Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin
They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
Man Offers Girlfriend to Live With Him Rent Free but Rescinds His Offer When His Friends Call Her a "Gold Digger"
50% of couples consider moving in together after one year. But the couple in this story waited three years to move in together. Unfortunately, their living situation didn't go well for long.
comicon.com
“Conan-Inspired Science Fiction”: Image Comics Announces ‘Forged’
Writers Greg Rucka (The Old Guard, Stumptown) and Eric Trautmann (The Old Guard: Tales Through Time) along with artist Mike Henderson (Nailbiter) team up to tell an over-the-top tale of pulp action and adventure in the upcoming series, Forged. “Filled to the brim with violence and Conan-inspired science fiction” coming in March 2023 from Image Comics.
comicon.com
TV Review: ‘Doom Patrol’ Season 4, Episode 2
It’s still very early in Doom Patrol‘s fourth season, but it’s hard to tell where it’s going. It seems after returning from the future, none of the characters are particularly happy with where they wound up — with good reason, too! The characters are known for being misfits, so seeing that their futures didn’t turn out so well is kind of a destiny fulfilled for them. But this still isn’t new territory for the show. They have always been unhappy with the way their lives are going. If the season is to stand out from others, it’s going to have to find some way to make things new rather than rehash the same old storylines.
comicon.com
The Game Is Afoot: Reviewing ‘TMNT: The Armageddon Game’ #3
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game’ #3 continues to meticulously build towards something bigger as the various characters are moved around, closer to achieving their goals and coming back to the same space once more. Plenty of big bold moments are surrounded by solid character work, a visually dense and delightful experience that showcases a perfect way to approach event comic books.
comicon.com
Advance Review: Welcome To A Sanctuary For Slashers In `Where Monsters Lie’ #1
Fans of classic slasher films will find a lot to love in the first issue of this limited series. The normally quiet life of slashers between killing sprees is about to get disrupted. Some strong writing helps to set this quirky story apart from other horror books on the rack.
comicon.com
A Shocking First Look At The Vicious Battle In ‘BRZRKR’ #11
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at the penultimate issue of BRZRKR by co-writers Keanu Reeves and Matt Kindt, artist Ron Garney, colorist Bill Crabtree, and letterer Clem Robins. A vicious battle returns us to where it all began! It’s cult forces vs. Black Ops as B. travels to...
comicon.com
Why So Serious? Previewing ‘Batman/Superman: World’s Finest’ #10
“STRANGE VISITOR, CHAPTER FOUR: KEYS TO THE KINGDOM. The deadly duo of The Joker and the Key have twisted the increasingly powerful Boy Thunder into a walking time bomb of destructive power! Batman and Superman’s quest to guide young David toward the light takes an unexpected turn when the Teen Titans learn of the dark secret he’s been hiding from the World’s Finest! The Titans issue their ultimatum–tell Superman and Batman, or they will!”
comicon.com
A Deadly Monster Lurks In Your First Look At ‘The Approach’ #3 From BOOM! Studios
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at The Approach #3, the newest issue of a turbulent original horror series from writers Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, and artist Jesús Hervás. The monster could strike at any time and any place, and it’s up to Mac and...
comicon.com
Francis Manapul Is The Latest Superstar Artist To Contribute Interconnecting Covers For ‘The Walking Dead Deluxe’
Part of what I’ve enjoyed about the newly-coloured reprints of The Walking Dead series is the artists they’ve commissioned to create interconnecting covers. The latest artist being Francis Manapul, who will be producing covers for The Walking Dead Deluxe #55-60, written by Robert Kirkman with art by Charlie Adlard.
comicon.com
More X-Statix And X-Cellent Action Arrives From Marvel In March 2023
This last year saw the long-awaited return of Peter Milligan, Michael Allred, and Laura Allred’s X-Statix saga in X-Cellent, and Marvel Comics is thrilled to announce that there’s more to come this March! The trio of comic superstars will reunite for even more mutant celebrity exploits in the pages of a five-issue sequel series, The X-Cellent. The series will continue the offbeat, thrilling adventures of X-Statix and further explore their newly-introduced supervillain counterparts known as the X-Cellent.
