Inez Johnson, 94, departed for Heaven early on the morning of December 9, 2022. She passed away from natural causes. Inez was a long-time resident of Timbo and Mountain View. Her immediate family wishes to thank her nephews, Larry and Lowen Hull, for all they did that allowed her to stay in her home. It would not have been possible without their help, and it meant the world to extremely independent Inez to be able to be in her home for the last few years.

TIMBO, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO