More READI funds could be available in 2023

Counties across Indiana are still working on plans for the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative or READI and more money could be on the way. 92 counties across Indiana received a share of 500 million dollars in READI money according to Inside Indiana Business. Several projects are already in...
CENTIER BANK DONATES ‘PATHWAY TO PURPOSE’ ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIP TO PURDUE UNIVERSITY NORTHWEST COLLEGE OF BUSINESS

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – Centier Bank donated a $26,000 scholarship to Purdue University Northwest on Giving Tuesday called the Pathway to Purpose Endowed Scholarship. The scholarship contributes toward annual undergraduate scholarship for students enrolled in the College of Business that are majoring in accounting or finance and demonstrate a financial need.
Forecast projects $1.6 billion in new funding for Indiana state budget

A state forecast shows economic growth is slowing down, but lawmakers will still have additional funding they can use in the new budget. Forecast projects $1.6 billion in new funding for …. A state forecast shows economic growth is slowing down, but lawmakers will still have additional funding they can...
Investment firm to buy Batesville Casket Company

BATESVILLE, Ind. – A private investment firm will buy an Indiana business that’s been making caskets in Indiana since the 19th century. Founded in 1884, Batesville (commonly referred to as the Batesville Casket Company), produces caskets, urns and other funeral-related items. Hillenbrand, the company’s previous owner, is selling off the Batesville business unit in a […]
Unveiling Results From 2022 Hoosier Survey

Indiana Public Broadcasting and Ball State University’s Bowen Center for Public Affairs have unveiled the results from the 2022 Hoosier Survey. This non-partisan public policy survey is designed to take the pulse of the state regarding the most pressing issues facing Indiana residents and provides policymakers with a measure of public opinion on current issues facing the state and nation.
Gov. Holcomb announces $22B in 2022 in Capital Commitments

INDIANA – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced the end of a sixth consecutive record-breaking year for economic development in Indiana. In 2022, 218 companies committed to locating or expanding in Indiana, investing more than $22.2 billion in their operations and creating 24,059 new jobs. “Indiana’s economy is firing...
Funding to continue for invasive species education

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Work will continue for one Indiana ecology project. The State of Indiana Cooperative Invasives management signed a new five-year agreement. The USDA provides partial funding for the group. It allows local specialists to educate people about invasive species. One local leader says invasive species can...
No disparity in gaming industry purchasing yet, study says

Indiana’s $2.5 billion dollar gaming industry is spending fairly on minority-owned and woman-owned contractors, according to a five-year disparity report out Thursday. “There hasn’t been and there is not a disparity,” said Indiana University Public Policy Institute Senior Policy Analyst Drew Klacik. He and fellow analyst Rebecca Nannery conducted the Indiana Gaming Commission Disparity Study […] The post No disparity in gaming industry purchasing yet, study says appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
High inflation pushing cost of college education even higher

Covering the cost of a college education just got more expensive as already stressed students cope with the highest inflation rate in more than 40 years. A new report finds that while direct expenses such as tuition and fees are on the rise, so are indirect costs such as housing, gas and groceries.
Kosciusko County company wins Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest

(WANE) — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce announced the winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest Wednesday during the ICC’s inaugural Best IN Manufacturing luncheon. Maple Leaf Farms in Kosciusko County won the tournament for its roast half duck, and POLYWOOD, another Kosciusko County company, finished...
Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino

GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America

Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
Indiana underfunds public health despite collecting the revenue to properly invest in it

In August 2021, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued Executive Order 21–21, which convened a commission to provide counsel on the state of public health in Indiana. The most striking finding ultimately is the extent to which Indiana has neglected investing in the health of its citizens. The Commission issued its report about a year later. There […] The post Indiana underfunds public health despite collecting the revenue to properly invest in it appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Angel Mounds State Historic Site to undergo major transformation

Angel Mounds State Historic Site will undergo a major transformation in the near future. Officials says Angel Mounds will undergo a two-year, $6.5 million transformation to better share the story of Native American people both past and present, thanks to $4 million in funding from the state of Indiana and a $2.5 million grant from Lilly Endowment.
