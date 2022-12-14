Michelle Obama Pops in White-Hot Suit & Sneakers With Oprah in Mustard Blazer on ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour

Michelle Obama was sharply suited during her “The Light We Carry” book tour in Los Angeles this week, along with a special guest: none other than Oprah Winfrey.

In a new video shared on Instagram , Obama posed with Winfrey in a dynamic suited outfit on Wednesday morning. Styled by Meredith Koop, the former first lady ‘s ensemble featured an oversized white blazer atop a matching curved top, tucked into a set of wide-legged cargo trousers. Completing her attire was a set of gold metal floral statement earrings.

Oprah was similarly dressed in a monochrome outfit, pairing a mustard-yellow double-breasted suit with a matching turtleneck sweater and pearl drop earrings.

When it came to footwear, Obama wore a set of white sneakers. Though her style was not fully visible, the “Becoming” author ‘s set appeared to feature white rounded leather uppers with matching exaggerated soles. It’s likely the set was finished with monochrome laces, giving her outfit an easygoing, streamlined finish regardless. Meanwhile, Oprah chose cream-colored pointy boots to elevate her outfit.

This wasn’t Obama’s first instance wearing dynamic new outfits while on tour. On Tuesday, she posed with moderator Michele Norris — in a pair of Balmain jeans and a Marine Serre dress as a top, paired with cherry-red Stuart Weitzman booties .

When it comes to shoes, Obama’s pairs range from preppy to bold. The former first lady often wears glamorous and chic heels for formal and speaking events, ranging from Jimmy Choo peep-toed styles to neon Stuart Weitzman pumps and sequined Balenciaga boots. She’s also known for incorporating affordable shoes into her wardrobe from brands like Zara and Converse. When off-duty, Obama frequently wears leather sneakers, sandals and sharp flats.

