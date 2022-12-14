Read full article on original website
benitolink.com
Hollister School District seeks applicants for board vacancy
The Hollister School District announced it is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the Board of Trustees due to a lack of candidates in the 2022 election. The open seat is for Area 1, which encompasses the north-central section of the Hollister district boundaries. The news release said the...
benitolink.com
Hollister releases survey on RV ordinance
The city of Hollister released a survey regarding its recreational vehicle ordinance. The survey is available online and at City Hall, located on 375 Fifth Street, until Jan. 3. The news release said the City Council received a recreational vehicle ordinance report from the Hollister Police Department on Dec. 5....
benitolink.com
Supervisors approve $2.24 million advance to Hazel Hawkins
Mary Casillas, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital interim CEO, warned the supervisors if the hospital closed the county would be responsible for the cost of transporting people to hospitals in other counties. Photo by John Chadwell. Supervisor Kollin Kosmicki wanted to not only deny the $7.8 million loan but keep county...
benitolink.com
Gavilan trustees OKs cost limit for San Benito County campus
Site of the proposed future Gavilan College campus in San Benito County at the corner of Fairview Road and Highway 25. Photo by Noe Magaña. At their Dec. 13 meeting the Gavilan College Board of Trustees approved the guaranteed maximum price (GMP) of $43,824,685 for the San Benito County Campus. This price, which is the limit a contractor can charge for work, includes two items of additional scope: a septic system and roadway construction of Cielo Vista extension and associated utility work.
benitolink.com
Board of Supervisors to consider financial assistance to hospital
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital interim CEO Mary Casillas told the San Benito County Board of Supervisor that all options are on the table to save the hospital from bankruptcy. Photo by John Chadwell. Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital Interim CEO Mary Casillas and bankruptcy attorney Michael Sweet asked the San Benito...
benitolink.com
Hazel Hawkins initiates cost-cutting and savings measures
This news release was provided by Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital on Dec. 16, 2022. Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital (HHMH) is taking significant steps to cut costs to remain operational and as it continues to search for bridge funding and partners willing to facilitate a long-term restructuring plan. The cost-cutting measures do not affect the quality of patient care being delivered, including emergency services.
montereycountyweekly.com
A pickleball controversy in Seaside has escalated into litigation, and now mediation.
It might not be the first battle of the pickleball wars in Monterey County, but it’s the first one that ended up in a courtroom, and so far the score is: Pickleball players – 1; upset neighbor – 0. The dispute is centered around pickleball play –...
montereycountyweekly.com
Monterey County hires Sonia De La Rosa as new top staffer.
Monterey County's new top staffer, Sonia De La Rosa, is returning home. That was the theme of remarks on Tuesday, Dec. 13 by all five county supervisors before casting their unanimous vote to hire De La Rosa as the next county administrative officer (CAO). A Monterey County native who remembers working in agricultural fields as a child, she is returning after 24 years working for Fresno County, most recently as deputy county administrative officer.
Lake County News
Scotts Valley Pomo tribe plans to turn Lucerne Hotel into homeless facility
LUCERNE, Calif. — Concerns and many unanswered questions are arising over the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians’ plan to turn the historic Lucerne Hotel into a homeless housing facility with a multimillion dollar state grant that the tribe received after claiming the Lake County Office of Education is partnering with it on the project.
KSBW.com
This endangered plant can only be found in Monterey County
MARINA, Calif. — Marina's city council held a special meeting Tuesday to discuss conservation plans for the endangered Monterey Gilia, a small flowering plant that's valued for its rarity but has been standing in the way of city development plans for years. The plant can only be seen around...
hoodline.com
San Jose becomes the biggest city in the U.S. to eliminate minimum parking requirements for new buildings
In an effort to save space and reduce its dependability on cars, San Jose has become the biggest city in the U.S. to eliminate minimum parking requirements for new developments. The City Council voted on December 6th to ditch the decades-old law that required developers to add a certain number of parking spaces depending on what they were building. Now, it will be up to developers to decide how much parking their designs will require, if any at all. Changing the rule is expected to help the city build more housing and lower greenhouse gases.
NBC Bay Area
Inside the Anderson Dam Reconstruction Project in South Bay
The Santa Clara Valley Water District shut down its largest reservoir, Anderson Dam in 2020 as the state was slipping into a deepening drought. Anderson Dam is in Morgan Hill and was built in 1950, which was part of the problem. Anderson also did not meet state seismic safety standards and needed a major retrofit.
Minimum wage set to increase in 2023
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Starting January 1, minimum wage will be $15.50 per hour for all employers. KION checked in Frank Savino, the owner of Aquablue Skin and Body Spa. Savino’s owned his business for almost two decades. Savino’s been preparing and planning for the wage increase. Small business loans during the pandemic and keeping The post Minimum wage set to increase in 2023 appeared first on KION546.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Santa Clara County (CA) Businesses Donate Nearly 5 Million Pounds of Surplus Food to People in Need Under New State Law
Businesses in Santa Clara County donated nearly 5 million pounds of surplus food to local food recovery organizations during the first half of 2022, showing major progress in implementing a new state law designed to combat climate change and reduce food insecurity by diverting food from landfills. The total amount of food recovered jumps to more than 9 million pounds when counting donations that Santa Clara County food recovery organizations gathered from businesses outside the county.
KSBW.com
Hollister announces road closures for repairs
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The city of Hollister has announced that they will have a road closure starting Dec. 14, starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. According to officials, the road that will be closing is South Street to Westbound traffic at San Benito street. Crews say...
benitolink.com
Fred Sanchez
Fred Sanchez passed away in Hollister, CA at the age of 66. The arrangements are pending at this time.
KSBW.com
Anderson Dam one steps closer to being seismically safe
MORGAN HILL, Calif. — Valley Water unveiled its tunnel project update at the Anderson Dam in Morgan Hill, on Thursday. The construction of the project took place in November as Valley Water reached a projected milestone when crews began excavating a new outlet tunnel that ran roughly 20-feet in diameter.
Gilroy Dispatch
Gilroy Police holding DUI checkpoint
The Gilroy Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) and driver’s license checkpoint on Dec. 16 from 6pm to 1am at an undisclosed location within the city. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of the...
benitolink.com
Edward S. Ballesteros
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Edward S. Ballesteros, bid him a final farewell on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the age of 94. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ruby, and son Mitchell, along with his parents and all his siblings. He is survived by his children, Charlotte (Samuel) Gutierrez, Roberta (Philip) Gracia, Arnold (Stephanie) Ballesteros, Zenida (Jess) Perez. Five grandchildren, Adrianna, Arnold Jr., April, Jessica, and Alyssa, three great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.
San Jose tees up huge housing development at site of former Pleasant Hills Golf Course
THE SAN JOSE City Council has opened the door for a developer who wants to build thousands of homes on a massive former golf course on the East Side. In a unanimous decision last week, the council voted to loosen traffic impact policies and pave a path for possible development on large parcels of private recreation lands, including the 114-acre former Pleasant Hills Golf Course.
