New Mexico taxpayers could receive another tax rebate stimulus payment in 2023, according to the Governor's office
The state's budget for the upcoming fiscal year is projected to be a few billion dollars in new money, part of which is proposed to fund the new stimulus payments, according to a news report.
Stimulus Push: New Mexicans Could See Another Round of $750 Checks in 2023
Taxpayers in New Mexico who received state-issued tax rebates this year might see another round of checks in the new year. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is reportedly planning to push for legislation...
newsfromthestates.com
New Mexico public education secretary calls for more money to boost test scores, graduation rates
Students in grades K-5 in some parts of New Mexico already have a longer school year. PED Secretary Kurt Steinhaus wants to ensure more days in the classroom for all public school students in the state and is asking the Legislature for the funding to make it happen. (Shelby Wyatt for Source NM)
pinonpost.com
MLG’s PED wants more funds despite ‘moonshot’ cash infusion fail
Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s New Mexico Public Education Department (PED) Secretary Kurt Steinhaus is requesting another increase in spending on the Department despite the state failing behind every single other state and the District of Columbia in education. The request for more cash comes directly after Lujan Grisham’s...
KRQE News 13
Broadband map provides coverage for all New Mexicans
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Early broadband maps relied on collected data from the Census, which resulted in maps that were overly optimistic, lacked location-specific information, and subsequently glossed over gaps in coverage. This new broadband map now aims to solve some of these issues. The FCC unveiled a new...
losalamosreporter.com
Governor Announces Investment In High-Quality Tutoring For New Mexico Students At No Cost To Families
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Public Education Department on Thursday announced a new state investment for the targeted expansion of free high-quality tutoring for math, reading, and science for students across New Mexico. The tutoring program will focus on mathematics, language arts, and science for New Mexico students from...
New Mexico Department of Transportation crews build gabions to control erosion
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Department of Transportation crews are fixing the damage caused by monsoon season along NM 169 near Alamo. Crews have been working on two projects, one at mile marker 25 and the other at 28. They are building gabions to help control erosion in the arroyo beds near the bridges. The gabions […]
pinonpost.com
MLG’s Human Services Dept. wants budget hike to keep COVID-era policies
Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD) just released its budget request for the New Mexico Legislature, which the Department says it will use to continue to prop up expanded pandemic-era social programs. HSD wrote in a press release that it is “requesting a budget of $1.6 billion that will leverage an additional $8.4 billion in federal funds to assist 1,088,981 New Mexicans who will experience significant reductions in Medicaid and SNAP (food stamps) benefits when the COVID-19 Federal Public Health Emergency ends.”
New Mexico education department proposing kids spend more time in school
Secretary Kurt Steinhaus said, if the state wants to see a difference, kids need to be spending more hours at school.
newmexicopbs.org
NM Governor Addresses Environmental Concerns
12.15.22- This week on New Mexico in Focus, Our Land Senior Producer Laura Paskus sits down with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for an exclusive interview covering the critical environmental concerns impacting New Mexico. Host/Correspondent: Laura Paskus. Line Opinion Panelists/Guest(s): Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D – New Mexico.
ladailypost.com
High Cost Of Food Continues To Impact The Food Depot
SANTA FE — While The Food Depot continues to meet the increased needs of northern New Mexicans with food distributions in nine counties, it is not exempt from the increased food costs the country has seen this year. “The Food Depot is seeing numbers of people seeking food assistance...
Texas’ Shortest Interstate Is In El Paso – And It’s Really Short
Texas has 3,233 miles of intestate highways. The longest one, at 878.7 miles in length, is IH-10 which goes through El Paso. The shortest one lies completely within El Paso. It seems amazing how much highway there is in Texas but, how could we not win this one? We're the largest state in the continental United States. The largest of all 50 states, Alaska, is big in area but short on highways.
Alfalfa cubes sold in New Mexico possibly linked to botulism
The FDA said no human illnesses have been reported.
Utah, other upper basin states, green light plan to pay Colorado River water users for conservation efforts
Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico unveiled the System Pilot Conservation Program, which would pay users in the Colorado River Basin to conserve water. Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the country’s largest reservoirs, are at historically low levels.
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 16 – 22
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 16-22 – 2022 River of Lights – The River of Lights will be at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Gardens until December 30. The event will feature light sculptures, displays, and treats for everyone to enjoy. Tickets Mon-Thurs are $14 for […]
errorsofenchantment.com
Article details problems w/ New Mexico’s new interest rate cap legislation
In the 2022 session New Mexico’s Democrat majority passed HB 132 which placed a 36% rate cap on “consumer loans.” Even in an inflationary environment, to middle and upper class people a 36% interest rate is not particularly attractive. Those people have collateral and other means of obtaining cash in a pinch. The Rio Grande Foundation continues to oppose this cap.
KOAT 7
Judge Stan Whitaker calls upon CYFD to make changes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico judge has called out the state's Children Youth and Families Department for repeated failures involving New Mexico’s children. On Thursday, Judge Stan Whitaker had this to say after serving a life sentence to Zerrick Marquez, who is now convicted for beating to death 4-year-old James Dunklee Cruz in 2019.
KRQE News 13
Doña Ana Co. to break ground on new fire station
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Doña Ana County will soon have a brand new fire station. A groundbreaking for the new fire station #2 in Anthony, New Mexico, will be held on Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. “The new station is a result of the growth we are experiencing...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: New Mexico to require smart inverters
People on the move: Sigora Solar, EDF Renewables, Heliene and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance. 50 states of solar incentives: Louisiana Located at the mouth of the Mississippi River, Louisiana has abundant crude oil and natural gas reserves and very little in the way of solar energy generation.
newsfromthestates.com
‘We need someone to stand up for us’: NM fails patients hounded by medical debt collectors
New Mexico passed a law in 2021 meant to protect people with low incomes from being sued or facing aggressive collection agencies over medical debt. But the state is doing little to enforce its new law, and two patient-led lawsuits allege health care companies keep suing people anyway. (Photo by Getty Images)
