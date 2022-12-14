ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

‘It’s time to deal with this’: Kansas Water Authority wants to save Ogallala Aquifer

COLBY — Kansas should scrap its de facto policy of draining the Ogallala Aquifer, a state board decided Wednesday. Instead, the board said, the Kansas government should take steps to stop the decline of the aquifer and save it for future generations. “It has taken decades for this to be said formally in writing by […] The post ‘It’s time to deal with this’: Kansas Water Authority wants to save Ogallala Aquifer appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Drinking and driving crackdown underway in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas law enforcement agencies will be taking part in a campaign aimed at combating drinking and driving. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which is sponsored by the Kansas Department of Transportation will start Friday, December 16 and continue through Sunday, January 1. According...
Top superintendent in Kansas to retire

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The state’s top superintendent turned in his intent to retire after this school year. Michael Argabright, superintendent of USD 252 Southern Lyon County, turned in his intent to retire at Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting, according to the district. Argabright did not provide a reason for retirement at the meeting. […]
USDA Grants will help rehab rural Kansas communities

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The USDA has approved grants that will help rehabilitate housing and community centers in rural Kansas communities. The Rural Development grants total $255,662 and are part of a nationwide program to help rural communities in 47 states and American Samoa. In Kansas, the grants will be distributed in 5 counties: The […]
Kansas Regional Weather for 12/16/22

We are in for another breezy and cold day. Wind chills will be down in the teens this morning. There is a possibility we could see some wintry weather a couple of times next week. We still have this northwest wind across the Northern Plains which is reinforcing that cold...
Saturday night forecast: “Warmer” Sunday, light snow Sunday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overnight tonight will be cold with temperatures dropping into the teens. Wind chills Sunday morning will feel about 5 degrees colder than air temperatures. Sunday afternoon should be mostly sunny with temperatures “nicer” in the low 40s. Southeast winds will hold back a little more Sunday at around 10 to 15 mph. There is a decent chance for light snow Sunday night into Monday morning with a cold front. Super cold air is still expected later in the week and may bring a winter storm to Northeast Kansas.
$23 million awarded to broadband service providers to connect rural Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $23 million has been awarded to broadband service providers to connect rural Kansans to high-speed internet. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, Dec. 15, that $23.1 million will be awarded to six service providers to connect high-speed broadband service to nearly 4,200 homes, businesses, schools, health care facilities and other institutions in unserved and rural areas of the state. She said this is the second of three rounds of awards from the Kansas Capital Project Funds Grant Program.
Why do Kansans pollute in the way we do? This map has the answers.

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. Idling outside the Kansas strip mall, the behemoth SUV […] The post Why do Kansans pollute in the way we do? This map has the answers. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign kicks off Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is getting underway. The Kansas Highway Patrol and law enforcement across Kansas will be out in extra numbers, specifically looking for drunk drivers through the holiday season. The campaign begins Friday and will run through Jan. 1. Statistics from the Kansas Department […]
