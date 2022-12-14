Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
5 Great Steak Places To Visit In Ohio During Christmas SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus
Sprinkles, flurries, and much colder air on the way
So far for the month of December, our temperatures have trended well above climatological norms, but big changes are upon us as we head into the back half of the month. For today, temperatures will still top out right near normal in the upper 30s to near 40, but we will be breezy, and even gusty at times, giving us a bit of a wind chill. We will also see a few light and spotty showers at times, coming in the form of a wintry mix. That is mainly during the early morning, then evening and overnight hours.
Colder weather, slight chance of snow: Northeast Ohio’s weeked forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rain could possibly give way to snow showers this weekend in parts of Northeast Ohio. The National Weather Service’s forecast for the next few days calls for highs in the mid 30s on Friday and around 30 on Saturday and Sunday. Lows in the 20s are expected each night. While Friday could see a few more raindrops, a chance for snow also exists, especially after 5 p.m. as temperatures drop. Snow shower chances continue on into Saturday, while Sunday will be mostly cloudy, but could have a bit of sunshine as well.
ocj.com
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 16, 2022
Colder air taking control in our forecast pattern. We will be working through a chilly finish to the week and weekend with clouds and some sun. Strong low pressure continue to work slowly through the Upper Midwest and will try and exit the Great Lakes on sunday. The circulation around that low will bring clouds and snow showers to WI, MI and Ontario over the next 2-3 days, and down in Ohio we will have to watch for thicker clouds and a few flurries or isolated snow showers. The best chance of that comes later tonight and the first half of tomorrow in areas from US 30 north. Temps will be below normal.
NBC4 Columbus
Rain tonight followed by colder temps for Columbus area
Tonight: Rain showers, winds, and temps increase, low 41 (early) Thursday: Early-mid morning rain showers, mostly cloudy, high 51. Saturday: Mostly cloudy, few flurries, colder, high 34. Sunday: Partly sunny, high 32. FORECAST DISCUSSION:. Good Wednesday Evening,. It has been a fairly gray day with scattered rain showers ahead of...
NBC4 Columbus
Heavy midweek showers arrive, ahead of big weekend cooldown
After a few hours of sunshine yesterday, the gray weather returns, and so does the rain. Starting this morning with some light, scattered activity arriving around the timing of the morning commute, and then arriving in several waves throughout the day. The heaviest showers pick up this evening and overnight, with some periods of heavy downpours. We will also be windy overnight, with gusts as high as about 30 MPH. Highs Wednesday will be in the middle 40s.
WTRF
Next System to Move on Through
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy skies for our day today. High temperatures will be a bit spread out, but overall around 42-44 degrees. Some spots may sit as warm as 48 like down into St. Marys and as cool as 39 up into Carrollton. A few spotty showers are possible beginning around 10pm, but most of the rain won’t move in until after midnight.
sciotopost.com
Possibility of a White Christmas is Increasing
OHIO – One of the biggest questions that is asked during the Christmas season every year, everyone seems to want the white stuff for just one special week. It appears as though a weather pattern will be developing across the U.S. that points toward a strong chance for snow developing around the Christmas period. A long-range forecast issued by NOAA every Friday forecasts a wintry pattern developing sometime in the second half of December. Their extended forecast calls for a wintery mix the week of Christmas but has not exactly defined Christmas day yet.
West Virginia and Ohio to see wet weather from Winter Storm Diaz
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – Winter Storm Diaz is under way for the Central Portions of the United States and will continue on a track with blizzard like conditions and high snowfall rates even through the Rocky Mountain region. In the South, they experienced severe weather, tornado watches, & warnings along Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma […]
This Is The Coldest City In Ohio
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Blizzards, tornadoes expected in U.S. with wild weather system: How Ohio will be affected
Much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest was braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions, while states farther to the south were warned of the risk of flash flooding and tornadoes from a massive storm blowing across the country.
Ohio towns to visit during the holiday season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio is home to a number of towns celebrating the holiday season with unique attractions, light displays and performances. NBC4 has collected a list of the best areas in the Buckeye State for experiencing the holiday season. Findlay One hour and 45 minutes northwest of central Ohio, downtown Findlay is decorated […]
Brooks Running to more than double Central Ohio presence with move to 600K SF building at Rickenbacker Logistics Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A running performance retailer is relocating its distribution center to a new facility that will more than double its Central Ohio presence. Seattle-based Brooks Running, currently located at 2829 Rohr Road in Groveport, will move to nearby 10302 Transport St. in the second quarter of 2023. The company will […]
Which Columbus stores are closed on Christmas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A number of grocery stores and retailers across central Ohio are closing their doors for Christmas. Find which shops are closed near you below. View which stores and restaurants are open on Christmas here. AldiAldi locations are closed on major holidays, including Thanksgiving and Christmas. Barnes & Noble Barnes & Noble […]
Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From “Elf The Musical” and “The Nutcracker” to the Blue Jackets, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic: Dec. 17 A showcase of the top high school boys’ basketball teams. Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 11 a.m. “Beaus and […]
Deer Gun season results are released
The weather conditions for the most part during the just concluded deer gun season were relatively mild. A couple of rainy evenings and a wind
Chances of a White Christmas: West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are just 13 days away from Christmas and the question that is on a lot of people’s minds is “Are we going to see snow?” Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologist say it’s too early to call on snow vs no snow this year, but tis the season to look back at some historical […]
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
'We are expecting a surge': Doctors advise COVID precautions heading into the holidays
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There’s fatigue when it comes to COVID-19 precautionary measures, like wearing a mask. Doctors are concerned too many people are letting their guard down and are not staying up to date on their vaccines. Students on Ohio State University's campus finished finals and left for...
Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff.
Ohio sees 3-week streak above 15,000 new COVID-19 cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 16,719 new COVID-19 cases, maintaining a nearly-doubled case count compared to last month. The heightened case rate carrying through the middle of December is still a smaller case rate than the last two years' holiday seasons. ODH's latest coronavirus report was a bump […]
