Kait 8
25-year holiday tradition leads to smiles in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Winter Wonderland in Jonesboro has been in Allison Burton’s family for years. She said after she last helped organize it back in 2006, she knew when she got her chance again, she would make it better than ever. That is exactly what Burton has...
Kait 8
New “pocket park” coming to Hardy
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - Hardy Mayor Ernie Rose has weeks left in office, but before his term is over, he has one more project to get started. A pocket park, which is a smaller form of a park, will be built on the south side of Main Street. He says...
Kait 8
Dec. 14: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Waking up this morning to some fog/mist and warm temperatures. Temperatures as you head to work and school will be warmer than when you head home. We will see rain showers return by the mid-morning hours and stick with us right up to that drive home.
whiterivernow.com
Sulphur Rock Elementary dedicates playground to longtime employee
A new playground at Sulphur Rock Elementary has been dedicated to a longtime employee, and the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion. Following the retirement of Sulphur Rock Elementary’s Johnnie Moore, a group of Sulphur Rock parents come forward with an idea...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Ermer ”E.O.” Huddleston, Jr.
Ermer ”E.O.” Huddleston, Jr., 85, of Batesville, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022. He was born August 6, 1937, in Moro, Arkansas to Ermer Overton Huddleston, Sr., and Ruby Pauline Huddleston. Ermer retired from Southwest Junior High School in Little Rock as a band director. He was...
whiterivernow.com
Citizens Bank, Batesville Schools honor Beth McSpadden for going ‘Above & Beyond’
Featured image: Citizen Bank’s Landon Downing with Batesville Schools’ Beth McSpadden. Beth McSpadden, food service program purchasing assistant, has been named the recipient of the December “Citizens Bank Above & Beyond Award.”. Putting Students First for 18 years, Beth’s dedication is an essential piece to the puzzle...
whiterivernow.com
Southside Southerner bowling results
Southside vs Concord Bowling at Hollywood Bowl in Batesville, Tuesday, Dec. 14. Boys Matches: Southside-13. Concord-0. Singles Matches: Southside won 525-429, 461-375, 463-281, and 460-405. Bakers Matches: Southside won 202-105 and 181-146. For Southside, Cayden Bowren led with high games of 231 and 229. Tyler Jones had a 196, Braxton...
whiterivernow.com
Citizens Bank promotes Aaron Herndon to Assistant Vice President Consumer Loan Officer
Citizens Bank, headquartered in Batesville, has announced the promotion of Aaron Herndon (pictured) to Assistant Vice President Consumer Loan Officer in the lending department. “Aaron has always been a key leader here at our headquarters,” said Jeffrey Freiert, Batesville city president. “His knowledge and expertise will continue to play an...
whiterivernow.com
Authorities still on lookout for missing Clinton, Ark. woman
Authorities are still looking for a Clinton, Ark. woman who has been missing since late August. Chelsea Woods, 38, has been missing since Aug. 28, 2022. According to a Fox 16 news report in October, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department’s incident report quoted witnesses saying Woods was “talking all sorts of crazy and she ran out the door into the woods,” near her home on Aug. 28.
whiterivernow.com
UACCB pins 2022 registered nursing students
The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville (UACCB) registered nursing students were honored at a pinning ceremony on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. In addition to receiving their nursing pins, awards were presented to several outstanding students. Academic Awards were presented to Charity Linderman and K-Leigh Smith. Community Service Awards...
Kait 8
‘I’m scared to drive on 49′: Drivers react to recent crashes
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - One stretch of highway in Northeast Arkansas driven by thousands of drivers daily has created a scare recently. In the past week, at least two crashes have happened on Highway 49 between Brookland and the Craighead County line, one of those deadly. This comes after we...
Kait 8
Northbound Hwy 141 blocked by crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Parts of Highway 141 in Craighead County are blocked by a two-vehicle crash. According to the sheriff’s office a truck pulling a camper overturned near County Road 714 and Northwood Drive around 5:00 Thursday evening. The sheriff’s office said one other vehicle was involved in the crash.
thefabricator.com
Colson Group completes new manufacturing facility
Colson Group, a manufacturer of standard and custom application caster and wheel products, has completed the construction of a 146,640-sq.-ft. manufacturing facility in Jonesboro, Ark. The project, which includes investments in plating, welding, and stamping capabilities, have increased production efficiency and output. Popular casters can be produced more quickly, and...
Kait 8
Earthquake recorded near Arkansas-Missouri border
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A small earthquake struck Wednesday morning in Randolph County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.1 earthquake on Dec. 14 at 12:14 a.m. The earthquake happened 17.2 kilometers (10.7 miles) west-northwest of Maynard, or about 43.1 miles northwest of Paragould. The USGS reported the...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Jennifer Suzette (Collier) Porter
Jennifer Suzette (Collier) Porter of Largo, Florida, formerly of Newport, Arkansas, departed this life on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the age of 66. She was born January 20, 1956, in Newport, the daughter of Dr. J.D. and Laura (Henson) Collier. Mrs. Porter attended Arkansas Tech, transferring to the University...
whiterivernow.com
Merchants and Planters’ Gowen elected Board Chair on Banking Board of Regents
Jim Gowen Jr., CEO of Newport’s Merchants and Planters Bank has been elected to serve as Board Chair on The Paul W. Barret Jr. School of Banking’s 2022-2023 Board of Regents. Gowen’s position on the Board of Regents is amongst some of the leading bank professionals from around...
Kait 8
Crews “following every lead” to find missing Search and Rescue dog
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The search continues for a piece of the Sharp County Search and Rescue Team. The group’s tracking dog “Radar” went missing on Saturday, Dec. 3 when he escaped after a gate was left open. Radar’s handler, Dave Gruger, said he has searched...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Inez Johnson
Inez Johnson, 94, departed for Heaven early on the morning of December 9, 2022. She passed away from natural causes. Inez was a long-time resident of Timbo and Mountain View. Her immediate family wishes to thank her nephews, Larry and Lowen Hull, for all they did that allowed her to stay in her home. It would not have been possible without their help, and it meant the world to extremely independent Inez to be able to be in her home for the last few years.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Roger Kenneth Dodd
Roger Kenneth Dodd of Swifton, Arkansas, departed this life on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the age of 71. He was born April 24, 1951, at Leavenworth, Kansas, the son of Theodore “Sonny” and Della (Kramer) Dodd. Mr. Dodd was a retired construction worker, who enjoyed working on...
Kait 8
FUMC votes to disaffiliate for second time following denial
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Despite its conference leaders voting down its application to disaffiliate, First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro plans to continue the fight. On Thursday, Dec. 15, the church voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church denomination for a second time, with 635 people voting not to remain a part of UMC.
