Cooler weather has become a mainstay of the Big Country forecast at least for the next several days to come. It looks like the seasonal weather will hang around at least through the weekend for the area. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high of 51 degrees. The winds will be out of the north and light at around 5 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 30 degrees. The winds will be out of the north and light at 5 mph.

