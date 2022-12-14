Read full article on original website
Related
Herald-Journal
Prep girls hoops: Bobcats best Bees, improve to 7-0
SMITHFIELD — Not having the services of standout post player Melanie Hiatt was a potential stumbling block for the Bobcats, but they were undaunted. Sky View scored on its first three possessions of the game to take a lead it would never relinquish and sparkled defensively en route to a 50-36 victory over 5A Box Elder in a non-region girls basketball game Thursday evening at Bobcat Gym.
Comments / 0