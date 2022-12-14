Alpha-9 Theranostics, a Boston, MA- and Vancouver, Canada-based medical stage radiopharmaceutical firm, raised $75M in Sequence B funding. The spherical was led by Nextech Make investments, with participation from Frazier Life Sciences, Samsara BioCapital, Quark Enterprise, Longitude Capital, and BVF Companions. Melissa McCracken, Ph.D., Associate at Nextech Make investments, Patrick Heron, M.B.A., Managing Associate at Frazier Life Sciences, Cory Freedland, Ph.D., Associate at Samsara BioCapital, and Matthew Younger, M.B.A., Managing Director at Longitude Capital will be a part of the Alpha-9 Board of Administrators, together with Darcy Mootz, Ph.D., Web site Head at Amunix, a Sanofi Firm (Chief Enterprise Officer previous to sale), who will be a part of as a Board advisor.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO