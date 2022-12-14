Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
Jurassic World: The Ride Temporarily Closed for Refurbishment at Universal Studios Hollywood
Jurassic World-The Ride is closed for refurbishment at Universal Studios Hollywood. The attraction will reopen on December 16, according to the Universal Studios Hollywood website. Team Members are stationed at the entrance of the attraction. The water has been drained, and the track exposed. This is so crew members can...
Disney World's iconic Splash Mountain closing
ORLANDO – An iconic Disney ride is shutting down.According to a report from USA Today, Splash Mountain is set to close on January 23.The water ride is closing after being criticized for its idyllic portrayal of plantation life with its current Brer Rabbit story tied to the 1946 Disney film, "Song of the South." Disney CEO Bob Iger said at a March 2020 shareholders meeting, that even with a disclaimer, he felt that "'Song of the South' was just not appropriate in today's world." A petition to change Splash Mountain's theme went viral the same year and Disney announced plans to do so, noting the change had been in the works since 2019.The ride's replacement, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, is set to open in 2024 at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.It will continue the story started in Disney's beloved animated film "The Princess and the Frog."
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: All New ‘Universal’s Great Movie Escape’ Merchandise with Prices at Universal CityWalk Orlando
Universal’s Great Movie Escape, a new experience at Universal CityWalk Orlando, is now officially open. With the grand opening comes a new line of merchandise. There are two escape adventure options — Back to the Future: OUTATIME and Jurassic World: Escape. Both are featured on all the merchandise.
Universal Shares New Details on its Disney Killer, Epic Universe Theme Park
Universal Orlando Resort has turned up the heat in the competition with Disney World over the last dozen years trying to lure Florida vacationers away from the Mouse House and keep them satisfied at its theme parks. Comcast-owned (CMCSA) - Get Free Report Universal Studios introduced the Wizarding World of...
One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely
Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
disneyfoodblog.com
CEO Bob Iger Comments on the Relocation of Disney Employees to Central Florida
Ever since Disney announced that Bob Iger would be taking over as CEO and Bob Chapek would be stepping down, a lot has happened. We’ve learned more about why this decision was made, what Iger’s first steps should be, what changes Iger could realistically make, and how Chapek’s exit is impacting the company. Now we’re learning more about Iger’s plans as CEO as he holds a Town Hall meeting for employees today.
I went to Disney World 35 times this year. Here are 19 of the best things I did.
I'm a theme-park journalist who's been going to the Florida Disney properties for 30 years. In 2022, I visited dozens of times and found plenty to do.
Universal Studios Florida Is Going All-In On Minions With A New Attraction And More
Universal Studios Florida already has one Minions attraction, but another is one the way.
Epcot's Moana Attraction Just Revealed Its Te Fiti, And She's Amazing
Epcot's Moana attraction is a year away, but it just hit a major milestone.
ComicBook
Universal Orlando Opens First-Ever Escape Room Experiences
Universal Orlando Resort has been offering fans countless ways to immerse themselves in their favorite movies over the decades, but the park has now launched the all-new Universal's Great Movie Escape at Universal CityWalk, which are escape rooms that put your love of movies to the test. The two rooms honor two of the most beloved properties at Universal, Jurassic World and Back to the Future, and each room features randomized clues that can create an entirely unique experience for fans who come back for repeat attempts at escaping. You can head to the Universal's Great Movie Escape website to purchase tickets, with the rooms open now.
Elite Daily
Avatar: The Way Of Water Easter Eggs At Disney World You Missed
A turtle crossing the road, your Uber delivery driver when you’re hungry, the traffic on the 101 in Los Angeles — these are also things that are surprisingly faster than waiting for the sequel to Avatar. Fans of the 2009 film deserve a medal for having to wait 13 years to return to Pandora and continue the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Ney'tiri (Zoe Saldaña). Even though the movie is arriving in theaters Dec. 16, there have actually been Avatar: The Way of Water easter eggs at Disney World since Pandora — The World of Avatar opened in 2017.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: All Four New Park-Exclusive Wizarding World of Harry Potter Wands at Universal Parks Worldwide
Recently, an all-new collection of interactive wands debuted at Universal Parks across the world exclusively for The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. One unique aspect of this collection involves the fact that each Universal Studios park or resort worldwide has their own exclusive wands only available there! Guests visiting one of the four locations with a Wizarding World area — Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan, and Universal Beijing Resort — can purchase an exclusive interactive wand at those destinations only!
disneyfoodblog.com
5 Rides Will Temporarily CLOSE on January 9th in Disneyland
Disney World is going through a historic transformation, but over at Disneyland Resort, things are changing too!. Mickey’s ToonTown is being revamped, and Tarzan’s Treehouse is getting an upgrade as well. If you’re planning a trip to Disneyland in early 2023, there are some ride closures you might want to know about!
disneyfoodblog.com
The Secret Formula Disney World Uses To Keep You Snacking Through the Parks
We love the food at Disney World! From seasonal cocktails to fancy new treats to tried-and-true theme park favorites, Disney food is often over-the-top in its flavor combos and visual appeal. The culinary staff at Disney World is super creative for sure, but they are also following some formulas that...
NBC Los Angeles
‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Makes $17 Million in Thursday Previews, Driven by Big 3D Sales
Preview screenings for James Cameron and Disney's "Avatar: The Way of Water" reached $17 million domestically. A whopping 61% of Thursday's domestic tickets were for 3D showings. Heading into the weekend the "Avatar" sequel saw an even split between the number of 3D screens and 2D screens. James Cameron's "Avatar:...
disneyfoodblog.com
BIG PLANS Announced for Walt Disney’s Plane
With the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company on its way, lots of new things are coming. We’ve seen details about when the anniversary celebrations will reach Disneyland and we’ve gotten a peek at new 100th Anniversary merchandise that’ll be online soon. But that doesn’t mean some older pieces of Disney history aren’t getting some love too. During the D23 Expo, we got to admire the restored outside of Walt Disney’s plane — the Mouse. And soon another part of The Mouse will be changing.
WDW News Today
Disney Releases Statement Following Cast Member Protests, Chapek’s Restructuring Attempt Angered Creative Executives, ‘Indiana Jones’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Trailers, & More: Daily Recap (12/1/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, December 1, 2022.
disneybymark.com
Dates Announced for Destination D23 2023 In Disney World
D23 Members get to take advantage of so many incredible perks year after year — it’s no wonder why you might be (or are thinking about becoming) part of Disney’s Official Fan Club. There are special discounts, exclusive merch items, and even members-only events that feature some...
disneybymark.com
Runtimes Announced for Disney 100 Years of Wonder ‘Wondrous Journeys’ and ‘World of Color – One’ Nighttime Spectaculars at Disneyland Resort
Disneyland Resort has announced the runtimes for “Wondrous Journeys” at Disneyland Park and “World of Color – One” at Disney California Adventure, which will both debut on January 27, 2023, as part of the 100 Years of Wonder celebration. “Wondrous Journeys” will be 13 minutes...
universalparksnewstoday.com
Christopher Lloyd Will Reprise Role as Doc Brown for ‘Back to the Future: OUTATIME’ at Universal’s Great Movie Escape
Christopher Lloyd will reprise his iconic role as Doc Brown for the new “Back to the Future: OUTATIME” escape room experience at Universal’s Great Movie Escape. The experience is described as “Great Scott – Biff’s at it again! He’s stolen Doc Brown’s newest time travel device to sabotage the timeline for his gain. Follow Doc’s clues to find the prototype, track down Biff and save the day before you’re outatime.“
Comments / 0