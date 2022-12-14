ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

nowdecatur.com

Social Dancing coming to DAAC Thursday nights

December 13, 2022 – The Decatur Area Arts Council will host a weekly social dance night every Thursday in January and February from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. This is a beginner ballroom dance class with intermediate highlights. Those who attend include a mix of returning students building their skills and brand-new students joining the growing Decatur dance community.
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

LLCU donates $20,000 to C.H.E.L.P. in partnership for dementia friendly Decatur initiative

December 14, 2022 – Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) made a $20,000 donation to C.H.E.L.P. of Decatur on Friday, December 9. C.H.E.L.P., which stands for Community Home Environment Learning Project, is a non-profit, state-financed agency that serves people of all ages in the Macon County area by offering private home care and house cleaning services, as well as programs and assistance for adult protective services.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Weekly Holiday Happenings in Central Illinois: Dec. 14

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With so many events happening throughout Central Illinois this holiday season, we are continuing to put together a list of some of the merriest things to add to your calendars. Every week, we will share a new list of Holiday Happenings, so be sure to check back for more events to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
nowdecatur.com

LISTEN: EDC’s Nicole Bateman on Byers & Co

December 16, 2022 – Nicole Bateman of the Economic Development Corporation joined Byers & Co to talk about end-of-year economic development, a ribbon cutting for Innovafeed, Decatur’s global competitiveness, and predictions for next year. Listen to the podcast now!
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

Parmalee To Launch ‘Take My Name’ Tour In 2023

Parmalee will start the new year with an 11-date headlining tour, set to launch on February 2nd in Champaign, IL. The run is called the Take My Name Tour, which borrows its name from the group's latest Number One hit. Tickets for the tour go on sale tomorrow (Friday, December 16th at 10 a.m. local time.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
nowdecatur.com

Ameren helping food pantries such as NECF

December 15, 2022 – A friendly competition among Ameren Illinois workers turned into much-needed replenishment of supplies for food pantries in central and southern Illinois, including the Northeast Community Fund in Decatur. Ameren Illinois co-workers in 40 locations collected more than 21,000 pounds of food and Ameren Illinois donated...
DECATUR, IL
capitolwolf.com

‘Springfield One Stop’ helps in the holidays

The Salvation Army and many other businesses and organizations are sponsoring an event called “Springfield One Stop” tomorrow and qualifying families have been invited to shop with a personal shopper at White Oaks Mall. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois has donated 700 food boxes to the effort.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Local farmer in need of kidney

MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Company donates more than $130,000 to Springfield cancer institute

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One central Illinois cancer charity received a six-digit donation this week. According to a press release, Springfield Plastics donated $137,069 to SIU’s Simmons Cancer Institute at a check ceremony Monday as a part of their annual Drain for Plastics campaign. “We are proud to have such a generous community around us […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
macaronikid.com

2022 Bloomington - Normal, IL Holiday and Christmas Light Displays

Every year my family likes to get in our pajamas, grab a thermos of hot cocoa and hop in the car. Our destination? Some of Bloomington - Normal, IL's very best holiday light displays. From Uptown Normal's festively lit-up trees and storefronts to twinkling local home displays (with a few set to music!) ... there's plenty to see!
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Champaign children ‘Shop with a Cop’ for Christmas

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — More than $20,000 was poured into the Champaign community on Wednesday when Champaign Police officers went shopping with children for Christmas. The shopping spree was the 20th annual “Shop with a Cop” event for the Champaign Police Department. This year’s edition saw 83 children receive $250 each to spend on Christmas […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Love’s open location in Normal, Bojangles also open

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s a new place for holiday travelers to stop in Bloomington-Normal right off the interstate. Love’s Truck Stops opened its newest location in Normal Thursday morning after an over year-long process to build the store. The over 14,000 square feet space is the first Love’s in Bloomington-Normal and the second in the county.
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Potential Urbana “tiny homes” aiming to fight homelessness

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — A non-profit leader in Champaign said she’s seen how hard it is to live on the streets. Now, Claudia Lennhoff, Champaign County Healthcare Consumers’ executive director, is one of many working on a unique solution to battle homelessness in Champaign County.  She hopes to create “Hope Village,” a community of tiny […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Bobcat spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A bobcat was spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello last week. Allerton Park and Retreat Center shared footage of a bobcat walking on Facebook. The footage was caught on Dec. 10 around 3 a.m. with a new camera set up to spot beavers in the area. In the post, Allerton Park […]
MONTICELLO, IL
wsiu.org

Dreaming of a white Christmas? Central Illinois has a chance

Could Bing Crosby’s dream come true this year? Below average temperatures could make for a white Christmas in central Illinois. “Since we are looking at below normal temperatures through Christmas, I think it’ll be cold enough that any precipitation would be snow,” said Alex Irwin, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Lincoln.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Decatur mayoral candidates disqualified

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people who were planning to run for Mayor of Decatur have been disqualified. The Illinois State Board of Elections decided on Monday that candidates Abeer Motan and Mary Williams are not qualified to run after determining they failed to acquire at least 85 signatures on their petitions. As a result, […]
DECATUR, IL

