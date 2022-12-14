ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Alex Morgan Is Glowing in Sweet Family Christmas Photo

By Ananya Panchal
SI Lifestyle
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jhboP_0jiOoagS00

The USWNT player and her husband took their toddler to a holiday market in San Diego.

Alex Morgan with her daughter Charlie.

Jose Argueta/Getty Images

Alex Morgan just shared the sweetest family photo. The San Diego Wave striker and her husband, Servando Carrasco, took their daughter, Charlie, to a Christmas market in San Diego.

“Christmas in SD,” the 33-year-old captioned her Dec. 13 post.

The 2-year-old held hands with both of her parents as the family posed in front of a gorgeous light display. Morgan wore brown trousers, a black shirt, an Army green cropped jacket and black boots. Carrasco sported a hoodie underneath a Patagonia puffer jacket, khaki pants and neutral Nike sneakers. Charlie was bundled up in a cream puffer jacket over a light green dress and stockings.

The official Petco Park Events IG account commented on Morgan’s post, which garnered more than 65,000 likes in just 20 hours.

“So happy you were able to join us at the Holiday Market,” they wrote. “See you next year! 🎄✨.”

The upcoming year will be a big one for the three-time SI Swimsuit model, as the U.S. women’s national team competes for its third consecutive title at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next summer. It will be Morgan’s fourth World Cup campaign.

Last month, Morgan shared another Christmas card-worthy photo of her family. The trio posed on a luscious, green golf course in front of a beautiful scenery consisting of palm trees and mountains.

“Thanksgiving family photo,” she wrote. “🌴desert edition🌴.”

Charlie was once again holding both her parents’ hands. She swung her feet in the air as she grinned from ear to ear.

Morgan and Carrasco will celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary this New Year’s Eve. The two got married in a beautiful ceremony at the end of 2014 at Rancho Dos Pueblos in Santa Barbara, Calif.

