Ellsworth, ME

Three MDI schools to be closed Friday due to viruses

BAR HARBOR — Three Mount Desert Island schools will be closed this Friday, Dec. 16, because of the soaring number of students, teachers and staff with respiratory infections. The schools that will be closed are MDI High School, Connors-Emerson in Bar Harbor and Pemetic Elementary in Southwest Harbor. They...
