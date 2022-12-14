ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
920 ESPN

The best Christmas town in New Jersey

There are so many great towns to visit during the holidays. Most of them are decorated with lights, and some have elaborate festivals and Christmas displays. Most of us go to where we're familiar with, or a nice town that's within a half-hour drive from where we live. Travel and...
CAPE MAY, NJ
920 ESPN

NJ commute: Water main break near MetLife Stadium shuts Route 3 lanes

EAST RUTHERFORD — A water main break under Route 3 closed off the eastbound lanes for several hours a water filled the roadway early Wednesday morning. Water shot into the air around 2 a.m when the break first occurred on the eastbound side near MetLife Stadium, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News. Helicopter footage showed a hole in the eastbound lanes and heavily cracked pavement.
NEW JERSEY STATE
920 ESPN

A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey

A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
BRIDGETON, NJ
920 ESPN

NJ summer concerts! Check out PNC Bank Arts Center 2023 schedule

Normally, you wouldn't be thinking about the PNC Bank Arts Center this time of year; but with the holidays fast approaching, why not give the gift of a nice summer concert?. If you're looking for a great night with the family before then, try the "Magic Of Lights; Drive Through Holiday Experience.” It runs through Tuesday, Dec. 20, and it only requires one ticket per carload.
NEW JERSEY STATE
920 ESPN

Top 10 places to get oysters around New Jersey

After returning from a weekend in Florida — Panama City Beach, to be exact — and having some of the best meals out that we've had in a while, the search begins in Jersey. We know that one of the reasons I fight to stay in the Garden State is the huge number of great restaurants in every county. One thing that I'm now chasing is a great oyster dinner. Raw, fried, baked. All delicious.
NEW JERSEY STATE
920 ESPN

Just some of the extremely famous celebs spotted in NJ this year

We have so many famous people born and raised in New Jersey we need a NJ Hall of Fame just to keep track of them all. But with so much to do here, such close proximity between two major cities not to mention a thriving film and television industry developing in our state seeing celebrities from all over pass through New Jersey occurs on a regular.
NEW JERSEY STATE
920 ESPN

Favorite New York bakery has found a home in NJ

If you’ve ever traveled to Staten Island for the day or for a meal, odds are someone has recommended that you check out Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop. This is one of Staten Island's most beloved Italian bakeries, which you can also head to for a sit-down meal. As...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
920 ESPN

Gas prices still falling in New Jersey

Gas prices have continued to drop in New Jersey and across the nation. A gallon of regular gasoline was selling for an average of $3.58 per gallon in the Garden State. That amounts to a 14-cent drop in a week and 30 cents in a month. New Jersey is still...
NEW JERSEY STATE
920 ESPN

Route 1 red light crash: Truck hits car with dad and sons in South Brunswick, NJ

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A truck that police say blew through a red light on Route 1 was struck by a car injuring a father and his two teenage sons Wednesday night. South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka said trucker Rusian Naumyk, 49, from New York was headed northbound when he went through the light at Route 522 and was struck by a westbound Honda Accord around 10:30 p.m.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
920 ESPN

NJ travelers: The REAL ID deadline has been extended

Your standard driver's license will be enough to get you on a domestic flight until at least May 2025. The Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday that it's extending the REAL ID enforcement date by 24 months, from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025. It's on that date...
920 ESPN

920 ESPN

Princeton, NJ
1K+
Followers
910
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

920 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://920espnnewjersey.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy