Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State freshman OL, former 4-star recruit, becomes 24th Buckeye to lose Black Stripe in 2022
Another Ohio State player lost his Black Stripe on Tuesday. This time it was freshman OL Carson Hinzman. Hinzman played in The Game against Michigan this season. Hinzman was a former 4-star recruit from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. He originally picked Ohio State over Wisconsin, Iowa, Notre Dame, and Alabama. Hinzman was also the No. 9 IOL and No. 3 prospect from his home state of Wisconsin in his class.
saturdaytradition.com
2nd former Michigan captain announces transfer destination
After announcing that he was transferring from Michigan, Eric All Jr. made his destination known to the public Wednesday morning. The senior tight end, who picked up just 36 yards and 3 receptions this season, is heading to Iowa, he announced on Twitter. The transfer comes after former Michigan quarterback...
saturdaytradition.com
Dawand Jones grateful to have another opportunity to finish off Ohio State career in CFP
Dawand Jones thought that his final game for Ohio State was the loss to Michigan. After hearing Ohio State’s name called for the College Football Playoff, he knew he would get at least one more shot. At Wednesday’s presser he said that he is glad to have another opportunity...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa picks up commitment from 2023 in-state OL
Iowa picked up an offensive line commit Friday afternoon. The Hawkeyes landed Iowa native Cael Winter, adding to the No. 22 overall recruiting class for the class of 2023. “I’m honored to announce I will be continuing my academic and football career at the University of Iowa! Thank you to all my coaches, teammates, family and friends that have helped me along the way.”
saturdaytradition.com
Roderick Pierce, former Wisconsin DL commit for 2023, reveals new B1G pledge
Roderick Pierce has once again committed to a B1G school. Back in May, Pierce committed to the Wisconsin Badgers. However, Pierce would later de-commit from the Badgers in November. After taking visits to Illinois and Michigan, Pierce took to Twitter Wednesday night to announce that he will be committing to...
saturdaytradition.com
Former Wisconsin DB reveals transfer commitment to Michigan State
Former Wisconsin defensive back Semar Melvin took to Twitter to announce his decision to transfer to Michigan State. Melvin’s tweet included 2 photos of himself in Spartans’ gear and 2 photos from his childhood. The tweet was captioned “COMMITTED,” followed by the hashtag “SD4L,” meaning Spartan Dawgs 4 Life.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan QB to enter transfer portal for second time
Michigan backup quarterback Alan Bowman announced Thursday that he would be entering the transfer portal for a 2nd time. Bowman spent 3 years at Texas Tech before committing to Michigan 2 years ago. Now, he’s back in the portal. This next year will be Bowman’s final in college football....
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State reveals uniform for Peach Bowl against No. 1 Georgia
Ohio State revealed its Peach Bowl threads Thursday afternoon, sharing the classic uniforms on their official Twitter account. The uniform features a gray and scarlet striped sleeve and a white torso with the Peach Bowl patch on the left shoulder. With Ohio sports betting coming at the end of the...
saturdaytradition.com
Jeremiah Smith, 5-star prospect and nation's top WR for 2024, reveals B1G commitment
Jeremiah Smith is a 5-star wide receiver and a game-changer in the 2024 recruiting class. On Wednesday, he dropped his commitment. Listed at 6-foot-3, Smith is rated as the No. 1 WR for 2024 by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings. He is also the No. 2 overall prospect in the country.
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud details criticism after Michigan loss, receiving comments 'people wouldn't be proud of' if the world saw
CJ Stroud has spent the last 3 years in the limelight as Ohio State’s QB, and in that time he’s had to deal with plenty of naysayers and haters. After the Buckeyes’ recent loss to Michigan, the critical voices grew louder. The Wolverines walked away with their first win in Columbus in 22 years, beating down the Buckeyes 45-23 to end the regular season in Week 13. It was Michigan’s 2nd consecutive win against the Buckeyes and knocked Ohio State out of the B1G Championship.
saturdaytradition.com
Dawand Jones, Ohio State OL, reveals decision on Senior Bowl invite
Dawand Jones has had a productive career during his time at Ohio State. Though rated a 3-star prospect by the 247 Sports Composite coming out of high school, the athleticism of the dual-sport football and basketball star was immediately evident. As a member of the 2019 recruiting class, Jones technically...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State reveals Rose Bowl uniform for showdown vs. Utah
Penn State’s uniform for the Rose Bowl Game against Utah was released on Wednesday. In the game, the Rose Bowl does not designate a home or away team for the matchup. As the higher-rated seed, Utah will don its traditional red jersey for the game in Pasadena. That means...
saturdaytradition.com
Julian Fleming discusses Ohio State's mindset heading into CFP bout with Georgia
Julian Fleming understands how important the upcoming game with Georgia is. The Ohio State WR talked about what the Buckeyes’ mindset is going into the matchup. Since Ohio State was the last team to make the College Football Playoff, it really has nothing to lose compared to the Bulldogs. This makes Ohio State a very dangerous team to handle in Fleming’s eyes.
saturdaytradition.com
Chris Ewald Jr., 4-star CB via 2025 class, announces B1G commitment
Chris Ewald Jr. is going to Michigan to play college football. Michigan’s already-dominant defense got a promise that it will have a loaded roster in years to come on Friday. The Wolverines earned a commitment from 4-star cornerback Chris Ewald Jr out of the class of 2025. Ewald is...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State lands commitment from 4-star QB via 2023 class out of South Dakota
Ohio State target and 4-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz decommitted from Washington Wednesday morning and committed to the Buckeyes later in the day. Kienholz had a number of B1G teams interested in him including Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Here’s what he had to say about his decision:. $200 Pre-Registration Offer.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirby Smart discusses Georgia's preparation for facing deep WR room of Ohio State
Kirby Smart has coached some elite defenses throughout his career, including the last two seasons as the head coach at Georgia. In this year’s College Football Playoff, Smart knows the defense of the Bulldogs faces a unique test. During Wednesday’s press conference, Smart previewed Georgia’s Peach Bowl matchup against...
saturdaytradition.com
Pat Kraft, Penn State AD, addresses limit to Beaver Stadium rebuild, confidence in NIL department
Pat Kraft provided some good news on Friday for Penn State fans in regards to a renovated Beaver Stadium. Beaver Stadium has been home to the Nittany Lions for quite some time, and has expanded eight times over its storied history. The iconic stadium has a capacity of over 106,000,...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule, Nebraska earn commitment from in-state K via 2023 class
Matt Rhule received a commitment from a Nebraska high school product. The Huskers added a kicker to their 2023 class from Omaha, Nebraska. Tristan Alvaro is staying in the state of Nebraska to play college football. Alvaro is from the 2023 class and had offers from Air Force, Army, Boston College, and North Dakota State to name a few per 247Sports.
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell recognizes he's inheriting an 'incredible culture' at Wisconsin
Luke Fickell is feeling positive about his outlook as the new head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers. On Thursday, Fickell opened up to CBS show host Jim Rome on how he was not just getting a talented team, but an incredible culture. Fickell said to Rome:. “From being here for...
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood compliments Terrence Shannon Jr. for response to challenge at Illinois
Brad Underwood had high praise for one of his players and believes he’s able to respond to high standards. Underwood complimented Terrence Shannon Jr. for his play so far and the Illinois coach expects nothing but greatness from the recent transfer to Illinois. Shannon attended Texas Tech last season before heading to Champaign this offseason.
Comments / 0