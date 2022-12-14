ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Sprinkles, flurries, and much colder air on the way

So far for the month of December, our temperatures have trended well above climatological norms, but big changes are upon us as we head into the back half of the month. For today, temperatures will still top out right near normal in the upper 30s to near 40, but we will be breezy, and even gusty at times, giving us a bit of a wind chill. We will also see a few light and spotty showers at times, coming in the form of a wintry mix. That is mainly during the early morning, then evening and overnight hours.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Colder weather, slight chance of snow: Northeast Ohio’s weeked forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rain could possibly give way to snow showers this weekend in parts of Northeast Ohio. The National Weather Service’s forecast for the next few days calls for highs in the mid 30s on Friday and around 30 on Saturday and Sunday. Lows in the 20s are expected each night. While Friday could see a few more raindrops, a chance for snow also exists, especially after 5 p.m. as temperatures drop. Snow shower chances continue on into Saturday, while Sunday will be mostly cloudy, but could have a bit of sunshine as well.
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 16, 2022

Colder air taking control in our forecast pattern. We will be working through a chilly finish to the week and weekend with clouds and some sun. Strong low pressure continue to work slowly through the Upper Midwest and will try and exit the Great Lakes on sunday. The circulation around that low will bring clouds and snow showers to WI, MI and Ontario over the next 2-3 days, and down in Ohio we will have to watch for thicker clouds and a few flurries or isolated snow showers. The best chance of that comes later tonight and the first half of tomorrow in areas from US 30 north. Temps will be below normal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Rain tonight followed by colder temps for Columbus area

Tonight: Rain showers, winds, and temps increase, low 41 (early) Thursday: Early-mid morning rain showers, mostly cloudy, high 51. Saturday: Mostly cloudy, few flurries, colder, high 34. Sunday: Partly sunny, high 32. FORECAST DISCUSSION:. Good Wednesday Evening,. It has been a fairly gray day with scattered rain showers ahead of...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Heavy midweek showers arrive, ahead of big weekend cooldown

After a few hours of sunshine yesterday, the gray weather returns, and so does the rain. Starting this morning with some light, scattered activity arriving around the timing of the morning commute, and then arriving in several waves throughout the day. The heaviest showers pick up this evening and overnight, with some periods of heavy downpours. We will also be windy overnight, with gusts as high as about 30 MPH. Highs Wednesday will be in the middle 40s.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF

Next System to Move on Through

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy skies for our day today. High temperatures will be a bit spread out, but overall around 42-44 degrees. Some spots may sit as warm as 48 like down into St. Marys and as cool as 39 up into Carrollton. A few spotty showers are possible beginning around 10pm, but most of the rain won’t move in until after midnight.
SAINT MARYS, WV
sciotopost.com

Possibility of a White Christmas is Increasing

OHIO – One of the biggest questions that is asked during the Christmas season every year, everyone seems to want the white stuff for just one special week. It appears as though a weather pattern will be developing across the U.S. that points toward a strong chance for snow developing around the Christmas period. A long-range forecast issued by NOAA every Friday forecasts a wintry pattern developing sometime in the second half of December. Their extended forecast calls for a wintery mix the week of Christmas but has not exactly defined Christmas day yet.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio to see wet weather from Winter Storm Diaz

Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – Winter Storm Diaz is under way for the Central Portions of the United States and will continue on a track with blizzard like conditions and high snowfall rates even through the Rocky Mountain region. In the South, they experienced severe weather, tornado watches, & warnings along Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio towns to visit during the holiday season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio is home to a number of towns celebrating the holiday season with unique attractions, light displays and performances. NBC4 has collected a list of the best areas in the Buckeye State for experiencing the holiday season. Findlay One hour and 45 minutes northwest of central Ohio, downtown Findlay is decorated […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Brooks Running to more than double Central Ohio presence with move to 600K SF building at Rickenbacker Logistics Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A running performance retailer is relocating its distribution center to a new facility that will more than double its Central Ohio presence. Seattle-based Brooks Running, currently located at 2829 Rohr Road in Groveport, will move to nearby 10302 Transport St. in the second quarter of 2023. The company will […]
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Which Columbus stores are closed on Christmas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A number of grocery stores and retailers across central Ohio are closing their doors for Christmas. Find which shops are closed near you below. View which stores and restaurants are open on Christmas here. AldiAldi locations are closed on major holidays, including Thanksgiving and Christmas. Barnes & Noble Barnes & Noble […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From “Elf The Musical” and “The Nutcracker” to the Blue Jackets, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic: Dec. 17 A showcase of the top high school boys’ basketball teams. Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 11 a.m. “Beaus and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio sees 3-week streak above 15,000 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 16,719 new COVID-19 cases, maintaining a nearly-doubled case count compared to last month. The heightened case rate carrying through the middle of December is still a smaller case rate than the last two years' holiday seasons. ODH's latest coronavirus report was a bump […]
OHIO STATE

