CJ Stroud has spent the last 3 years in the limelight as Ohio State’s QB, and in that time he’s had to deal with plenty of naysayers and haters. After the Buckeyes’ recent loss to Michigan, the critical voices grew louder. The Wolverines walked away with their first win in Columbus in 22 years, beating down the Buckeyes 45-23 to end the regular season in Week 13. It was Michigan’s 2nd consecutive win against the Buckeyes and knocked Ohio State out of the B1G Championship.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO