Read full article on original website
Related
Knicks stretch winning streak to six, beat Bulls again
RJ Barrett scored 27 points and Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes chipped in 22 apiece as the visiting New York
Magic get by Celtics for 5th straight win
Moritz Wagner scored 25 points and Paolo Banchero added 20 as the Orlando Magic earned a 117-109 road win over
Bulls Run Off Home Floor in Fourth Quarter by Rival Knicks
10 observations: Bulls suffer second half rout to Knicks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls were run off their home court by the New York Knicks Friday night, losing the second half 56-38 en route to a 114-91 loss. They have now lost six of their last...
Knicks launch 3s, beat Bulls 114-91 for 6th straight victory
CHICAGO (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 27 points and the New York Knicks again used 3-point shooting to beat the Chicago Bulls, 114-91 on Friday night to sweep the two-game set and run their winning streak to six. Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes each added 22 points to help...
Bulls Waive Kostas Antetokounmpo, Sign Carlik Jones to Two-Way Deal
Bulls waive Antetokounmpo, sign Jones to two-way deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls made a minor roster tweak Friday evening. In corresponding moves, the team waived forward Kostas Antetokounmpo and signed point guard Carlik Jones to a two-way contract. Previously, Antetokounmpo had filled the team's second...
Tom Thibodeau Believes Bulls Should Retire Derrick Rose's Jersey Number
Thibodeau believes Bulls should retire Rose's jersey originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Asked if he believes the Chicago Bulls should one day retire Derrick Rose's jersey No. 1, Tom Thibodeau first qualified by saying the question is best directed to the Bulls organization. But the former Bulls head coach...
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Ryan Chiaverini: December 16, 2022
The Bears take on the team with the best record in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles, this week at Soldier Field.
NHL discussing extending regular-season schedule to rejuvenate division rivalries
According to a report from Sportico, the NHL is looking for a way to rejuvenate division rivalries throughout the league and has discussed possibly extending its regular season schedule from 82 to 84 games. Nowadays, divisional opponents play one another only three or four times. Per the Sportico report, schedule...
Podcast: Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews Approaching 1,000 NHL Games Together
Podcast: Kane, Toews approaching 1,000 NHL games together originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau reflect on Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews approaching 1,000 career NHL games together. The guys also share their thoughts on the five-forward power-play unit, Alex Ovechkin's historic night at the United Center, four Blackhawks prospects named to Team Canada's World Juniors roster and which Chicago celebrity they'd want to be part of the Blackhawks' ownership group.
10 Observations: Blackhawks Drop 9th Straight at Home to Golden Knights
10 observations: Hawks drop 9th straight at home to Vegas originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks fell to the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 at the United Center on Thursday. Here are 10 observations from the loss:. 1. The Blackhawks were 4-2-1 with a goal differential of +2 in...
Alex Ovechkin Makes NHL History, Scores 800th Goal Against Blackhawks
Ovechkin makes NHL history, scores 800th goal against Blackhawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The thought of anyone sniffing a Wayne Gretzky record seems unthinkable, but Alex Ovechkin is knocking on the door of NHL history. And he made it again on Tuesday. Ovechkin became the third player in...
Justin Fields Misses Bears Practice With Illness
Justin Fields misses Bears practice with illness originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields missed Bears practice on Wednesday due to an illness, and he’s officially day-to-day moving forward. “He’s feeling better every single day,” Matt Eberflus said. Eberflus said it’s “looking positive” that Fields will...
Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson Reaggravates Ankle, Questionable for Friday
Tyler Johnson reaggravates ankle, questionable for Friday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson reaggravated his left ankle in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Vegas and is listed as questionable for Friday vs. Minnesota. Johnson logged 11:43 of ice time on Thursday and did not play in the...
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews Congratulate Alex Ovechkin on 800 NHL Goals
Kane, Toews congratulate Ovechkin on 800 NHL goals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Alex Ovechkin made history on Tuesday at the United Center, becoming the third player ever to hit the 800-goal mark. And he did it by recording a hat trick. After the game, Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
102K+
Followers
84K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0