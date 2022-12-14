Read full article on original website
BeachBum
5d ago
we bringeth tithe to thy lord. 🙄😮💨 churches now are false places of worship. most pastors line their pockets with the money. i dont remember the bible saying 70/30 split with the pastor getting 70.
YesChef
5d ago
The only thing dumber than a church goer is a church goer who parts with his hard earned money thinking it will buy salvation.
repo man
5d ago
go figure a church ripping you off, they do it everyday, thts where trump got his ideas didlers forever
