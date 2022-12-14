Read full article on original website
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
New details in case of missing Samantha Humphrey
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (News10)-During a press conference near a command center set up along the Mohawk River, Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford told reporters that images from security cameras on the night Samantha Humphrey went missing capture her walking near an area along the Mohawk River. However, he says that his detectives have found no images […]
ACSO: Albany man had 6.5k bags of heroin in car
An Albany man, who was recently nabbed on felony drug charges, can add two counts of illegal gun possession to his list, according to Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple.
Lansingburgh trap shooting team growing in popularity
In the afternoon of the fall, or spring high school sports season, you'll find a team from Lansingburgh High School getting shots up. But not the type of shots you're probably thinking of. This is a group that is helping change the landscape of traditional high school athletics - the Lansingburgh trap shooting team.
Lia Cars donates $5,000 to child crisis services
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Things of My Very Own received a significant donation from Lia Cars. The company donating $5,000 towards crisis intervention services for children in 11 counties in our region. The money comes at a time where Things of My Very Own and other not-for-profits are struggling to keep up with rising demand […]
Troopers donate pet food to Hudson animal shelter
The pet food bank at Columbia-Greene Humane Society recently got a big boost, thanks to a donation from the New York State Police.
Investigating Allegations of Drink Druggings in Downtown Saratoga
At the beginning of every new school year, Skidmore College students relish in the last of Saratoga’s summer warmth. In those initial weeks of the semester, academic assignments have not yet accumulated and the weather has not yet been abducted by an autumnal chill. Returning students reunite with friends and spend their Saturday nights at well-loved local venues. Many first-years attend college parties for the first time.
Family of girl who drowned grateful for local support
Support continues to grow for the family of a local girl who drowned on vacation the day before her 18th birthday. Danielle Marceline's mother Christine is now opening up about what happened, and her gratitude for the community's help.
Schenectady, State Police conducting 'enhanced search' for Samantha Humphrey before storm
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Fourteen year old Samantha Humphrey has been missing since November 25th. In that time search crews have been searching the river in the area of Riverside Park in Schenectady where she was last seen. On December 15th, Schenectady Police , with the assistance of State...
Woman Arrested for Robbery in Troy, She Was Living In A Storage Unit?
Is it legal or illegal to live in a storage unit in New York State? I have never given this question much thought before learning that a woman has been arrested after New York State Police found her living in a storage unit in Troy. According to Simply Self Storage,...
Albany police trying to find missing 16-year-old
Albany police are trying to find Na'eem Thompson, 16, who was last seen leaving his home Monday evening on Mount Hope Drive.
Albany Police Warn Anyone Using Facebook Marketplace
The Albany Police sent a message out warning residents about several scams people are reporting on social media sites like Facebook Marketplace and here's what they want you to know. On their Facebook page, the Albany Police chronicled what appears to be an ongoing problem in the area, where people...
Suspect in June fire arraigned on multiple charges
Fulton County District Attorney reports that Thomas Quillan, 48 was brought to court on December 15 on the following charges. The charges resulted from an investigation into a structure fire in June.
Guilty verdicts reached in fatal 2017 Pittsfield shooting
Three people have been convicted in connection to the shooting death of a 22-year-old woman in Pittsfield in 2017.
Police arrest two for drug possession in Glens Falls
Police arrested Christie L. Brown, 37 of Glens Falls and David A. Breault, 42 of Glens Falls on December 13. The pair were allegedly involved in possessing cocaine and heroin.
Colonie Police investigating pedestrian car crash
The Colonie Police Department is currently investigating a pedestrian car accident that occurred on Monday around 4 p.m.
Adam Weitsman no longer plans to buy $17.9 million ‘palazzo’ in Saratoga Springs
Saratoga Springs, N.Y. — Adam Weitsman had entered into a contract agreement to purchase one of the Spa City’s most palatial residential properties without going inside. But now Palazzo Riggi is back on the market after Weitsman got a firsthand look and realized the property failed to strike a chord.
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan mourns loss of her dog
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan' s four-legged friend, Odell, has sadly passed away.
Teen accused of stealing car in Kingsbury
Washington County police arrested Dakotah R. McNabb, 18 on December 13. McNabb was allegedly involved in stealing a car.
VIDEO: Hudson Valley Nursing Home Torn to the Ground
The skyline is transforming once again in the Hudson Valley. A sprawling nursing home has recently been razed to the ground in Hudson, NY... but what's taking its place?. The former Eden Park nursing home was far from the first demolition in the 845 this year. One of Orange County, NY's most beloved farm stands was recently reduced to rubble on Route 9W in Newburgh. The business had been open for over 50 years before the decision was made to downsize and relocate. It's a slightly different situation in Hudson.
Local professor to appear on Jeopardy
Theater Arts for 500! Local assistant professor from Fulton Montgomery Community College (FMCC) is living out his dream appearing on Jeopardy on an upcoming episode.
