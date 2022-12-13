ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

nbc16.com

California activists ask for land and $350k+ in reparations, warn of 'backlash' if request denied

OAKLAND, Calif. (TND) — A recommendation to provide over $223,000 in reparation payments per eligible Black Californian, sent to California’s Reparations Task Force, stirred a frenzy earlier this month over the high dollar amount. But, despite opposition to the seemingly heavy-handed payout, some individuals think the task force is still hundreds-of-thousands of dollars, and 15-20 acres of land, short.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

How the mentally disabled can languish in California jails

For almost nine years, Lorenzo Mays disappeared inside Sacramento County jail, charged with a murder he insists he didn’t commit. During that time, Mays was never brought to trial. He wasn’t allowed to leave. Instead, he remained in a kind of legal limbo, with most of his years spent in solitary confinement. The reason? Judges […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
capitolweekly.net

Downsize this: California prisons to close and shrink

Under a 2022-23 state budget, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is launching a process to close prisons and deactivate facilities within others. One on the chopping block is Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe, a city of 18,000, in eastern Riverside County, that is closing in March 2025.
BLYTHE, CA
Daily Mail

Chair of California reparations committee says $225k will be a ‘maximum’ payment for housing discrimination – and demands a Bureau of African American affairs to arrange payments

The chair of California's Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans has hit out at reports that the group plans to recommend that $225,000 will be handed out to each person applying for the program. In a serious of interviews on December 13, Kamilah V. Moore...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Detectives Identify Slain SoCal Teen Know Only as ‘John Doe 1978' for Decades

A teen boy known only as 'John Doe 1978' for more than 40 years has been identified by police. The Southern California cold case dates to June 3, 1978, when the teen was found dead on the pavement near Division Street and Corona Avenue in Long Beach. On Wednesday, Long Beach police announced that advances in investigative genealogy helped investigators finally identify the victim as 15-year-old Kenneth Nevada Williams.
LONG BEACH, CA
ksro.com

New Covid Workplace Rules in California May be Approved Thursday

California may change its rules to keep workplaces safe from COVID. The Cal/OSHA Standards Board is voting today on a two-year extension. If it passes, workers who test positive won’t be paid to stay home anymore. The governor only extended the extra sick leave to end of this month. Another possible change is ending the requirement to check employees for symptoms. The rules would have to be reviewed before they can take effect.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

California's anti-oil law comes one step closer to repeal

CALIFORNIA, USA — A California law that prohibits new oil and gas wells from being drilled near homes, schools and hospitals could face a referendum in the 2024 election. Stop the Energy Shutdown, a campaign organized by oil and gas industry groups, said Tuesday it has collected enough signatures for a referendum to overturn SB 1137, the law that banned new oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet of highly populated places. It was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in September.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

'We're not asking, we're telling you:' Business owner demands black people receive $350,000 EACH in reparations since 'we worked for free' during slavery - at public hearing of California reparations committee

A black California businessman demanded $600,000 from California taxpayers during the first meeting of the state's reparations task force on Wednesday. Deliberations began on how to quantify how financial compensation might be calculated and what might be required to prove eligibility. One of those who spoke at the public hearing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

foxla.com

