to 195,000 barrels per day in August, more than double April levels of 91,000 b/d. In the January-October period, outgoing shipments jumped nearly 50% versus last year to reach 147,000 b/d. Its massive purchases of heavily discounted Russian crude are the main driver for the surge, alongside soaring margins for middle distillates on the global market.
Xi Jinping’s grand welcome in Saudi Arabia compared to Joe Biden’s ‘cold fist bump’
Xi Jinping’s grand entry into Saudi Arabia that saw his Air China Boeing 747 flanked by jets of green and white smoke to represent the Gulf country’s flag has been contrasted with the lukewarm welcome received by Joe Biden during his visit to the country a few months earlier. Footage released by Saudi state television showed Mr Xi’s bombastic welcome into the Gulf country on Wednesday, also marked by a number of other displays of national symbolism and solidarity.Another set of jets sprayed red and yellow in the colours of China’s national flag, a military fly-past took place along...
Green Hydrogen Player Signs Offtake for Texas Plant
Green technology start-up Avina Clean Hydrogen expects to sanction the first phase of what it says could be one of the US’ largest green ammonia plants after signing a key offtake agreement with an international customer. The US Secretary of Energy told a group of oil executives this week...
ESG Runs Into Energy Security Challenge
Backlash — rather than progress — is leading headlines lately on environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing. In the latest blow, US index fund giant Vanguard said it would bail on the high-profile Net-Zero Asset Managers (NZAM) investor group to avoid “confusion” and provide investor clarity on its take on climate risk. Conservative US states have been casting ESG as the latest anti-business bogeyman and threatened to block institutions that adopt net-zero goals from state pension funds. Blackrock, which disrupted industry in 2020 with its declaration that climate risk equals investment risk, now faces upheaval of its own after an activist investor blasted its approach as inconsistent and contradictory. Is this just inevitable noise and teething troubles — or are trajectories shifting? On one side, energy security needs remain at the fore after the Ukraine invasion. After all, money can still be made on new oil and gas projects, and financial players and energy firms are loath to give up those opportunities. On the other side is pressure to stop investing in new oil projects — and gas too, given recent image problems around methane issues — since their useful lifetime only grows shorter every year in the run-up to 2050 net-zero emissions goals. Regulation is just as conflicted: driving forward in Europe and in parts of the US despite some regional backlash.
Windfall Taxes Blow Across Energy Sector
The energy industry is facing a barrage of additional taxes on its high profits as governments seek to fund bailouts of consumers and industries that are increasingly struggling under the weight of high prices. For the first time, governments are not just targeting fossil fuel producers and refiners but also looking to skim off the top of companies — including European majors — by hitting renewable resources that enjoy high margins due to their ultra-low operating costs. While pitched as a short-term measure, windfall taxes could persist as long as global energy prices remain high. The latest windfall proposal cropped up in California, where Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom introduced a plan to tax refiners to give money to consumers hit by high gasoline prices. EU countries including Italy and Spain had already passed their own windfall schemes, but now all EU member-states are aligning their tax regimes with an EU-wide windfall scheme that calls for a 33% tax on profits that are 20% above the historical average. Such measures are not limited solely to OECD countries. In September, India almost doubled its windfall profits tax on diesel exports and increased the levy on jet fuel by 450% to encourage private refiners to sell into the domestic market.
Outlook Shows Slowdown in Upstream Capex Growth
Global E&P capital spending is set to rise in 2023 with a wide variation across different regions, according to Evercore ISI’s latest E&P Spending Outlook. But its spending survey also shows a sharp slowdown in upstream capex growth year-on-year in anticipation of lower oil and gas prices. Russian Deputy...
LNG Netbacks at Key Receiving Terminals
EU energy ministers failed to strike a deal to cap wholesale gas prices again on Tuesday, but they will resume their efforts next week. A major corruption involving the EU Parliament and Qatar could increase scrutiny on future energy deals and reminds the EU to diversify suppliers.
Mexico's Monex launches share buyback in move toward market exit
MEXICO CITY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Mexican brokerage Grupo Financiero Monex launched a public tender offer on Friday for its shares, priced at 668.23 million pesos ($33.85 million), as the company moves to finalize its departure from Mexico's main stock exchange.
Russia's Gas Export Gap
Russia’s pipeline gas exports to Europe are set to drop by half to around 80 billion cubic meters this year, and fall further still next year. Eastward diversification, for all the ambitious long-term plans and exotic routes, cannot immediately replace the lost European market — with even neighbors Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan shying away from a proposed gas union with Russia.
Russian Crude Flows Unfazed by G7 Oil Price Cap
As expected, Russia is not selling its crude in accordance with the $60 per barrel price cap that G7 countries imposed on its exports, if sold via G7 shipping services, as of Dec. 5. Russia continues to ship most of its crude to India and China, with little-known United Arab...
Malaysia's Anti-Graft Agency Probes Alleged Misuse of $136 Billion in Govt Funds
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's Anti-Corruption Commission said on Thursday it has opened an investigation into an alleged misappropriation of 600 billion ringgit ($136.39 billion) in government funds. The investigation comes after new Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced a review of government projects worth billions of dollars approved by his...
Germany Raises Stakes in Gas Standoff With Russia
Germany has raised the stakes in its energy standoff with Russia through the nationalization of Gazprom’s assets in the country. German utilities also recently filed multibillion-euro arbitration claims against the Russian gas exporter over reduced gas flows transported through the Nord Stream pipeline. Both actions could give additional motivation to Moscow to further aggravate the current energy crisis in Europe as the Russian war in Ukraine extends into 2023.
