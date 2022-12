Mount Desert Island High School junior Mollie Gray was a huge part of the girls’ varsity basketball team’s come-from-behind victory over John Bapst on Dec. 9, scoring 26 points and hauling in 11 rebounds, giving her a double-double on the night. Her presence in the paint helped the team climb out of a 13-6 deficit after the first quarter to eventually win the game 53-46.

