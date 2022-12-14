ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Thousands of Taconic Mountain acres added to state forests

By Johan Sheridan
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uWI0i_0jiOlTUS00

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Taconic Ridge State Forest and Berlin State Forest annexed new land, preserving 5,789 acres of wilderness, creating recreational opportunities for nature-lovers, and supporting the local economy. The newly protected critical open-space habitat includes 2,446 acres adjoining Taconic Ridge and 3,343 acres added to Berlin State Forest through a partnership with the Conservation Fund.

New York Gov. Cuomo made the announcement Monday afternoon.

DEC: Trail markers are not souvenirs

“The Taconic Ridge provides stunning, sweeping views of the rich environment, and thanks to our preservation efforts, it will be a destination for New Yorkers for generations to come.”

Andrew M. Cuomo
Governor of new York

These acquisitions double the size of these state forests and allow better connections to recreational resources like the Taconic Crest Trail. Beyond recreation, state forest lands managed by the Department of Environmental Conservation produce timber while protecting watersheds and wildlife habitat, like the tributaries of the Little Hoosic River, a wild trout stream.

The new land is four parcels of Cowee Forest, former privately-owned woodlands scattered around the borders shared by New York, Vermont, and Massachusetts that supported local mills for generations. New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation recently bought the parcels—known as Stickles, Nugent, East Mountain, and Misery Mountain—for $4.85 million from the Environmental Protection Fund.

Black bear illegally killed in Finger Lakes wildlife refuge

The rolling hills and scenic vistas of the Taconic Mountains are crisscrossed by 34 miles of trail. The Rensselaer Plateau supports critical wetland and forest ecosystems, home to diverse wildlife like black bear, fisher, otter, bobcat, and moose.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said, “New Yorkers and visitors alike will have new opportunities for outdoor recreation in the Taconics thanks to these significant acquisitions, which will expand the Capital Region’s State Forests and the many benefits they provide to wildlife, habitat, water quality, and our ongoing fight against climate change.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3obkbJ_0jiOlTUS00
    Parcels of land added to Taconic Ridge and Berlin State Forests. (Department of Environmental Conservation)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z7TFw_0jiOlTUS00
    Preserved acres in the Taconic Mountains / Rensselaer Plateau. (Carl Heilman / Gov. Cuomo’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FtmN0_0jiOlTUS00
    Preserved acres in the Taconic Mountains / Rensselaer Plateau. (Carl Heilman / Gov. Cuomo’s Office)
  • Preserved acres in the Taconic Mountains / Rensselaer Plateau. (Carl Heilman / Gov. Cuomo’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Pmra_0jiOlTUS00
    Preserved acres in the Taconic Mountains / Rensselaer Plateau. (Carl Heilman / Gov. Cuomo’s Office)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
newyorkalmanack.com

11 Nominations for State and National Registers of Historic Places

The New York State Board for Historic Preservation has recommended adding 11 properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. The nominations include a twentieth-century piano player factory in Syracuse, a rare nineteenth-century stone general store in Millville, a historic cemetery in the Town of East Hampton and a historic district in Lansingburgh.
WETM 18 News

State calls on Central Hudson to remedy billing defects

Customers of Hudson Valley utility company Central Hudson Gas and Electric noted an enormous spike in their utility bills in April. Now, after a six-month investigation, an arm of the New York State Public Service Commission has found that the utility allegedly violated regulations, which led to billing errors.
96.1 The Breeze

Big News For Anyone With Snowmobiles In New York State

The Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs have set the official open date as January 2, 2023 for all trails in Erie County, pending sufficient snow cover and conditions. For those who don't love a good snowstorm, the next few weeks are going to be tough across New York State. It is that time of the year that the cold air moves in and the lake effect snows start to pile up. But that is good news for many here in Western New York.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Major News For Electric Customers In New York State

The snow is getting ready to fly in New York State. Portions of the state that are along the Great Lakes may see a couple feet of snow before this storm is over. The worst part of the storm may have come this week already. The freezing rain and ice that we saw this week was rough for the commute and for power lines. But there is a message for those who get their electric from National Grid.
onthewater.com

Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report- December 15, 2022

River fishing has been good for both boat and shore fishermen. Capt. Joe Srouji of Angler’s Edge Outdoors enjoyed a great morning on the water with Jim Kelly and his son, Aidan of Elma over the weekend. It was a short trip because of Aidan’s hockey game, but they scored early, landing seven trout and losing several others while drifting beads and eggs from three-way rigs. Water was a little stained, perfect for Capt. Joe. Meanwhile, Capt. Arnie Jonathan of AJ’s Guide Service did well on Sunday using Kwikfish, paddletails, chartreuse beads, and egg sacs from Artpark to the Niagara Bar. The river was packed with boats taking advantage of the conditions.
WETM 18 News

New York State prepares for winter storm

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Most of New York is expected to receive several inches of snow thanks to a storm that is expected to move in Thursday and last until Saturday. The governor at a press conference at the New York State Capitol urged New Yorkers to be prepared for bad conditions. “As someone from Buffalo, I’m […]
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What Is New York States Famous Issue with Railroad Ties?

Do you have old railroad ties around your house? Maybe they are being used for landscaping? Maybe they are on the border of a garden or doing something greater like holding back dirt in a retaining wall. The railroad ties listed above may or may not be coated with creosote,...
NEW YORK STATE
cnyhomepage.com

1,300 Taconic acres now under DEC conservation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is making moves on a large swath of land across the Taconic Mountains. This week, the organization announced that 1,300 acres would be coming under its protection. The DEC made the announcement on Tuesday, outlining forest and...
BERLIN, NY
WETM 18 News

Governor Hochul signs legislation on animals

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Beginning in January, the New York Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act will go into effect, which will no longer allow the manufacturing and sale of cosmetics that have been tested on animals. “Companies test ingredients on animals. Everyone is familiar with the Draize test, which puts cosmetics in rabbits’ eyes and is painful and mutilating,” […]
IOWA STATE
96.1 The Breeze

Is It Actually Illegal To Drive Without A Front License Plate In New York?

There are a ton of rules you need to follow when it comes to driving in New York. You need to make sure that both the driver and the vehicle are ready for the road. When it comes to driving in New York, one of the biggest "Oh no!" moments comes when you suddenly drive up on a roadblock where they're checking registrations and inspections. You suddenly start to think, "When is the last time I had that taken care of? Is it all up to date?" And it stinks when it isn't. Those two little things can add up some fines and some major inconveniences if they aren't up to date.
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Coldest Christmas In Decades Coming to New York State

We're just over one week away from Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Now is the time when the panic begins to set in for those looking to finish up holiday shopping and start making those last-minute preparations for the holiday parties that are soon going to happen. Knowing what weather...
cnyhomepage.com

DEC Announced Finalization of Two Policies to Implement New York’s Ambitious Proposal to Phase Out Fossil Fuels

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Today, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the finalization of two policies that will help DEC continue to implement the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), an ambitious long-term proposal to phase out fossil fuels usage in New York state households.
NEW YORK STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy