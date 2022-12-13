Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hesperia and SB County Sheriff to pay $1M settlement for housing discriminationThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Local high school students recommend a TikTok social media presence for Apple ValleyThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Victorville awards first fire academy scholarship amid wildland firefighter shortageThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Victorville awarding Irwin Academy student plaque for civil rights essay on Frances Ellen Watkins HarperThe HD PostVictorville, CA
San Jacinto, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Jacinto, CA
nbc16.com
California activists ask for land and $350k+ in reparations, warn of 'backlash' if request denied
OAKLAND, Calif. (TND) — A recommendation to provide over $223,000 in reparation payments per eligible Black Californian, sent to California’s Reparations Task Force, stirred a frenzy earlier this month over the high dollar amount. But, despite opposition to the seemingly heavy-handed payout, some individuals think the task force is still hundreds-of-thousands of dollars, and 15-20 acres of land, short.
How the mentally disabled can languish in California jails
For almost nine years, Lorenzo Mays disappeared inside Sacramento County jail, charged with a murder he insists he didn’t commit. During that time, Mays was never brought to trial. He wasn’t allowed to leave. Instead, he remained in a kind of legal limbo, with most of his years spent in solitary confinement. The reason? Judges […]
capitolweekly.net
Downsize this: California prisons to close and shrink
Under a 2022-23 state budget, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is launching a process to close prisons and deactivate facilities within others. One on the chopping block is Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe, a city of 18,000, in eastern Riverside County, that is closing in March 2025.
Will California renew the COVID state of emergency if cases spike?
As case numbers across the state increase, especially as the winter season approaches, some have questioned whether the emergency order will be renewed.
California to end mandatory pay for workers with COVID
California will stop making companies pay employees who can't work because they caught the coronavirus while on the job.
California’s only HBCU aims to solve Black doctor shortage
Charles Drew University, the only historically Black university in California, will launch a new MD program next year. The goal is to train more doctors of color to help underserved communities in a state where only 3% of physicians are Black.
Chair of California reparations committee says $225k will be a ‘maximum’ payment for housing discrimination – and demands a Bureau of African American affairs to arrange payments
The chair of California's Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans has hit out at reports that the group plans to recommend that $225,000 will be handed out to each person applying for the program. In a serious of interviews on December 13, Kamilah V. Moore...
NBC Los Angeles
Detectives Identify Slain SoCal Teen Know Only as ‘John Doe 1978' for Decades
A teen boy known only as 'John Doe 1978' for more than 40 years has been identified by police. The Southern California cold case dates to June 3, 1978, when the teen was found dead on the pavement near Division Street and Corona Avenue in Long Beach. On Wednesday, Long Beach police announced that advances in investigative genealogy helped investigators finally identify the victim as 15-year-old Kenneth Nevada Williams.
No way out: Why a mentally disabled man was jailed nine years awaiting a murder trial that never happened
Lorenzo Mays, who is intellectually disabled, spent years lost in a criminal justice system in California that too often fails people with developmental disabilities and mental illness.
ksro.com
New Covid Workplace Rules in California May be Approved Thursday
California may change its rules to keep workplaces safe from COVID. The Cal/OSHA Standards Board is voting today on a two-year extension. If it passes, workers who test positive won’t be paid to stay home anymore. The governor only extended the extra sick leave to end of this month. Another possible change is ending the requirement to check employees for symptoms. The rules would have to be reviewed before they can take effect.
California's anti-oil law comes one step closer to repeal
CALIFORNIA, USA — A California law that prohibits new oil and gas wells from being drilled near homes, schools and hospitals could face a referendum in the 2024 election. Stop the Energy Shutdown, a campaign organized by oil and gas industry groups, said Tuesday it has collected enough signatures for a referendum to overturn SB 1137, the law that banned new oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet of highly populated places. It was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in September.
goldrushcam.com
San Bernardino County, California Woman Pleads Guilty to $2.6 Million Commodity Futures Trading Scheme
December 14, 2022 - A Southern California woman pleaded guilty yesterday to her involvement in an investment fraud scheme that caused more than $2.6 million in losses to investors. According to court documents, Sharief Deona McDowell, 57, of Loma Linda, defrauded at least 28 investors by falsely representing that she...
californiaglobe.com
Greg Wallis Sworn In As Assemblyman Only Hours After Opponent Christy Holstege Concedes
A victor in the close 47th Assembly District race was announced early on Monday, with Democrat Christy Holstege conceding to Republican Greg Wallis shortly before his swearing-in ceremony. Throughout the summer and fall, the race in the 47th District, which stretches across the Coachella Valley in Riverside County and San...
Capital one agrees to payout, policy changes to settle lawsuit
Capitol One will have to pay Riverside County nearly $400,000 under a legal settlement stemming from a lawsuit over the company’s debt collection practices, prosecutors announced today.
'We're not asking, we're telling you:' Business owner demands black people receive $350,000 EACH in reparations since 'we worked for free' during slavery - at public hearing of California reparations committee
A black California businessman demanded $600,000 from California taxpayers during the first meeting of the state's reparations task force on Wednesday. Deliberations began on how to quantify how financial compensation might be calculated and what might be required to prove eligibility. One of those who spoke at the public hearing...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Here are 5 new California laws that will change how your local government works
This January, the face of local government in California will change in many ways. In 2022, state lawmakers passed a series of measures, some intended to empower and protect local officials who feel unsafe in the volatile political climate. Here’s a rundown:. Meeting disruptors can be ejected. Disruptions at...
NBC Los Angeles
Over 6,500 CA Residents Eligible for Restitution in Loan Debt Relief Lawsuit
More than 6,500 people in California are eligible for restitution in a lawsuit over student loan debt relief, with Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announcing Wednesday that her office will be distributing part of $95 million in payments to customers across the country who alleged that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
BREAKING: GOVERNOR ASKS INSPECTOR GENERAL TO LOOK INTO AUSTIN EDWARDS HIRING BY STATE POLICE
Some of America's biggest vegetable growers fought for water. Then the water ran out
For years, powerful farmers in California's Central Valley fought for more water from the state's rivers. Now some are changing course, because there's no more water to be found.
foxla.com
