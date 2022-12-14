Read full article on original website
Related
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive
Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
Fans Beg For Britney Spears To Receive A 'Welfare Check' After Ellen DeGeneres Reminisces On Pop Star's Early Days
Oops, fans did it again. Britney Spears’ supporters were left distraught after Ellen DeGeneres took to Instagram with a stunning throwback clip of the pop star. Although the comedian meant for the Friday, December 2, post to be a sweet birthday tribute, fans couldn't help but reminisce on the icon's natural beauty before she faced her downward spiral. Seeing the “Toxic” singer’s 2003 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show also caused social media users to rethink Spears’ current mental health status, as the singer they know now is nearly unrecognizable in comparison to the blonde babe that sat beside the...
Popculture
'The Voice' Singer Marries 'Love of Her Life'
Singer Rachael Leahcar, who participated in the first season of The Voice Australia, married the "love of her life" on Nov. 25. Leahcar, 28, and Chris Johinke tied the knot in the Adelaide Hills in front of 100 guests. The singer finished in third place on The Voice Australia in 2012 and has released five albums since gaining fame.
Popculture
Ashton Kutcher Does First Interview With Twin Brother Michael, Discusses His Heart Transplant
Ashton Kutcher and his twin brother are sitting down for their first joint inerview. In the newly released trailer for Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old That 70s Show alum has an emotional chat with his twin brother, Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and has had a heart transplant. In the trailer, Kutcher, sitting next to his twin, wipes away a tear as he holds his brother's hand and discusses their health struggles. "I was unable to walk and then suddenly you can't see," the actor says of his terrifying battle with a rare life-threatening disease. "When you have this face-to-face with death, you instantly lock into, 'What are you doing with today?'"
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Has Reportedly Found Len Goodman’s Replacement
Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas is reportedly next in line to be Len Goodman’s replacement on Dancing With The Stars. Apparently, there is a general agreement that Ballas is the perfect fit for the job. Shirley Ballas Will Be the Next DWTS Judge. As the popular DWTS head...
Sam Asghari catches Britney Spears off guard with bizarre Instagram Live in bed
Don’t let her be the last to know. Sam Asghari went live on Instagram while in bed with Britney Spears on Wednesday night, catching the pop star off guard. “Can I show you or no?” the actor asked his wife while sitting in the dark. “Huh? Show me...
netflixjunkie.com
Twitter Slams Kate Middleton as Old Video Resurfaces Proving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Right About Interviews
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are causing havoc in the royal circle with their accusations against the Palace. Sussexes made a big claim in their Netflix show about not being allowed to tell their true story in the United Kingdom. They also revealed how their famous engagement interview from 2017 was like an “orchestrated reality show.”
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Cheryl Burke Reportedly Wants Len Goodman's Judge Spot
Cheryl Burke made headlines on Sunday after revealing her appearance on Monday's Dancing With the Stars will be her final dance. The decision comes a week after head judge Len Goodman is also stepping down after this season, marking a lot of change for fans after a season defined by it.
Nick Cannon’s ex Abby De La Rosa clarifies baby’s real name is ‘Beautiful’
Abby De La Rosa is clearing up any confusion. The DJ, 32, became a mother of three on Nov. 11 after welcoming a baby girl with ex Nick Cannon, who is now a father of 11. But after announcing their exciting new arrival, fans were seemingly left confused by the newborn’s name.
Victoria Fuller Admits To Throwing A Glass At Johnny DePhillipo
Bachelor franchise finale shows are meant to be chock full of drama and surprises, but the Season 8 reunion of Bachelor in Paradise seemed to contain a little extra sauce. Accusations of cheating, differences of opinion on the relationship timeline, verbal abuse, flying to another country to meet another guy “for a drink,” and just basic incompatibility were […] The post Victoria Fuller Admits To Throwing A Glass At Johnny DePhillipo appeared first on Reality Tea.
Sam Asghari Reveals Why Britney Spears Doesn’t Join At Events & Insists She Runs Own Social Media
Sam Asghari shared a heartfelt message for fans about why his wife Britney Spears has opted to skip the A-list events Sam has recently attended, and also explained her decision to take a break from social media. The 28-year-old fitness model took to his Instagram Stories on December 7 to shut down speculation by “protective” fans that his wife’s accounts were being controlled once again, and to provide explanation as to her recent whereabouts.
Sin City Diva: Adele Throws 'Hissy Fit' At Caesars Palace Over Suite, Moves To Rival Hotel Wynn For Months-Long Residency
Despite finally kicking off her Las Vegas residency, the drama keeps coming for Adele in Sin City. Rumor has it the Grammy winner had a "hissy fit" over the suite offered by Caesars Palace as part of her residency deal, opting to stay further down the strip at the rival hotel Wynn, RadarOnline.com has learned.Adele is said to have ruthlessly "snubbed" Caesars after abruptly canceling her residency in the final hour earlier this year. The Hello hitmaker, 34, left fans — and the hotel — hanging for months, not making her Vegas debut until this weekend. But this outlet...
Corey Harrison From 'Pawn Stars' Has Faced Legal Trouble in the Past
As one of the leading cast members on Pawn Stars for the show's entire duration, Corey Harrison is the definition of a bonafide reality star. Alongside his father, Rick Harrison, his late grandfather, Richard "The Old Man" Harrison, and his best friend Austin "Chumlee" Russell, Corey has helped make Pawn Stars a beloved and informative program that delights millions of viewers to this day.
Britney Spears’ Ups and Downs Over the Years
The price of fame? Britney Spears’ career and personal life have faced a series of ups and downs over the years. Spears, who was raised in Kentwood, Louisiana, first showed off her vocal skills on the singing competition Star Search at 10 years old in 1992. Following a stint on The Mickey Mouse Club, she […]
Watch Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao Seemingly Take the Lead in ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 Finale: ‘The Pressure Is So High’
It's all led up to this moment. The Amazing Race season 34 might be coming to an end — but the final leg from Iceland to the U.S. comes with plenty of challenges. "If you're looking for the perfect 360-degree view of downtown Nashville then this might be it. 300 feet above the Cumberland River," […]
Richard Lewis Confirms Return to Curb Your Enthusiasm
Richard Lewis is officially returning for Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12. The comedian confirmed on Twitter today that he would be back for the next installment of Larry David's long-running comedy. "I'm back shooting Curb!" he wrote. "I'm a lucky cat to be with my oldest pal who just so...
Is Emma Corrin Single? What We Know About the Star's Dating Life
Emma Corrin wowed fans with their performance of Princess Diana in "The Crown." The actor, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, went viral for looking like the famous royal after making their debut on the show in November 2020. They were also praised for capturing Diana's grace and charm and having undeniable chemistry with their costar Josh O'Connor, who portrayed Prince Charles in the series.
Comments / 0