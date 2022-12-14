Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Charlie Brown Christmas on 12/17 & 12/18Adrian HolmanNew Buffalo, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
The Christmas lights shine bright in Burns HarborBurns HarborBurns Harbor, IN
Related
Three Region companies on chamber’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing list
The Indiana Chamber's first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program recognized 14 companies, including three in the Region. The post Three Region companies on chamber’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing list appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
vincennespbs.org
More READI funds could be available in 2023
Counties across Indiana are still working on plans for the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative or READI and more money could be on the way. 92 counties across Indiana received a share of 500 million dollars in READI money according to Inside Indiana Business. Several projects are already in...
valpo.life
CENTIER BANK DONATES ‘PATHWAY TO PURPOSE’ ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIP TO PURDUE UNIVERSITY NORTHWEST COLLEGE OF BUSINESS
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – Centier Bank donated a $26,000 scholarship to Purdue University Northwest on Giving Tuesday called the Pathway to Purpose Endowed Scholarship. The scholarship contributes toward annual undergraduate scholarship for students enrolled in the College of Business that are majoring in accounting or finance and demonstrate a financial need.
Fox 59
Forecast projects $1.6 billion in new funding for Indiana state budget
A state forecast shows economic growth is slowing down, but lawmakers will still have additional funding they can use in the new budget. Forecast projects $1.6 billion in new funding for …. A state forecast shows economic growth is slowing down, but lawmakers will still have additional funding they can...
Investment firm to buy Batesville Casket Company
BATESVILLE, Ind. – A private investment firm will buy an Indiana business that’s been making caskets in Indiana since the 19th century. Founded in 1884, Batesville (commonly referred to as the Batesville Casket Company), produces caskets, urns and other funeral-related items. Hillenbrand, the company’s previous owner, is selling off the Batesville business unit in a […]
Unveiling Results From 2022 Hoosier Survey
Indiana Public Broadcasting and Ball State University’s Bowen Center for Public Affairs have unveiled the results from the 2022 Hoosier Survey. This non-partisan public policy survey is designed to take the pulse of the state regarding the most pressing issues facing Indiana residents and provides policymakers with a measure of public opinion on current issues facing the state and nation.
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb announces $22B in 2022 in Capital Commitments
INDIANA – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced the end of a sixth consecutive record-breaking year for economic development in Indiana. In 2022, 218 companies committed to locating or expanding in Indiana, investing more than $22.2 billion in their operations and creating 24,059 new jobs. “Indiana’s economy is firing...
readthereporter.com
Carmel business owner: monopolized hospital systems are major contributing factor to rapidly rising health care costs
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
Women’s Fund of Central Indiana names Gary native as new president
Women’s Fund of Central Indiana, a special interest fund of Central Indiana Community Foundation (CICF), announced recently that Tamara Winfrey-Harris has been named the 26-year-old organization’s next president. “The Advisory Board is delighted to appoint Tamara as the President,” said Tavonna Harris Askew, Board Chair. “She brings passion...
WTHI
Funding to continue for invasive species education
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Work will continue for one Indiana ecology project. The State of Indiana Cooperative Invasives management signed a new five-year agreement. The USDA provides partial funding for the group. It allows local specialists to educate people about invasive species. One local leader says invasive species can...
No disparity in gaming industry purchasing yet, study says
Indiana’s $2.5 billion dollar gaming industry is spending fairly on minority-owned and woman-owned contractors, according to a five-year disparity report out Thursday. “There hasn’t been and there is not a disparity,” said Indiana University Public Policy Institute Senior Policy Analyst Drew Klacik. He and fellow analyst Rebecca Nannery conducted the Indiana Gaming Commission Disparity Study […] The post No disparity in gaming industry purchasing yet, study says appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
95.3 MNC
High inflation pushing cost of college education even higher
Covering the cost of a college education just got more expensive as already stressed students cope with the highest inflation rate in more than 40 years. A new report finds that while direct expenses such as tuition and fees are on the rise, so are indirect costs such as housing, gas and groceries.
cbs4indy.com
‘This Must Be the Place’; Indy woman named Indiana’s top new Airbnb host
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman’s cozy near east side rental has earned her Airbnb bragging rights. Thanks to her 1-bedroom 1-bath home in the Cottage Home neighborhood, Amy Lapka has been named the 2022 top new Airbnb host for the entire state of Indiana. “Welcome to our quirky...
WANE-TV
Kosciusko County company wins Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest
(WANE) — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce announced the winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest Wednesday during the ICC’s inaugural Best IN Manufacturing luncheon. Maple Leaf Farms in Kosciusko County won the tournament for its roast half duck, and POLYWOOD, another Kosciusko County company, finished...
warricknews.com
Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino
GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
Indiana underfunds public health despite collecting the revenue to properly invest in it
In August 2021, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued Executive Order 21–21, which convened a commission to provide counsel on the state of public health in Indiana. The most striking finding ultimately is the extent to which Indiana has neglected investing in the health of its citizens. The Commission issued its report about a year later. There […] The post Indiana underfunds public health despite collecting the revenue to properly invest in it appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
wevv.com
Angel Mounds State Historic Site to undergo major transformation
Angel Mounds State Historic Site will undergo a major transformation in the near future. Officials says Angel Mounds will undergo a two-year, $6.5 million transformation to better share the story of Native American people both past and present, thanks to $4 million in funding from the state of Indiana and a $2.5 million grant from Lilly Endowment.
indianapublicradio.org
Governor Holcomb says revenue forecast calls for ‘discerning’ budget approach
Gov. Eric Holcomb said the new state revenue forecast is “rosier” than he anticipated. But he said it still calls for a “discerning” approach to writing a new state budget. The forecast projects lawmakers will have about $600 million per year in new money for the...
readthereporter.com
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch speaks on upcoming legislative issues at Dentons Conference
Just weeks before she gavels in the Indiana Senate to begin the 123rd Indiana General Assembly, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch was a featured panelist Thursday during the 31st Dentons Legislative Conference at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. The annual conference is an opportunity for attendees to get a preview...
Comments / 0