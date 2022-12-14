It’s still very early in Doom Patrol‘s fourth season, but it’s hard to tell where it’s going. It seems after returning from the future, none of the characters are particularly happy with where they wound up — with good reason, too! The characters are known for being misfits, so seeing that their futures didn’t turn out so well is kind of a destiny fulfilled for them. But this still isn’t new territory for the show. They have always been unhappy with the way their lives are going. If the season is to stand out from others, it’s going to have to find some way to make things new rather than rehash the same old storylines.

