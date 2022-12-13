Read full article on original website
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
Disney Has Bad News For Marvel, Star Wars Fans
It's no secret that the last few years have seen a boom in the production of movies and television shows. Thanks to the presence of streaming platforms, audiences have more options than ever when it comes to choosing what to watch. As soon as vaccines made it possible for production studios to pick back up after the covid-19 lockdown, there was a surge in original content.
‘Avatar 4’ Script Got Zero Studio Notes and Left Executives Saying ‘Holy F—,’ Says James Cameron
James Cameron said at the start of November that his “Avatar” franchise might end after three films depending on box office results, but he’s already touting his planned fourth installment as the most nuts of them all. Speaking to Collider about “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Cameron revealed that the “Avatar 4” script was the first “Avatar” sequel not to receive a single note from studio executives. “I can’t tell you the details, but all I can say is that when I turned in the script for [‘The Way of Water’], the studio gave me three pages of notes,” Cameron...
HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery Combined Streaming Service Set To Be Named "Max"
Warner Bros. Discovery is on track to formally launch a new name and platform for its upcoming joint streaming service that combines the preexisting HBO Max with Discovery+. The news was first revealed back in August this year, claiming that HBO Max and Discovery+ is merging into one streaming giant.
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, December 7
The Boss Baby is back, and he has some business ideas for Santa Claus. The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus, a new Christmas special, has entered Netflix's daily Top 10 movies chart on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in the No. 10 spot, and we expect it will rise a little bit over the next few days. Kids love the Boss Baby. The special and 2016 animated family film Storks are the only new titles on either of the charts today. Wednesday is still No. 1 on the TV chart, and Bullet Train remains in the top spot on the movies chart.
Netflix’s new No 1 film is a strange, schlocky B-movie. Here’s why that’s a good thing
Why are people so frigid when it comes to foreign films? When Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, upon receiving a Golden Globe for his 2019 drama Parasite, spoke wryly about overcoming “the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles”, his words were tinged with a long-held truth. For many people, foreign cinema has always been a daunting proposition, a confection to be enjoyed by snobs and dyed-in-the-wool cinephiles. “Foreign film” is, of course, an umbrella term too wide to be useful: works of accessible pop entertainment like Seven Samurai or Playtime are lumped in with challenging arthouse fare like Jeanne Dielman. But it’s a...
New movies 2023: the biggest upcoming releases heading to theaters soon
Compared to 2022's equivalent, the list of headline-grabbing new movies in 2023 is almost lackuster – but that's not to say there are no feature-length adventures to get excited about in the coming months. In truth, the last few years of post-pandemic cinema have been so good that we're...
Amazon Studios in Culver City: The Future of Filmmaking is Here
This isn't your father's movie studio, and certainly not your grandfather's movie studio, either. According to the Los Angeles Times, filmmakers, directors, and special effects artists recently gathered to celebrate Amazon Studios’ new 34,000-square-foot virtual production stage in Culver City, California.
Is ‘The Whale’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
After a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival and a viral video of Brendan Fraser‘s tearful reaction, The Whale marks the actor’s highly anticipated comeback performance. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale follows a 600-pound reclusive English teacher, played by Fraser, who is slowly binge-eating...
The best family movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime
What does Amazon Prime Video offer that the whole family can watch? Here are 15 recommendations.
James Cameron Claims His Avatar 4 Script Was Met With No Notes From Studio Execs
When "Avatar" premiered on cinema screens across the world in late 2009, it was hard to imagine the records the film would go on to break. Most impressively, the motion-capture extravaganza went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time. Cameron simply swapped out movies to see one of his directed efforts maintain the title of top-earning North American box office gross as the feature replaced 1997's "Titanic" (per IGN). Although the domestic record would be broken, the director of "The Terminator," "Aliens," and "The Abyss" established himself as a studio titan with indie film sensibilities. "Avatar" is more than just a mindless sci-fi epic; the movie is filled with important themes concerning our own relationship with the natural world.
James Cameron Intros ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ At London World Premiere: “To Me Tonight Is Not About A New ‘Avatar’, It’s About Cinema” – Watch The Video
Almost 13 years to the day after James Cameron unveiled his 3D sci-fi epic Avatar in London’s Leicester Square, the filmmaker is back in town to present the world premiere of sequel Avatar: The Way of Water. Attendees to Tuesday’s massive undertaking including director/producer/co-writer Cameron, producer Jon Landau and cast members Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet strolled a blue carpet laid out in the square ahead of the premiere this evening. RELATED: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ World Premiere – Photo Gallery The 20th Century Studios picture is actually screening simultaneously in two cinemas in Leicester...
'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' is now available to watch at home — here's how to stream the new stop-motion musical
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. A new adaptation of "Pinocchio" is now available to watch on Netflix. The stop-motion musical reimagines the classic tale through the unique lens of filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. Netflix plans start at $7/month and go up to $20/month...
9 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and Disney Plus (Nov. 18-20)
Our guide on what to watch this week, including Disenchanted, Dead to Me and A Christmas Story Christmas
New Movies Shake Up The Box Office On A Slow Thanksgiving Weekend, But Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Still Reigns
A handful of new movies hit theaters for Thanksgiving week, but Wakanda Forever stayed at No. 1 after a disappointing showing for Strange World.
