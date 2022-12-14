ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, TX

Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge’s annual downtown Christmas Parade will begin at 7 p.m.Thursday, Dec. 15. The parade was originally scheduled for last Saturday, but stormy weather required it to be rescheduled. The theme of this year’s parade will be “All Things Santa. To sign up to have a float in the parade, stop by the Chamber of Commerce office, 100 E. Elm St., or call 254-559-2301. Click here for more details.
BigCountryHomepage

BREAKING: Pedestrian struck near Abilene High School

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of Mockingbird Lane and North 6th Street. Around 4:45 this evening, a pedestrian was stuck while in the crosswalk on Mockingbird Lane and did not sustain any fatal injuries. The Abilene Police Department were not able to make a comment on […]
Breckenridge Texan

Kathy Webber

Vivian Kathryn Webber, 65, of Breckenridge, Texas, passed away in Abilene, Texas, on December 7, 2022, with her children by her side. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., December 13, 2022, in the Melton Kitchens Funeral Home Chapel. Kathy was born to the late William Henry Huddleston...
Breckenridge Texan

Ellen Frances Moore

Ellen Frances Wills Moore, age 90, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, in Breckenridge, Texas. A family grave-side service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday, December 12, at the Breckenridge Cemetery. Her memorial service will be held Saturday, December 17, at 1:30 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 101 E Williams Street in Breckenridge, with Reverend Nathan (Sonny) McCauley officiating, under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Visitation will follow the memorial service at the church.
Breckenridge Texan

Ridge Nutrition celebrates new location, ownership

Ridge Nutrition celebrated its new location and ownership with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The shop, which offers energy teas, shakes and other items, including waffles, pancakes, doughnuts, protein bars, and more, is now located at 500 E. Walker St., in the historic train depot building across from the City Park. Ridge Nutrition is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Breckenridge Texan

Timothy Stverak

Timothy Brian Stverak, born March 24, 1957, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Nancy and Charles Stverak, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, in Breckenridge. Tim loved to spend time outdoors, hunting and fishing across the states and in Africa. He loved to teach his skills to people. Mr. Stverak is...
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Thursday December 15th

Cooler weather has become a mainstay of the Big Country forecast at least for the next several days to come. It looks like the seasonal weather will hang around at least through the weekend for the area. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high of 51 degrees. The winds will be out of the north and light at around 5 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 30 degrees. The winds will be out of the north and light at 5 mph.
BigCountryHomepage

Buffalo Gap Road Construction Update: about a quarter way finished

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With the sight of construction cones near the Mall of Abilene becoming a familiar sight, when the construction will be complete? Abilene Metropolitan Planning Organization received an update from a TxDOT representative – they are only about a quarter of the way finished. This project stretches 1.2 miles from Winters Freeway […]
BigCountryHomepage

$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.  Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:  Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477. CrimeStoppers is offering $500 cash rewards for information that leads to […]
hotelnewsresource.com

John Kukreja Named General Manager for the DoubleTree by Hilton Abilene Downtown Convention Center

Hilton announced today the appointment of John Kukreja as general manager of the new DoubleTree by Hilton Abilene Downtown Convention Center. Expected to open in summer 2023, the 200-room DoubleTree by Hilton Abilene Downtown Convention Center will offer the most hotel meeting space in the city, with more than 17,000 square feet of meeting space, including a ballroom that can accommodate more than 1,000 guests.
