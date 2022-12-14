ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson Police HR report leads to possible criminal investigation

The Branson Police Chief and a Sergeant have resigned after a human resources investigation into unethical activity which is now being considered for criminal investigation. Branson Tri-Lakes News has learned that Chief Jeff Matthews, along with Sgt. Pat Gray, resigned their positions with the city of Branson on Monday, Dec. 12, after the completion of an investigation into alleged unethical activity but before the conclusion of the human resources processes of the city.
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Missing Bolivar teen found after month-long search

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Kaitlynn Dooley, who has been missing for weeks, was found safe. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced that they had found the 16-year-old on their social media page. “After 32 days our prayers have been answered and Kaitlynn Dooley has been located safe and sound,” Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison wrote. Morrison […]
BOLIVAR, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield woman accused of shooting at man, house

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman was arrested and charged with four felonies after police responded to a call about a woman shooting a shotgun at a man and a house. Kimberly Jo Presson, 56, of Springfield was formally charged with two felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Woman injured after shooting on Grand St. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – One woman is injured after a shooting near the corner of Grand St. and Kansas Expressway just before 8 pm tonight. Lieutenant Steve Schwind with the Springfield Police Department says they received several calls of shots fired and two officers who were in the area investigated.  The officers found several shell casings […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner serving life sentence dies

The Missouri Department of Corrections announced a prisoner died on Sunday. Jay Rothe, 75, was pronounced dead at Capital Regional Medical Center. Rothe was serving a life sentence at Jefferson City Correctional Center. He pleaded guilty in 2013 to the second-degree murder of Linda Riley in Springfield. Riley's friends reported...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

Update: two local teens remain missing as search continues

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two area teens have been missing for weeks now in two separate cases: Kaitlynn Dooley of Bolivar and Roxanne Pride of Lebanon. Law enforcement in both Bolivar and Lebanon are pursuing any possible tips that could lead to the safe return of Kaitlynn Dooley and Roxanne Pride. Kaitlynn Dooley, who is 16 […]
LEBANON, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Carthage man charged with burglary, allegedly broke into school

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage man is accused of breaking into an elementary school. 36-year-old Travis Brown is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of first-degree property damage. Monday, the school principal contacted Carthage police saying surveillance video captured a man breaking into the school.
CARTHAGE, MO
KYTV

CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County assault suspect?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive has been on the run for more than two years. Tylor Anthony Crawford is charged in Greene County with second-degree assault. A judge issued an arrest warrant back in May of 2020. Springfield police describe Tylor Crawford as approximately 5′06″...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Highlandville police chief’s home burns in overnight fire

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — Four agencies battled a house fire in Nixa early Friday morning, led by the Ozark Fire Protection District with assistance from Nixa, Logan-Rogersville and Battlefield. When KOLR10 crews arrived at the scene around 5:30 a.m., the area near Combs Road and North Road in Christian County was blocked off. Heavy smoke […]
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Former Branson police chief replaced after quitting

BRANSON, Mo. — Days after former Branson Police Department Chief of Police Jeff Matthews resigned, the city has named its next head of the police. Eric Schmitt, who has been serving as the assistant chief for the BPD since 2017, was announced as the new chief of police at a press conference today. Previously, Schmitt […]
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Police say bomb scare outside Strafford business turned out to be a gun

STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a suspicious package found outside a Strafford business on Tuesday night turned out to be a gun. The Springfield Bomb Squad responded to the parking lot of the Harter House. Investigators say a man wanted to turn in a stolen gun but did not want to take it to the police. So he left it inside a box addressed to the police.
STRAFFORD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Can you I.D. these individuals

MONETT, Mo. — Friday evening, December 2, 2022, Monett Police Dept release information regarding a possible Attempted Robbery in front of the store at Rapid Roberts in their city limits. “Approximately 8 to 8:15 PM. The driver of a red Chevrolet S10 pickup is possibly involved.”. — MONETT PD.
MONETT, MO
houstonherald.com

Multiple charges for woman after accident west of Houston

A woman faces many charges following an accident Tuesday night near Highways 17 and AA west of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Jennifer M. Moebius, 40, of Springfield, was charged with felony habitual DWI, felony resisting arrest, driving while revoked, careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident, failing to register a vehicle and having no insurance.
HOUSTON, MO
KYTV

Pursuit ends in crash at Springfield intersection; driver arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man after a short pursuit led to a crash in Springfield on Monday. Officers began following the driver after reports of him driving erratically at Kimbrough and Bear Boulevard around 11 a.m. Officers located the driver near Kimbrough and Bennett. Officers say he crossed into oncoming traffic near Kimbrough and Sunshine when he hit a driver of an SUV head-on in a low-impact crash.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

Woman dies after struck by trailer-truck

A Mountain Grove woman died late Wednesday night after she was struck by a trailer-truck unit on U.S. 60, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Sgt. Dale Pounds said the eastbound 2007 Kenworth driven by Stephen W. Howell, 39, of Middleton, Tenn., struck the pedestrian in the roadway, Rebecca S. Thompson, 63, of Mountain Grove, at about 11:30 p.m. about one mile west of town.
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy