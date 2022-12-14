Read full article on original website
27east.com
PSEG Long Island Prepares To Run New Cables Along Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike
The appearance of two flatbed trucks laden with what appeared to be transformers outside the Long Island Power Authority substation on the Sag Harbor-Bridgehampton Turnpike on Thursday, December 15, set... more.
27east.com
27Speaks: Public Transit on Demand
Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, the chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Working Group, joins the editors on the podcast this week to discuss the redesign of the Suffolk County Transit bus network, including a new on-demand bus service connecting the Southampton and Sag Harbor areas for the same price as a regular bus fare.
27east.com
Southampton Town Planning Board’s Split Vote Approves East Quogue Golf Resort Project
It's all over but the lawsuits. A decade-long, often convoluted and always controversial process came to an end on December 8, when a majority of the members of the Southampton... more.
27east.com
Sag Harbor Teachers Association Throws Its Support Behind Marsden Purchase
The question of whether the Sag Harbor School District should purchase vacant land on nearby Marsden Street to develop into an athletic field, and whether Southampton Town should approve the... more.
Resolution calling public hearing on Calverton moratorium pulled from Town Board’s agenda
Updated-10:40 a.m.: The resolution calling a public hearing on a proposed moratorium on industrial development in Calverton has been pulled from the packet of resolutions scheduled to be acted on by the Town Board Tuesday night. There was no discussion of that resolution — or any of the 30 resolutions...
Huntington Zoning Board approves new project despite disapproval from residents
The project will feature up to 86 homes and an expanded clubhouse on a golf course in Fort Salonga.
27east.com
Two Resolutions Are Tabled, Against the Mayor’s Wishes, at Southampton Village Board Meeting
A resolution to establish a vacant property registry — an initiative championed by Southampton Village Mayor Jesse Warren — was tabled on December 8 after Village Board members Bill Manger,... more.
27east.com
East Hampton Town Officials Confirm That They Will Offer Land Swap to County, As Speculated, To Make Way For Sewer System in Montauk
East Hampton Town officials on Tuesday confirmed plans to propose a land swap with Suffolk County, offering a 19-acre parcel that the town just purchased off East Lake Drive in... more.
27east.com
East Hampton Officials Take Off With New Effort To Limit Airport Flights, Smirk at ‘Desperate’ Smear Campaign by Aviators in Print Ads
It's back to square one this week for the effort to privatize East Hampton Airport and limit flight traffic to the facility. The Town Board on Thursday, December 15, will... more.
27east.com
Cornell Cooperative Extension Proposes Installation of Groundwater Monitoring Wells on Springs School Property
The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County Marine Program is looking to install two groundwater monitoring wells under the ball field at Springs School. Ronald Paulsen P.G., a hydrogeologist, presented... more.
27east.com
Santa Arrives in Herrick Park Via Helicopter
Santa arrived in Herrick Park in East Hampton via a Suffolk County Police helicopter on Saturday afternoon. KYRIL BROMLEY PHOTOS.
27east.com
Hampton Bays Man Convicted in 2020 Murder of Romantic Rival From Sag Harbor
Alcides Lopez Cambara's murderous jealousy and greed ensured that Marco Grisales would never celebrate another birthday, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said in a press release announcing a... more.
27east.com
Westhampton Beach Middle School Breaks Records at State Youth and Government Conference
Westhampton Beach Middle School broke records last month at the New York State YMCA Youth and Government Conference. The cohort of 36 students, which traveled to Albany in November for... more.
27east.com
Habitat for Humanity Dedicates Home for Veteran, Son in East Hampton
Habitat for Humanity of Long Island dedicated a new home in East Hampton on Monday for a local veteran and his son. The two-story, four-bedroom house with a garage on... more.
27east.com
Portable Toilet Is Turning Heads in Sagaponack
When you've gotta go, you've gotta go — even when you're in the middle of a work day in one of the most expensive zip codes in the country. That's... more.
tbrnewsmedia.com
PJSD facilities proposal defeated narrowly, turf field plan firmly rejected
In a public referendum held Monday, Dec. 12, Port Jefferson School District residents voted down two ballot measures totaling $25 million in school infrastructure improvements. With nearly 1,000 district residents turning out in wintry weather, just 24 votes would separate the yeas and nays on Proposition 1, a $23.1 million...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Red-light camera administration fee repeal awaits Bellone’s signature
Suffolk County red-light camera offenders will find their bill will be a little less in. County legislators passed a veto-proof resolution, 12-6, to repeal the $30 administration fee that was an addition to the $50 ticket at their general meeting Dec. 6. The resolution was sponsored by Legislator Rob Trotta (R-Fort Salonga). Trotta has been an opponent of the red-light camera ticket program since its inception more than a decade ago. The $30 administration fee was added a few years after the program began.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Revival by Toast opens in Port Jefferson
Restauranter Terry Scarlatos has teamed up with Chef Scott Andriani to open Revival by Toast in Port Jefferson Village. Located in the former Toast Coffeehouse at 242 East Main Street, the new upscale restaurant will offer farm forward cuisine. “Inspired by the season and artisan’s best, our progressive small plate...
DEC reports on herbicide treatment in battle against invasive Ludwigia in Peconic River
The first year of a five-year project aimed at eliminating the infestation of Ludwigia in the the Peconic River with the targeted application of herbicides was very successful, state officials reported in a public meeting last night. The state for the first time this summer used the widespread application of...
L.I. police: Thousands of stolen catalytic converters seized
MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Law enforcement on Long Island announced a massive seizure Wednesday of what they say are stolen catalytic converters, the culmination of a year-long investigation.They seized truck loads of stolen items and millions in alleged cash proceeds.Police say hundreds among the thousands were seized early Wednesday in what's been dubbed Operation Cat Track, a crackdown on thefts plaguing the region and the nation.All of them were seized from warehouses in Island Park and Huntington, where Nassau Police say the stolen car parts were being ...
