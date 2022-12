With the 2023 recruiting cycle moving into the rearview, Iowa State is hard at work on the 2024 recruiting class. That work will continue this weekend when four-star guard Nojus Indrusaitis visits Ames for an official visit starting on Saturday, a source close to the program confirmed to Cyclone Fanatic on Friday. The visit was first reported by Cyclone Alert‘s Nick Osen.

