Why So Serious? Previewing ‘Batman/Superman: World’s Finest’ #10
“STRANGE VISITOR, CHAPTER FOUR: KEYS TO THE KINGDOM. The deadly duo of The Joker and the Key have twisted the increasingly powerful Boy Thunder into a walking time bomb of destructive power! Batman and Superman’s quest to guide young David toward the light takes an unexpected turn when the Teen Titans learn of the dark secret he’s been hiding from the World’s Finest! The Titans issue their ultimatum–tell Superman and Batman, or they will!”
“Conan-Inspired Science Fiction”: Image Comics Announces ‘Forged’
Writers Greg Rucka (The Old Guard, Stumptown) and Eric Trautmann (The Old Guard: Tales Through Time) along with artist Mike Henderson (Nailbiter) team up to tell an over-the-top tale of pulp action and adventure in the upcoming series, Forged. “Filled to the brim with violence and Conan-inspired science fiction” coming in March 2023 from Image Comics.
A Deadly Monster Lurks In Your First Look At ‘The Approach’ #3 From BOOM! Studios
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at The Approach #3, the newest issue of a turbulent original horror series from writers Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, and artist Jesús Hervás. The monster could strike at any time and any place, and it’s up to Mac and...
Something For The Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
We’ll start with Frank Martin and his TV review for Doom Patrol S04 ep.1 here, a piece on The Handmaid’s Tale (TV vs. film), and a look back at the Stargirl show here. This past month Richard Bruton has been delving deep into Santa’s sack to pull out some Christmas’ crackers with his annual, month-long Comicon Advent Calender, with Day 11 making the list.
Kamen Rider Zero-One #2
Titan Comics have shared a first look at Kamen Rider Zero-One #2, from writer Brandon Easton, artist Hendry Prasetya, colourist Bryan Valenza and letters by Andworld Design’s Jaime Martinez. “NEW COMIC SERIES OF THE FURTHER ADVENTURES OF THE NEW TOKUSATSU TV SHOW KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE!. Arturo Hiden is KAMEN...
Review Round Up: All Last Week Comic Book Reviews
Another round up of all the comic book reviews posted this past week. ‘Nuff said. I Am Batman #16 (DC Comics) TMNT: The Armageddon Game #3 (IDW Publishing) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles#135 (IDW Publishing) Tom Smithyman reviewed:. Dark Ride #3 (Image Comics) Ice Cream Man #33 (Image Comics) Where...
‘Detective Comics’ #1070 Launches “Gotham Nocturna” Part Two
Writer Ram V and artist Riccardo Federici launch the second part of of the very gothic and operatic ‘Gotham Nocturne’ in the forthcoming Detective Comics #1070. “This March, Ram’s graphic gothic opera continues with artist Riccardo Federici in Detective Comics #1070. In “Fallen,” the first chapter in this second act, Batman goes head-to-head with an Azmer demon, unaware that this demon is someone with a connection to Bruce Wayne. This issue also introduces The Vigil – a mysterious new team of characters called upon to investigate the Azmer sightings. But who are The Vigil, and are they on Batman’s side?
More X-Statix And X-Cellent Action Arrives From Marvel In March 2023
This last year saw the long-awaited return of Peter Milligan, Michael Allred, and Laura Allred’s X-Statix saga in X-Cellent, and Marvel Comics is thrilled to announce that there’s more to come this March! The trio of comic superstars will reunite for even more mutant celebrity exploits in the pages of a five-issue sequel series, The X-Cellent. The series will continue the offbeat, thrilling adventures of X-Statix and further explore their newly-introduced supervillain counterparts known as the X-Cellent.
Skybound’s ‘Kroma By Lorenzo De Felici’ #3 Variant Covers Revealed
“Kroma’s hellish descent into the visible spectrum beyond the Pale City finds her hunted—by men, by beasts…and ghosts? But she won’t let anything stop her from uncovering the secrets of the King of Colors and her own mysterious past.”. As well as two covers by Matías...
Review: ‘Batman/ Spawn’ Is Bonkers And Fun
Crossovers are such a funny thing. They need to satisfy fans of both properties while telling a decent story. So after decades, how does Batman/Spawn do?. Todd McFarlane, Greg Capullo, Jonathan Glapion, Dave McCaig, and Tom Napolitano give us the rematch decades in the making. The Court of Owls have...
The Comicon Advent Calendar 2022: Day 17 – A Perfect Spidey For The Holidays
Back to the Comicon Advent Calendar and for today’s festive treat we have Darwyn Cooke and J. Bone’s ‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas from Spider-Man’s Tangled Web #21 (2002). Tangled Web was a modern updating of the Marvel Team-Up idea, without always needing the whole team-up...
A Deadly New Face Takes Center Stage: Your First Look At ‘Book Of Slaughter’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Book Of Slaughter #1, the very first one-shot special in the world of Something Is Killing The Children, from creators James Tynion IV and Werther Dell’Edera, with colorist Miquel Muerto and letterer AndWorld Design. From the sidelines to the spotlight, the...
The Game Is Afoot: Reviewing ‘TMNT: The Armageddon Game’ #3
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game’ #3 continues to meticulously build towards something bigger as the various characters are moved around, closer to achieving their goals and coming back to the same space once more. Plenty of big bold moments are surrounded by solid character work, a visually dense and delightful experience that showcases a perfect way to approach event comic books.
Advance Review: Welcome To A Sanctuary For Slashers In `Where Monsters Lie’ #1
Fans of classic slasher films will find a lot to love in the first issue of this limited series. The normally quiet life of slashers between killing sprees is about to get disrupted. Some strong writing helps to set this quirky story apart from other horror books on the rack.
A Deadly New Goblin Soars The Night Sky In The ‘Red Goblin’ #1 Trailer
Leaping from the pages of Venom comes a new series starring a terrifying new symbiote persona—Red Goblin. Kicking off this February, Red Goblin will be written by Alex Pakandel and drawn by Jan Bazaldua. The saga will see Normie Osborn receiving his own symbiote at last and following in...
One Piece Diaries #42: Ice Hunter Arc
One Piece is one of the most beloved anime in history, but at over 1,000 episodes, it’s tough for those who haven’t been watching from the start to jump on board. One Piece Diaries tracks one writer’s experience with this daunting rite of passage. With hype for the highs and critique for the lows, this column will help you decide whether to take your own One Piece journey – or let you relive the one you’re already on. It will update biweekly every other Thursday.
Preview: Rumors Of A Werewolf In ‘The Witcher– The Ballad Of Two Wolves’ #1
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of The Witcher: The Ballad Of Two Wolves #1, dropping next week from writer Bartosz Sztybor, artist Miki Montlló, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. Hailed as the greatest monster slayer–the infamous witcher Geralt is beckoned to the town of Grimmwald. When a strange...
Too Close To Home: Reviewing ‘I Am Batman’ #16
‘I Am Batman’ semi-tackles a relevant issue plaguing our reality but mostly turns it into another life-altering secret moment for the Fox family as the series moves closer to an ending. It’s hard to tell what to even make of this series at times, the ups and downs have been wild. Where it all goes next, is anyone’s guess at this point.
