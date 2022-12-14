ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sag Harbor, NY

27east.com

27Speaks: Public Transit on Demand

Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, the chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Working Group, joins the editors on the podcast this week to discuss the redesign of the Suffolk County Transit bus network, including a new on-demand bus service connecting the Southampton and Sag Harbor areas for the same price as a regular bus fare.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Sag Harbor Teachers Association Throws Its Support Behind Marsden Purchase

The question of whether the Sag Harbor School District should purchase vacant land on nearby Marsden Street to develop into an athletic field, and whether Southampton Town should approve the...
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

East Hampton Officials Take Off With New Effort To Limit Airport Flights, Smirk at ‘Desperate’ Smear Campaign by Aviators in Print Ads

It's back to square one this week for the effort to privatize East Hampton Airport and limit flight traffic to the facility. The Town Board on Thursday, December 15, will...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Cornell Cooperative Extension Proposes Installation of Groundwater Monitoring Wells on Springs School Property

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County Marine Program is looking to install two groundwater monitoring wells under the ball field at Springs School. Ronald Paulsen P.G., a hydrogeologist, presented...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Santa Arrives in Herrick Park Via Helicopter

Santa arrived in Herrick Park in East Hampton via a Suffolk County Police helicopter on Saturday afternoon. KYRIL BROMLEY PHOTOS.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Portable Toilet Is Turning Heads in Sagaponack

​When you've gotta go, you've gotta go — even when you're in the middle of a work day in one of the most expensive zip codes in the country. That's...
SAGAPONACK, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

PJSD facilities proposal defeated narrowly, turf field plan firmly rejected

In a public referendum held Monday, Dec. 12, Port Jefferson School District residents voted down two ballot measures totaling $25 million in school infrastructure improvements. With nearly 1,000 district residents turning out in wintry weather, just 24 votes would separate the yeas and nays on Proposition 1, a $23.1 million...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Red-light camera administration fee repeal awaits Bellone’s signature

Suffolk County red-light camera offenders will find their bill will be a little less in. County legislators passed a veto-proof resolution, 12-6, to repeal the $30 administration fee that was an addition to the $50 ticket at their general meeting Dec. 6. The resolution was sponsored by Legislator Rob Trotta (R-Fort Salonga). Trotta has been an opponent of the red-light camera ticket program since its inception more than a decade ago. The $30 administration fee was added a few years after the program began.
tbrnewsmedia.com

Revival by Toast opens in Port Jefferson

Restauranter Terry Scarlatos has teamed up with Chef Scott Andriani to open Revival by Toast in Port Jefferson Village. Located in the former Toast Coffeehouse at 242 East Main Street, the new upscale restaurant will offer farm forward cuisine. “Inspired by the season and artisan’s best, our progressive small plate...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
CBS New York

L.I. police: Thousands of stolen catalytic converters seized

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Law enforcement on Long Island announced a massive seizure Wednesday of what they say are stolen catalytic converters, the culmination of a year-long investigation.They seized truck loads of stolen items and millions in alleged cash proceeds.Police say hundreds among the thousands were seized early Wednesday in what's been dubbed Operation Cat Track, a crackdown on thefts plaguing the region and the nation.All of them were seized from warehouses in Island Park and Huntington, where Nassau Police say the stolen car parts were being ...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