comicon.com
‘Detective Comics’ #1070 Launches “Gotham Nocturna” Part Two
Writer Ram V and artist Riccardo Federici launch the second part of of the very gothic and operatic ‘Gotham Nocturne’ in the forthcoming Detective Comics #1070. “This March, Ram’s graphic gothic opera continues with artist Riccardo Federici in Detective Comics #1070. In “Fallen,” the first chapter in this second act, Batman goes head-to-head with an Azmer demon, unaware that this demon is someone with a connection to Bruce Wayne. This issue also introduces The Vigil – a mysterious new team of characters called upon to investigate the Azmer sightings. But who are The Vigil, and are they on Batman’s side?
comicon.com
IDW Team-Up The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles And Stan Sakai’s Usagi Yojimbo In 2023
In 2023, brilliant storyteller Stan Sakai will once again weave together two of the most beloved concepts in history The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be teaming up with fellow anthropomorphic samurai sword wielding Usagi Yojimbo in a new five-issue mini-series, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles/Usagi Yojimbo: WhereWhen. WhereWhen. published by IDW in partnership with Dogu Publishing and Paramount Consumer Products.
comicon.com
A Deadly New Face Takes Center Stage: Your First Look At ‘Book Of Slaughter’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Book Of Slaughter #1, the very first one-shot special in the world of Something Is Killing The Children, from creators James Tynion IV and Werther Dell’Edera, with colorist Miquel Muerto and letterer AndWorld Design. From the sidelines to the spotlight, the...
comicon.com
Too Close To Home: Reviewing ‘I Am Batman’ #16
‘I Am Batman’ semi-tackles a relevant issue plaguing our reality but mostly turns it into another life-altering secret moment for the Fox family as the series moves closer to an ending. It’s hard to tell what to even make of this series at times, the ups and downs have been wild. Where it all goes next, is anyone’s guess at this point.
comicon.com
Preview: Heed The Call Of Adventure In ‘Potions Inc.’ TPB
The call of adventure always seems to hang up whenever Randelgast Jones tries to answer it, leaving him facing the dull future of working in his family’s successful potion shop. But when a powerful artifact is stolen from his parents and puts them under a terrible curse, Ran finally gets the quest he’s been after his whole life. He and his siblings set off to find the missing artifact – and its trail leads them from their homeland of Primaterra to the very strange realm of… Seattle, Washington. 1992.
comicon.com
A Different Type Of Parent Trap: Reviewing ‘Batgirls’ #13
Month after month ‘Batgirls’ continues to be one of the best series that DC Comics is putting on the shelves because of deep heartfelt relatable character moments, engaging plotlines, and just an overwhelmingly fun energy. Every artist brings their A-game to this series, finding ways to keep it serious but fun and always engagingly gorgeous to behold.
comicon.com
Surf’s Up For Tankie In ‘King Tank Girl’ Preview
“Another round of outlandish adventures from the queen of the outback, Tank Girl is back and this time she’s gonna make it to the top! The stylistic artwork of Brett Parson and genius of co-creator Alan Martin create this whacky graphic novel of all-new Tank Girl stories!. Writer and...
comicon.com
Review Round Up: All Last Week Comic Book Reviews
Another round up of all the comic book reviews posted this past week. ‘Nuff said. I Am Batman #16 (DC Comics) TMNT: The Armageddon Game #3 (IDW Publishing) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles#135 (IDW Publishing) Tom Smithyman reviewed:. Dark Ride #3 (Image Comics) Ice Cream Man #33 (Image Comics) Where...
comicon.com
Skybound’s ‘Kroma By Lorenzo De Felici’ #3 Variant Covers Revealed
“Kroma’s hellish descent into the visible spectrum beyond the Pale City finds her hunted—by men, by beasts…and ghosts? But she won’t let anything stop her from uncovering the secrets of the King of Colors and her own mysterious past.”. As well as two covers by Matías...
Comments / 0