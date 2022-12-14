Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Millikin School of School of Theatre & Dance on Byers & Co
December 14, 2022 – Millikin University Assistant Professor of the School of Theatre & Dance, Emily Coleman, and student Liv Crabtree joined Byers & Co to talk about the theater program from audition through graduation and beyond. Listen to the podcast now!
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Angela Foulke of the Decatur Family YMCA on Byers & Co
December 16, 2022 – Angela Foulke of the Decatur Family YMCA joined Byers & Co to talk about holiday fitness tips. Listen to the podcast now!
nowdecatur.com
Social Dancing coming to DAAC Thursday nights
December 13, 2022 – The Decatur Area Arts Council will host a weekly social dance night every Thursday in January and February from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. This is a beginner ballroom dance class with intermediate highlights. Those who attend include a mix of returning students building their skills and brand-new students joining the growing Decatur dance community.
nowdecatur.com
LLCU donates $20,000 to C.H.E.L.P. in partnership for dementia friendly Decatur initiative
December 14, 2022 – Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) made a $20,000 donation to C.H.E.L.P. of Decatur on Friday, December 9. C.H.E.L.P., which stands for Community Home Environment Learning Project, is a non-profit, state-financed agency that serves people of all ages in the Macon County area by offering private home care and house cleaning services, as well as programs and assistance for adult protective services.
Weekly Holiday Happenings in Central Illinois: Dec. 14
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With so many events happening throughout Central Illinois this holiday season, we are continuing to put together a list of some of the merriest things to add to your calendars. Every week, we will share a new list of Holiday Happenings, so be sure to check back for more events to […]
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: EDC’s Nicole Bateman on Byers & Co
December 16, 2022 – Nicole Bateman of the Economic Development Corporation joined Byers & Co to talk about end-of-year economic development, a ribbon cutting for Innovafeed, Decatur’s global competitiveness, and predictions for next year. Listen to the podcast now!
nowdecatur.com
Parmalee To Launch ‘Take My Name’ Tour In 2023
Parmalee will start the new year with an 11-date headlining tour, set to launch on February 2nd in Champaign, IL. The run is called the Take My Name Tour, which borrows its name from the group's latest Number One hit. Tickets for the tour go on sale tomorrow (Friday, December 16th at 10 a.m. local time.
nowdecatur.com
Ameren helping food pantries such as NECF
December 15, 2022 – A friendly competition among Ameren Illinois workers turned into much-needed replenishment of supplies for food pantries in central and southern Illinois, including the Northeast Community Fund in Decatur. Ameren Illinois co-workers in 40 locations collected more than 21,000 pounds of food and Ameren Illinois donated...
capitolwolf.com
‘Springfield One Stop’ helps in the holidays
The Salvation Army and many other businesses and organizations are sponsoring an event called “Springfield One Stop” tomorrow and qualifying families have been invited to shop with a personal shopper at White Oaks Mall. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois has donated 700 food boxes to the effort.
WAND TV
Local farmer in need of kidney
MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
Company donates more than $130,000 to Springfield cancer institute
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One central Illinois cancer charity received a six-digit donation this week. According to a press release, Springfield Plastics donated $137,069 to SIU’s Simmons Cancer Institute at a check ceremony Monday as a part of their annual Drain for Plastics campaign. “We are proud to have such a generous community around us […]
macaronikid.com
2022 Bloomington - Normal, IL Holiday and Christmas Light Displays
Every year my family likes to get in our pajamas, grab a thermos of hot cocoa and hop in the car. Our destination? Some of Bloomington - Normal, IL's very best holiday light displays. From Uptown Normal's festively lit-up trees and storefronts to twinkling local home displays (with a few set to music!) ... there's plenty to see!
Champaign children ‘Shop with a Cop’ for Christmas
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — More than $20,000 was poured into the Champaign community on Wednesday when Champaign Police officers went shopping with children for Christmas. The shopping spree was the 20th annual “Shop with a Cop” event for the Champaign Police Department. This year’s edition saw 83 children receive $250 each to spend on Christmas […]
Central Illinois Proud
Love’s open location in Normal, Bojangles also open
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s a new place for holiday travelers to stop in Bloomington-Normal right off the interstate. Love’s Truck Stops opened its newest location in Normal Thursday morning after an over year-long process to build the store. The over 14,000 square feet space is the first Love’s in Bloomington-Normal and the second in the county.
Potential Urbana “tiny homes” aiming to fight homelessness
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — A non-profit leader in Champaign said she’s seen how hard it is to live on the streets. Now, Claudia Lennhoff, Champaign County Healthcare Consumers’ executive director, is one of many working on a unique solution to battle homelessness in Champaign County. She hopes to create “Hope Village,” a community of tiny […]
Bobcat spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A bobcat was spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello last week. Allerton Park and Retreat Center shared footage of a bobcat walking on Facebook. The footage was caught on Dec. 10 around 3 a.m. with a new camera set up to spot beavers in the area. In the post, Allerton Park […]
wsiu.org
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Central Illinois has a chance
Could Bing Crosby’s dream come true this year? Below average temperatures could make for a white Christmas in central Illinois. “Since we are looking at below normal temperatures through Christmas, I think it’ll be cold enough that any precipitation would be snow,” said Alex Irwin, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Lincoln.
“We need more people like her”; Effingham foster mom remembered
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Sarah Towles remembers her little sister, Amanda, as a fighter. “She had good days and she had bad days,” Towles said. “She really hid well what she was going through and she really pushed herself to the limit.” Amanda battled Marfan syndrome, a connective tissue disorder that creates mobility issues. Amanda […]
Decatur mayoral candidates disqualified
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people who were planning to run for Mayor of Decatur have been disqualified. The Illinois State Board of Elections decided on Monday that candidates Abeer Motan and Mary Williams are not qualified to run after determining they failed to acquire at least 85 signatures on their petitions. As a result, […]
WAND TV
Springfield Police encourage residents to register video doorbells for "Project Safe Neighborhoods"
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) –Springfield Police are encouraging residents and businesses to register the locations of their outdoor video surveillance systems with the Springfield Police Department as part of their "Project Safe Neighborhoods." The program allows residents and businesses to work with the department when an incident occurs; police can...
