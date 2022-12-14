Read full article on original website
Friday night Kansas high school basketball scores
Here are your Friday night basketball scores from across the state.
The Wichita Eagle’s 2022 Kansas high school football all-state Top 33 players
The Wichita Eagle recognize the top 33 players in Kansas high school football for the 2022 season.
‘It’s time to deal with this’: Kansas Water Authority wants to save Ogallala Aquifer
COLBY — Kansas should scrap its de facto policy of draining the Ogallala Aquifer, a state board decided Wednesday. Instead, the board said, the Kansas government should take steps to stop the decline of the aquifer and save it for future generations. “It has taken decades for this to be said formally in writing by […] The post ‘It’s time to deal with this’: Kansas Water Authority wants to save Ogallala Aquifer appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
3 Kansas counties rise above national average for wage growth in 2022
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recent report shows that three Kansas counties have risen above the national average when it comes to wage changes. The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) released its second quarter report for 2022 showing trends in county employment and wages in the Sunflower State. The report focuses on the four […]
hppr.org
This is the first time the Kansas Water Authority has voted to save what's left of the Ogallala
COLBY, Kansas — The board that advises the Kansas governor and Legislature on water policy now says the state needs to dramatically cut farming irrigation to stop draining the Ogallala aquifer. The vote by the Kansas Water Authority on Wednesday signals a call for a major shift in state...
State weather official urges Kansans to prepare for winter conditions, travel
MANHATTAN – The calendar says the first day of winter is Dec. 21. Chip Redmond is not so sure you ought to get locked in on just that date. “Winter conditions in Kansas can change rapidly,” said Redmond, a meteorologist and manager of the Kansas Mesonet, a network of weather monitoring stations that has its headquarters at Kansas State University.
Kansas Hunter Shoots Deer That Took His Trail Camera
Kansas deer hunter Jake Mitchell lost one of his trail cameras this season. And like many hunters who have a camera go missing, he assumed somebody stole it. Little did he know that somebody would turn out to be an 8-point buck. This past fall, Mitchell was running four trail...
KAKE TV
Drinking and driving crackdown underway in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas law enforcement agencies will be taking part in a campaign aimed at combating drinking and driving. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which is sponsored by the Kansas Department of Transportation will start Friday, December 16 and continue through Sunday, January 1. According...
Top superintendent in Kansas to retire
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The state’s top superintendent turned in his intent to retire after this school year. Michael Argabright, superintendent of USD 252 Southern Lyon County, turned in his intent to retire at Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting, according to the district. Argabright did not provide a reason for retirement at the meeting. […]
USDA Grants will help rehab rural Kansas communities
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The USDA has approved grants that will help rehabilitate housing and community centers in rural Kansas communities. The Rural Development grants total $255,662 and are part of a nationwide program to help rural communities in 47 states and American Samoa. In Kansas, the grants will be distributed in 5 counties: The […]
Kansas school district is first in the state to use electric buses
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A local district is the first in the state to put electric school buses on the road. The Wabaunsee School district previously announced it would be the first in Kansas to start driving kids to school on these buses. “We feel fortunate that we got chosen for this grant that allows […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas Regional Weather for 12/16/22
We are in for another breezy and cold day. Wind chills will be down in the teens this morning. There is a possibility we could see some wintry weather a couple of times next week. We still have this northwest wind across the Northern Plains which is reinforcing that cold...
Historic probability of white Christmas
What are the historic chances for a white Christmas across Kansas?. Across most of the state, it ranges from 10 to 25 percent, although portions of southern and southeast Kansas are 10 percent or less.
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas medical marijuana committee holds final meeting, prepares for January legalization push
TOPEKA — Medical marijuana may have a future in Kansas after all, though lawmakers are still uncertain whether any medical marijuana legislation will garner support in the Senate, or wither away like previous bills. After months of bipartisan information-gathering on the structure, taxation, and other processes that would be...
WIBW
Saturday night forecast: “Warmer” Sunday, light snow Sunday night
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overnight tonight will be cold with temperatures dropping into the teens. Wind chills Sunday morning will feel about 5 degrees colder than air temperatures. Sunday afternoon should be mostly sunny with temperatures “nicer” in the low 40s. Southeast winds will hold back a little more Sunday at around 10 to 15 mph. There is a decent chance for light snow Sunday night into Monday morning with a cold front. Super cold air is still expected later in the week and may bring a winter storm to Northeast Kansas.
WIBW
$23 million awarded to broadband service providers to connect rural Kansans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $23 million has been awarded to broadband service providers to connect rural Kansans to high-speed internet. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, Dec. 15, that $23.1 million will be awarded to six service providers to connect high-speed broadband service to nearly 4,200 homes, businesses, schools, health care facilities and other institutions in unserved and rural areas of the state. She said this is the second of three rounds of awards from the Kansas Capital Project Funds Grant Program.
Kansas public universities face $1.2 billion in deferred maintenance on core buildings
Nearly 500 academic and research buildings at public universities in Kansas need $1.2 billion in maintenance to earn a "B+" grade denoting "good repair." The post Kansas public universities face $1.2 billion in deferred maintenance on core buildings appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Why do Kansans pollute in the way we do? This map has the answers.
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. Idling outside the Kansas strip mall, the behemoth SUV […] The post Why do Kansans pollute in the way we do? This map has the answers. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Medicaid expansion in Kansas: What to know before lawmakers convene in January
Medicaid expansion is a popular policy among voters, in Kansas and across the country. More than 7 in 10 Kansas voters support expanding Medicaid eligibility, according to a survey from Fort Hays State University. But that popularity hasn’t been enough to motivate lawmakers to pass Medicaid expansion, despite a decade...
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign kicks off Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is getting underway. The Kansas Highway Patrol and law enforcement across Kansas will be out in extra numbers, specifically looking for drunk drivers through the holiday season. The campaign begins Friday and will run through Jan. 1. Statistics from the Kansas Department […]
