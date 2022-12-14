ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

NEWS10 ABC

New details in case of missing Samantha Humphrey

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (News10)-During a press conference near a command center set up along the Mohawk River, Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford told reporters that images from security cameras on the night Samantha Humphrey went missing capture her walking near an area along the Mohawk River. However, he says that his detectives have found no images […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Lia Cars donates $5,000 to child crisis services

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Things of My Very Own received a significant donation from Lia Cars. The company donating $5,000 towards crisis intervention services for children in 11 counties in our region. The money comes at a time where Things of My Very Own and other not-for-profits are struggling to keep up with rising demand […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
skidmorenews.com

Investigating Allegations of Drink Druggings in Downtown Saratoga

At the beginning of every new school year, Skidmore College students relish in the last of Saratoga’s summer warmth. In those initial weeks of the semester, academic assignments have not yet accumulated and the weather has not yet been abducted by an autumnal chill. Returning students reunite with friends and spend their Saturday nights at well-loved local venues. Many first-years attend college parties for the first time.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Daily Voice

I-84 Crash Kills 69-Year-Old In Greenville

A tractor-trailer driver was killed in the area after losing control of his rig and jack-knifing the 2014 Freightliner he was driving. The crash took place in Greene County around 6:40 p.m., on I-84 in the town of Greenville. According to Trooper Steven Nevel, Timothy J. Suer, age 69, of...
GREENVILLE, NY
Q 105.7

Albany Police Warn Anyone Using Facebook Marketplace

The Albany Police sent a message out warning residents about several scams people are reporting on social media sites like Facebook Marketplace and here's what they want you to know. On their Facebook page, the Albany Police chronicled what appears to be an ongoing problem in the area, where people...
ALBANY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

VIDEO: Hudson Valley Nursing Home Torn to the Ground

The skyline is transforming once again in the Hudson Valley. A sprawling nursing home has recently been razed to the ground in Hudson, NY... but what's taking its place?. The former Eden Park nursing home was far from the first demolition in the 845 this year. One of Orange County, NY's most beloved farm stands was recently reduced to rubble on Route 9W in Newburgh. The business had been open for over 50 years before the decision was made to downsize and relocate. It's a slightly different situation in Hudson.
HUDSON, NY
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
