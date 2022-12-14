ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

N.C. A&T wins 67-66 in OT over Texas Southern

LAS VEGAS — Led by Marcus Watson's 24 points, the North Carolina A&T Aggies defeated the Texas Southern Tigers 67-66 in overtime on Saturday night. The Aggies are now 5-5 on the season, while the Tigers dropped to 2-8.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy