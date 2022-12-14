Read full article on original website
HEADS UP: Abilene police not affiliated with letter asking for donations
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department has released a statement that said it is not affiliated with an organization that has sent letters to citizens. APD found these letters came from a group called the ‘National Police Association Inc.’ which is a non-profit based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has an office in Stafford […]
East Elementary to host Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 17
East Elementary will host Breakfast with Santa and Craft Fair for the community on Saturday, Dec. 17, from beginning at 9 a.m. The Pancake Breakfast will be from 9 to 11 a.m. in the school’s cafeteria, and will be offered at no charge. It is being sponsored by United Supermarket. Santa will be available for pictures.
New development at the Abilene Regional Airport: Three projects in the works
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Regional Airport has opened a door to new development and expect to present an agreement to city council for a new business on airport property. Don Green, Director of Transportation, told the Abilene Metropolitan Policy board the three ways of development the airport has chosen. Most likely to develop […]
PLEASE HELP: This veteran has no family to attend his burial in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The public is invited to attend an unaccompanied veteran burial in Abilene. U.S. Air Force Veteran Technical Sergeant (TSgt) Steven Liszkai will be buried at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 16. TSgt has no known next-of-kin, so the Texas Veterans Land Board is asking […]
Calendar of Events
Breckenridge’s annual downtown Christmas Parade will begin at 7 p.m.Thursday, Dec. 15. The parade was originally scheduled for last Saturday, but stormy weather required it to be rescheduled. The theme of this year’s parade will be “All Things Santa. To sign up to have a float in the parade, stop by the Chamber of Commerce office, 100 E. Elm St., or call 254-559-2301. Click here for more details.
Noticing more trash in Abilene? Abilene’s Solid Waste Services explains why
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Some Abilenians have noticed a lot of trash throughout the Key City, and reached out to KTAB/KRBC or post about this topic on their social media. One Facebook post about it gained a lot of attention, with many people agreeing that the trash problem has gotten out of hand. KTAB/KRBC reached out […]
BREAKING: Pedestrian struck near Abilene High School
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of Mockingbird Lane and North 6th Street. Around 4:45 this evening, a pedestrian was stuck while in the crosswalk on Mockingbird Lane and did not sustain any fatal injuries. The Abilene Police Department were not able to make a comment on […]
Kathy Webber
Vivian Kathryn Webber, 65, of Breckenridge, Texas, passed away in Abilene, Texas, on December 7, 2022, with her children by her side. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., December 13, 2022, in the Melton Kitchens Funeral Home Chapel. Kathy was born to the late William Henry Huddleston...
Everett family donates record amount to volunteer fire departments following memorial bike ride
The Everett family, on behalf of the Sloan Everett Pure Country Pedal Memorial Bike Ride, donated a record amount to the three local volunteer fire departments at a presentation ceremony Thursday afternoon in the Breckenridge City Park. For the first time in its six-year history, the fundraising bike ride was...
Ellen Frances Moore
Ellen Frances Wills Moore, age 90, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, in Breckenridge, Texas. A family grave-side service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday, December 12, at the Breckenridge Cemetery. Her memorial service will be held Saturday, December 17, at 1:30 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 101 E Williams Street in Breckenridge, with Reverend Nathan (Sonny) McCauley officiating, under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Visitation will follow the memorial service at the church.
TxDOT to begin re-texturing I-20 following a rise in accidents near Cisco
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Just a few months ago, Cisco fire chief Walter Fairbanks began capturing footage of vehicles running off the road and even some collisions. All happening down a particular stretch of I-20 where the road is worn and in need of an update. “Between Thanksgiving and today, we’ve had over 40 […]
Ridge Nutrition celebrates new location, ownership
Ridge Nutrition celebrated its new location and ownership with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The shop, which offers energy teas, shakes and other items, including waffles, pancakes, doughnuts, protein bars, and more, is now located at 500 E. Walker St., in the historic train depot building across from the City Park. Ridge Nutrition is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Timothy Stverak
Timothy Brian Stverak, born March 24, 1957, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Nancy and Charles Stverak, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, in Breckenridge. Tim loved to spend time outdoors, hunting and fishing across the states and in Africa. He loved to teach his skills to people. Mr. Stverak is...
Abilene area forecast: Thursday December 15th
Cooler weather has become a mainstay of the Big Country forecast at least for the next several days to come. It looks like the seasonal weather will hang around at least through the weekend for the area. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high of 51 degrees. The winds will be out of the north and light at around 5 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 30 degrees. The winds will be out of the north and light at 5 mph.
Buffalo Gap Road Construction Update: about a quarter way finished
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With the sight of construction cones near the Mall of Abilene becoming a familiar sight, when the construction will be complete? Abilene Metropolitan Planning Organization received an update from a TxDOT representative – they are only about a quarter of the way finished. This project stretches 1.2 miles from Winters Freeway […]
$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene. Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses: Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477. CrimeStoppers is offering $500 cash rewards for information that leads to […]
Breckenridge procession honors Our Lady of Guadalupe
Today, Dec. 12, is Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, and on Saturday, Dec. 10, members of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Breckenridge celebrated the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe with a procession down West Walker Street to the church on South Miller Street. The procession included...
John Kukreja Named General Manager for the DoubleTree by Hilton Abilene Downtown Convention Center
Hilton announced today the appointment of John Kukreja as general manager of the new DoubleTree by Hilton Abilene Downtown Convention Center. Expected to open in summer 2023, the 200-room DoubleTree by Hilton Abilene Downtown Convention Center will offer the most hotel meeting space in the city, with more than 17,000 square feet of meeting space, including a ballroom that can accommodate more than 1,000 guests.
Vehicle hits pedestrian, plows through home in south Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that plowed through a home in south Abilene Friday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Willis Street and College Street around 1:30 p.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the pedestrian was crossing over College Street when a car that […]
Local man arrested, accused of assaulting pregnant person at Abilene apartment complex
ABILENE, Texas — A local man has been arrested for assaulting a pregnant person. According to an arrest report, police responded to a northside apartment complex Tuesday in the 2900 Block of Old Anson Road to assist the Taylor County Sheriff's Department. Deputies said they saw a vehicle pull...
