ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
pinonpost.com

MLG’s PED wants more funds despite ‘moonshot’ cash infusion fail

Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s New Mexico Public Education Department (PED) Secretary Kurt Steinhaus is requesting another increase in spending on the Department despite the state failing behind every single other state and the District of Columbia in education. The request for more cash comes directly after Lujan Grisham’s...
ALABAMA STATE
KRQE News 13

Broadband map provides coverage for all New Mexicans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Early broadband maps relied on collected data from the Census, which resulted in maps that were overly optimistic, lacked location-specific information, and subsequently glossed over gaps in coverage. This new broadband map now aims to solve some of these issues. The FCC unveiled a new...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
pinonpost.com

MLG’s Human Services Dept. wants budget hike to keep COVID-era policies

Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD) just released its budget request for the New Mexico Legislature, which the Department says it will use to continue to prop up expanded pandemic-era social programs. HSD wrote in a press release that it is “requesting a budget of $1.6 billion that will leverage an additional $8.4 billion in federal funds to assist 1,088,981 New Mexicans who will experience significant reductions in Medicaid and SNAP (food stamps) benefits when the COVID-19 Federal Public Health Emergency ends.”
newmexicopbs.org

NM Governor Addresses Environmental Concerns

12.15.22- This week on New Mexico in Focus, Our Land Senior Producer Laura Paskus sits down with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for an exclusive interview covering the critical environmental concerns impacting New Mexico. Host/Correspondent: Laura Paskus. Line Opinion Panelists/Guest(s): Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D – New Mexico.
NEW MEXICO STATE
ladailypost.com

High Cost Of Food Continues To Impact The Food Depot

SANTA FE — While The Food Depot continues to meet the increased needs of northern New Mexicans with food distributions in nine counties, it is not exempt from the increased food costs the country has seen this year. “The Food Depot is seeing numbers of people seeking food assistance...
SANTA FE, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Texas’ Shortest Interstate Is In El Paso – And It’s Really Short

Texas has 3,233 miles of intestate highways. The longest one, at 878.7 miles in length, is IH-10 which goes through El Paso. The shortest one lies completely within El Paso. It seems amazing how much highway there is in Texas but, how could we not win this one? We're the largest state in the continental United States. The largest of all 50 states, Alaska, is big in area but short on highways.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 16 – 22

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 16-22 – 2022 River of Lights – The River of Lights will be at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Gardens until December 30. The event will feature light sculptures, displays, and treats for everyone to enjoy. Tickets Mon-Thurs are $14 for […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
errorsofenchantment.com

Article details problems w/ New Mexico’s new interest rate cap legislation

In the 2022 session New Mexico’s Democrat majority passed HB 132 which placed a 36% rate cap on “consumer loans.” Even in an inflationary environment, to middle and upper class people a 36% interest rate is not particularly attractive. Those people have collateral and other means of obtaining cash in a pinch. The Rio Grande Foundation continues to oppose this cap.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

Judge Stan Whitaker calls upon CYFD to make changes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico judge has called out the state's Children Youth and Families Department for repeated failures involving New Mexico’s children. On Thursday, Judge Stan Whitaker had this to say after serving a life sentence to Zerrick Marquez, who is now convicted for beating to death 4-year-old James Dunklee Cruz in 2019.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Doña Ana Co. to break ground on new fire station

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Doña Ana County will soon have a brand new fire station. A groundbreaking for the new fire station #2 in Anthony, New Mexico, will be held on Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. “The new station is a result of the growth we are experiencing...
ANTHONY, NM
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: New Mexico to require smart inverters

People on the move: Sigora Solar, EDF Renewables, Heliene and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance. 50 states of solar incentives: Louisiana Located at the mouth of the Mississippi River, Louisiana has abundant crude oil and natural gas reserves and very little in the way of solar energy generation.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy