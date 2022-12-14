Colder air taking control in our forecast pattern. We will be working through a chilly finish to the week and weekend with clouds and some sun. Strong low pressure continue to work slowly through the Upper Midwest and will try and exit the Great Lakes on sunday. The circulation around that low will bring clouds and snow showers to WI, MI and Ontario over the next 2-3 days, and down in Ohio we will have to watch for thicker clouds and a few flurries or isolated snow showers. The best chance of that comes later tonight and the first half of tomorrow in areas from US 30 north. Temps will be below normal.

OHIO STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO