Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pflugerville ISD parents concerned about possible school closures
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Some Pflugerville ISD parents are concerned about school closures that the district is considering. A viewer reached out to KVUE to say that parents are "outraged" after they reportedly learned that the district is considering closing three schools, including Pflugerville Elementary School, the district's oldest elementary school.
New Belton ISD elementary school to be named after longtime district employee
The James L. Burrell elementary school is currently being built in the northern part of the district at 8104 Glade Drive in Temple, Texas.
fox44news.com
Belton ISD approves new courses for ’23-’24 school year
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Belton Independent School District students will have the opportunity to take nine new courses next school year – ranging from computer networking to new world languages and Advanced Placement and Special Education options. The Board of Trustees approved the courses at its regular...
Temple ISD Educators earn National Board Certification, the first in the district
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is a previous segment on education in Temple. Two Temple Independent School District educators have made history as the first in the district to receive 2022 National Board Certifications from the National Board of Professional Teaching Standards (NBPTS). Educators, JoMeka...
Local fraternity gives back by mentoring young men across Central Texas
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen-Fort Hood Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity serves as mentors to young boys in Bell, McLennan and Coryell County. They spoke with Texas Today anchor Jasmin Caldwell about how the Killeen-Fort Hood Kappa League program helps to empower at-risk youth in the community. The program also help kids make positive life choices that may enable them.
Staff member fired after recording device found in Del Valle school bathroom
A "non-teaching" staff member was fired from a Del Valle ISD school after a recording device was found in a faculty bathroom, a district spokesperson told KXAN.
Speed limit increase on Rosewood Drive in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen has approved and installed a higher speed limit sign on Rosewood Drive. At the Killeen City Council meeting on Dec. 13, councilmembers unanimously decided to increase the speed limit from 35 to 45 miles per hour. A traffic study on Rosewood Drive...
Burnet CISD confirms student died in Wednesday car crash
“We want to help our students and staff deal with and process through their emotions,” the statement said.
dailytrib.com
Quest High School student killed in car accident; memorial Dec. 20
A vehicle accident claimed the life of 16-year-old Logan Hanson of Bertram, a student at Quest High School in Burnet. The wreck happened on Texas 29 in Buchanan Dam on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 14. A memorial service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home...
Copperas Cove to host in-house job fair in January
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The City of Copperas Cove and the Human Resources Department will be hosting an in-house job fair in January. The fair will take place on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2023, at the Public Library located at 501 S. Main St. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be targeted at attracting and recruiting new employees to City positions.
fox44news.com
Belton mayor encouraging Texans to ‘End the Streak’
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter is the latest public official to help the Texas Department of Transportation End the Streak. TxDOT says December is one of the darker months of the year – pedestrian traffic deaths are higher during the darker months of fall and winter. In front of the Bell County Courthouse, Belton Mayor Carpenter urged Texans to be more aware of bike-riders and pedestrians on roadways.
Meta puts construction pause on $800M Temple data center
TEMPLE, Texas — Construction of Meta's $800 million Hyperscale Data Center in Temple has been put on hold, according to a company spokesperson. In a statement to 6 News, Melanie Roe wrote:. "In order to best serve our needs for the future, we have decided to change the design...
fox44news.com
Groundbreaking to be held for Temple Animal Shelter project
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A groundbreaking ceremony will be held this Monday for the Temple Animal Shelter renovation project. This event will take place at the Temple Animal Shelter, located at 620 Mama Dog Circle. It is free and open to the public. The City of Temple says...
Devarjaye Daniel to be sworn into multiple Central Texas police departments
KILLEEN, Texas — 11-year-old Devarjaye Daniel has been sworn into over 600 police departments across America over the past few years, and on Thursday, he will join a few more. On Thursday, Dec. 15, Daniel will be sworn into the Killeen Police Department in a special ceremony, alongside the...
hellogeorgetown.com
The Caring Place Announces Changes in Fresh Food for Families Program
Fresh Food for Families, a program of the Central Texas Food Bank, offers free produce in The Caring Place drive through at 2000 Railroad Avenue on the 1st, 3rd and 5th Monday of the month between 9 and 10 a.m. Due to enrollment updates at the Central Texas Food Bank, all participants will need to present The Caring Place’s Food Pantry card to receive food through this program.
RG3 gives back to kids in Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Robert Griffin III Foundation is sending 25 members of the Copperas Cove Boys & Girls Club on a Walmart Shopping spree on Thursday, Dec. 15. Each of the 25 members will receive a $200 gift card donated by the foundation to spend in the store.
fox44news.com
Pick up some free ‘Clothing for Christmas’
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco community can pick up some free “Clothing for Christmas.”. This event is hosted by L.O.U.D. Ministries and will take place this Sunday, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., at the Olive Branch Christian Fellowship – located at 1101 Columbus Avenue in Waco. Refreshments will also be served!
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Lampasas mourns loss of community member
Pat Morin was a man known for his integrity, work ethic and dedication to his family, friends and community. As the owner of City Automotive Services, he adhered to the values of being reliable and honest. Morin was just beginning to take life at a slower pace when he was struck and killed while rendering aid to a stranded motorist. Morin’s daughter, Bethany Hair, said he spoke to her recently…
fox44news.com
Waco restaurant recovering after fire
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A well-known Waco restaurant needs your help during its time of need. An electrical fire sparked in the building of the TruJamaica restaurant in East Waco on December 8. The fire was smoldering for hours and left significant damage to the kitchen, dining room and roof areas. No injuries have been reported due to the fire happening after-hours.
Nationwide Report
1 Student Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Burnet (Burnet, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Burnet on Wednesday. The crash happened in Burnet. According to the reports, an unknown vehicle and an unknown student were involved in the collision.
Comments / 0